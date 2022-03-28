Shai Gilgeous-Alexander done for the season

Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault just announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Official now from Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the rest of the season. – 8:52 PM
Official now from Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the rest of the season. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season, per OKC head coach Mark Daigneault. – 8:41 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season, per OKC head coach Mark Daigneault. – 8:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Thunder coach Mark Daignault announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. A lot of these kinds of updates today from both teams. – 8:40 PM
Thunder coach Mark Daignault announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. A lot of these kinds of updates today from both teams. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season. – 8:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season. – 8:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the remainder of the season, as Mark Daigneault said. #ThunderUp – 8:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the remainder of the season, as Mark Daigneault said. #ThunderUp – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault just announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. – 8:40 PM
Mark Daigneault just announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s opening night lineup Oct. 20 in Utah:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors
Giddey, Dort and Bazley are done for the year. SGA’s status is TBD, but his season might be over. Favors has basically been shut down. – 5:39 PM
The Thunder’s opening night lineup Oct. 20 in Utah:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors
Giddey, Dort and Bazley are done for the year. SGA’s status is TBD, but his season might be over. Favors has basically been shut down. – 5:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Josh Giddey is out for the year
🏀 The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conversation
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is BACK
🏀 Where OKC stands with eight games left
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/cmcLdDqCh2 – 9:00 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Josh Giddey is out for the year
🏀 The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conversation
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is BACK
🏀 Where OKC stands with eight games left
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/cmcLdDqCh2 – 9:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:
17 — LeBron James
16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
No other player has more than 9. pic.twitter.com/Y1mRmapQ3W – 9:21 PM
Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:
17 — LeBron James
16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
No other player has more than 9. pic.twitter.com/Y1mRmapQ3W – 9:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks in the top-10 in free throw attempts per game. He’s the only non-All Star on the list.
Getting to the line more often has been the latest step in SGA’s evolution as a scorer: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:57 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks in the top-10 in free throw attempts per game. He’s the only non-All Star on the list.
Getting to the line more often has been the latest step in SGA’s evolution as a scorer: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:57 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey is out for the rest of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return is uncertain. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be back soon.
Story on a few significant injury updates: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:09 PM
Josh Giddey is out for the rest of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return is uncertain. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be back soon.
Story on a few significant injury updates: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s first year with the Thunder was shortened by the pandemic. Last season he missed half the season with a torn plantar fascia. An ankle injury this season has limited him to 56 games.
In three seasons with OKC, he’s played 161 games — a little less than two full seasons. – 8:04 PM
SGA’s first year with the Thunder was shortened by the pandemic. Last season he missed half the season with a torn plantar fascia. An ankle injury this season has limited him to 56 games.
In three seasons with OKC, he’s played 161 games — a little less than two full seasons. – 8:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Well, that was a newsy pregame update. To recap…
– SGA is out tonight with a conversation coming about his availability moving forward
– Josh Giddey’s rookie season is over
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is likely to play soon
– Still no update on Kenrich Williams – 7:48 PM
Well, that was a newsy pregame update. To recap…
– SGA is out tonight with a conversation coming about his availability moving forward
– Josh Giddey’s rookie season is over
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is likely to play soon
– Still no update on Kenrich Williams – 7:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announces. Diagneault also says Josh Giddey is out for the remainder of the season. – 7:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announces. Diagneault also says Josh Giddey is out for the remainder of the season. – 7:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says the team will sit down with SGA in the next couple days to talk about his status for the rest of the season.
Says the day to day is not sustainable with so few games remaining. – 7:40 PM
Mark Daigneault says the team will sit down with SGA in the next couple days to talk about his status for the rest of the season.
Says the day to day is not sustainable with so few games remaining. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is out tonight. Mark Daigneault said they’re going to have a conversation with Shai soon. Daigneault said the day-to-day listing is not sustainable. – 7:38 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is out tonight. Mark Daigneault said they’re going to have a conversation with Shai soon. Daigneault said the day-to-day listing is not sustainable. – 7:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they’ll have a conversation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “to discuss the rest of the year. The game to game thing is not sustainable.” – 7:38 PM
Mark Daigneault said they’ll have a conversation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “to discuss the rest of the year. The game to game thing is not sustainable.” – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s uptick in free throws has put him in elite company: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:31 PM
SGA’s uptick in free throws has put him in elite company: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is warming up pregame. He’s again listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. We’ll find out soon if he’ll play. – 7:18 PM
SGA is warming up pregame. He’s again listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. We’ll find out soon if he’ll play. – 7:18 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is out tonight. Mark Daigneault said they’re going to have a conversation with Shai soon. Daigneault said the day-to-day listing is not sustainable. -via Twitter / March 26, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were both limited in practice today, Daigneault said. Daigneault said SGA’s ankle didn’t respond as well as expected. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 24, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight, Mark Daigneault said. SGA will sit against the Magic for the second time in four days. Orlando and OKC are separated by half a game. The tank race is heating up with 10 games to play. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.