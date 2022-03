Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. – 2:33 PM

In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. tonight.Grizzlies will be heavy favorites tonight at FedExForum. – 3:10 PM

Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight, and he will play more than 14 minutes. – 6:32 PM

Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will play about 15-17 minutes tonight. He hasn’t played since Feb 7, but the last time he played meaningful minutes was late January. – 6:37 PM

They going to boo the hell out of Andre tonight in Memphis. Hanging on to that grudge. – 6:42 PM

Andre Iguodala will play tonight! Here’s a rundown of his injuries and the number of games he’s missed this season. In total, the Warriors have 281 player games missed, according to the game notes. pic.twitter.com/OwM3zuILWq

Delon Wright enters tonight’s contest ranked 5th in total steals off the bench (59) and t30th overall (77). Wright recorded his team-leading 22nd multi-steal game against GSW on 3/25, notching two thefts in the win. – 6:57 PM

Some loco numbers for Tyus Jones in the Grizzlies’ game notes: In the last 23 games, Jones has 113 assists and only nine turnovers. The team’s back-up point guard is surgical. – 7:28 PM

Greetings from FedExForum in Memphis where the Warriors and Grizzlies will soon take the court. Your officials for this tilt — Courtney Kirkland, JB DeRosa, Brett Nansel. How about them officials @badunclep ? – 7:44 PM

Starting 5’s tonightWarriors: Payton, Poole, Wiggins, Kuminga, LooneyGrizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Anderson, Adams.Jaren Jackson is OUT tonight for the Grizzlies, and Brandon Clarke is available. Green, Porter, Thompson, and Curry all out for the Warriors – 7:47 PM

Here are your starters for Grizzlies & Warriors w/ both teams dealing with some starters sitting out. GSW: Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones – 7:48 PM

Hey! @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game, as the Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors. Can the Grizzlies extend their lead for the 2nd seed to 5 games? @bcabraham also on his personal account covering the Hustle game, as they’re pushing 🅿️layoffs – 7:48 PM

Former Memphis Grizzly Andre Iguodala will play for Golden State tonight. Steve Kerr said limited minutes, but I expect those minutes should give Memphis fans plenty of time to express their appreciation for his time as part of the franchise. – 7:58 PM

