Thunder vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (47-47) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 58, Portland Trail Blazers 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder fans hoping this is Ben McLemore tonight: pic.twitter.com/cvFBtfv0rn – 11:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 61, Thunder 58
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220328/… – 11:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 61, Thunder 58: halftime. 16 points, 1 assist for @Ben McLemore. 15 points, 5 assists for @TheeBWill. 9 points, 3 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. 8 points, 3 assists/steals, 2 rebounds/blocks for @Drew Eubanks. – 11:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
THE D IN DREW STANDS FOR DUNK
DO NOT GOOGLE THIS pic.twitter.com/2AojdAskYV – 10:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
the find and the finish!
@LindyWatersIII ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/NpRJ9iqWnR – 10:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Portland just showed the replay of Aaron Wiggins kneeing Kris Dunn in the lower extremities about 4 or 5 times in a row on the big screen.
Brutal.
The groans from the Moda Center crowd just kept getting louder each time. – 10:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Thunder 34, Trail Blazers 28
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220328/… – 10:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Just curious, Thunder fans…
Who are you rooting for to win tonight? – 10:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said De’Andre Hunter warmed up before the game and just didn’t feel right.
Said it’s too soon to know if he’ll be able to play in OKC. – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 34, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 12 points, 4 assists for @TheeBWill. 7 points, 1 rebound for @Keon Johnson. POR shooting 44 percent, OKC 55 percent. – 10:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Thunder 34, Blazers 28
Isaiah Roby leads the Thunder with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting. OKC shot 55% as a team. – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
If you can name all 10 starters in tonight’s OKC/Blazers game without looking it up, you really know hoops. pic.twitter.com/DG3MEnuyW6 – 10:31 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Just realized the Blazers employ Scott Brooks and Kris Dunn
(my Twitter is gonna be worse than normal tonight sorry) pic.twitter.com/X9IArCjf8r – 10:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
remember what we said about all-around game 🤪
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/V0V8hbQnGa – 10:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is about to check in for his first minutes since Jan. 28 — exactly two months ago. – 10:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That shot looks nice, B Will 🎯
@TheeBWill | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/IACZOqrP7a – 10:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
We’ve entered the “Isaiah Roby is too good to tank” portion of the season. – 10:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby can’t be stopped.
He’s got 12 of the Thunder’s first 21. – 10:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Prior to intros, @Anfernee Simons was given the 2021-22 Maurice Lucas Award, which is given to the Blazer “who best represents the indomitable spirit of Lucas through his contributions on and off the court, as well as in support of his teammates and the organization.” – 10:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The starters in this OKC/POR game:
Vit Krejci
Theo Maledon
Isaiah Roby
Aleksej Pokusevski
Aaron Wiggins
Brandon Williams
Keon Johnson
Drew Eubanks
CJ Elleby
Elijah Hughes – 10:12 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
blazers/thunder is bound to be the most entertaining game of the season – 10:11 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Before tonight’s game, Anfernee Simons was honored as he received this year’s Maurice Lucas Award #RipCity pic.twitter.com/lE0i8K9pO2 – 10:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Bulls are 5-11 since All-Star break.
Only the Thunder, Blazers and Lakers have fewer wins in that span. pic.twitter.com/KvHh4j9IWM – 10:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
8⃣ @TheeBWill
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
1⃣9⃣ @elijahhughes4_
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/XXjs5SjANS – 10:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I would argue that Jalen Green scoring 30+ efficiently in losses down the stretch would make Houston more attractive around the league as a future destination than just winning meaningless games against Portland and Sacramento would. – 9:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First 5 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/oZYnH6gu14 – 9:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
These are your starters for this evening.
Thunder:
Theo Maledon
Aaron Wiggins
Vit Krejci
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby
Blazers:
Brandon Williams
CJ Elleby
Keon Johnson
Elijah Hughes
Drew Eubanks – 9:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said it’s too early to say if De’Andre Hunter will be available next game against the Thunder.
Hunter warmed up and said he wasn’t feeling right and was a late scratch tonight. – 9:44 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Thunder update: Tre Mann (right hamstring; strain) is out vs. Blazers tonight – 9:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vrYZRWZCOF – 9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Recap of today’s Thunder news:
OKC really wants Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero or Jaden Ivey. – 9:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. – 9:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
chattin’ with Roby on the continued growth in his all-around game ⤵️
@NickAGallo 🎤 @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/SzLuVo5CPo – 9:19 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Because it amused me, I tallied up the season salaries of the active players in tonight’s Blazers/Thunder game (h/t @Jorge Sierra).
These two squads combine to make less than Kemba Walker’s buyout cap hit with OKC this season ($26.2M). pic.twitter.com/E5eED1vVKD – 8:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Official now from Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the rest of the season. – 8:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are signing F Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Perry played two games earlier this season for Portland on a 10-day deal. – 8:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That means Thunder’s Big-3 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey) is out for the rest of the season due to injuries. #ThunderUp – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season, per OKC head coach Mark Daigneault. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he expects Darius Bazley to be ready to return to full basketball activities this offseason. His status for next season isn’t in question barring a setback. – 8:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Darius Bazley will be back in basketball activities during the off-season. He will miss the rest of 2021-22 season, as well. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl returns tonight with limited minutes. #ThunderUp – 8:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Thunder coach Mark Daignault announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. A lot of these kinds of updates today from both teams. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season. – 8:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the remainder of the season, as Mark Daigneault said. #ThunderUp – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault just announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the rest of the season. – 8:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Elijah Hughes will start tonight in place of Trendon Watford vs. Oklahoma City – 8:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Isaiah Roby said he became much more efficient player this year with the Thunder, speaking about his growth. #ThunderUp – 8:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🌹
🎨 by AliRae Aguirre pic.twitter.com/4b0gsnZSUI – 7:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder heads to Portland after an inspiring effort in Denver, where a Thunder squad with only eight healthy players stormed back to take a fourth-quarter lead after trailing by as many as 16 points.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/XO5FB67vxe pic.twitter.com/mY6x3thBcz – 6:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s opening night lineup Oct. 20 in Utah:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors
Giddey, Dort and Bazley are done for the year. SGA’s status is TBD, but his season might be over. Favors has basically been shut down. – 5:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lindy gets up and the Sonic Slam winner gets 🍔💰!
Wanna win @sonicdrivein cash?
Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/KLjX3ZxcGK – 5:38 PM
Lindy gets up and the Sonic Slam winner gets 🍔💰!
Wanna win @sonicdrivein cash?
Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/KLjX3ZxcGK – 5:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee.
Baze will miss the rest of the season.
Darius’s midseason turnaround showed promise for his upcoming 2022-2023 season. – 5:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season, per the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley’s season line: 69 games, 10.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.0 blk. Career-high 42 FG%.
Tops on the team in blocks and rebounds. – 5:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR: Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From the Thunder: Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Thunder say Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:13 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Greg Brown III (left eye; corneal abrasion) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Thunder. #Blazers @RipCityRadio620 – 4:08 PM
