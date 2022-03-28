Tyronn Lue on Daryl Morey: Last time he tweeted he cost the NBA a billion dollars

Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about Morey’s tweet, Ty Lue said his original comment was taken out of comment but added, “should he really be tweeting right now? Last time he tweeted he cost the NBA a billion dollars. So I don’t think he should be doing too much tweeting. Just worry about his own team.”
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue says “we gotta crank it up” minutes-wise starting Tuesday with Utah. Notes that the Clippers have been trying to rest their vets of late, but going into the backstretch that’ll pick up again. – 1:15 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Is Tyronn Lue’s team running out of gas? “Looks like it a little bit, yeah.”
“They played well, we didn’t play our best game.” – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Robert Covington foul on Tobias Harris drive. – 11:20 PM
