Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (48-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Golden State Warriors 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @Golden State Warriors
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
⏮️ @Kyle Anderson
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/a2iDNWAV8R – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a loss to the Wizards, the Warriors have dropped five of their last six games. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TURN US UP 🔥
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/IFq0jIZN9q – 7:59 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I have to say a massive congratulations to a man I’m proud to call a friend and a colleague – @JarvisGreerWMC – on his retirement after 43 years on @WMCActionNews5. What a run! I can promise you Memphis TV will never, ever be the same. Best wishes! – 7:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Former Memphis Grizzly <snicker> Andre Iguodala will play for Golden State tonight. Steve Kerr said limited minutes, but I expect those minutes should give Memphis fans plenty of time to express their appreciation for his time as part of the franchise. – 7:58 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Never a dull moment with @BontaHill and the gang on Warriors Pregame Live. Welcome to the Poole Party! pic.twitter.com/EBxEt1Abgn – 7:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warriors vs. Grizzlies up next on @NBCSAuthentic
Tap in, #DubNation – 7:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hey! @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game, as the Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors. Can the Grizzlies extend their lead for the 2nd seed to 5 games?
@bcabraham also on his personal account covering the Hustle game, as they’re pushing 🅿️layoffs – 7:48 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies & Warriors w/ both teams dealing with some starters sitting out. GSW: Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones – 7:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s tonight
Warriors: Payton, Poole, Wiggins, Kuminga, Looney
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Anderson, Adams.
Jaren Jackson is OUT tonight for the Grizzlies, and Brandon Clarke is available. Green, Porter, Thompson, and Curry all out for the Warriors – 7:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Greetings from FedExForum in Memphis where the Warriors and Grizzlies will soon take the court. Your officials for this tilt — Courtney Kirkland, JB DeRosa, Brett Nansel. How about them officials @badunclep ? – 7:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some loco numbers for Tyus Jones in the Grizzlies’ game notes: In the last 23 games, Jones has 113 assists and only nine turnovers. The team’s back-up point guard is surgical. – 7:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
turned the hallway to a runway.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Ei9uo0kZQT – 6:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright enters tonight’s contest ranked 5th in total steals off the bench (59) and t30th overall (77). Wright recorded his team-leading 22nd multi-steal game against GSW on 3/25, notching two thefts in the win. – 6:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala will play tonight! Here’s a rundown of his injuries and the number of games he’s missed this season. In total, the Warriors have 281 player games missed, according to the game notes. pic.twitter.com/OwM3zuILWq – 6:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
They going to boo the hell out of Andre tonight in Memphis. Hanging on to that grudge. – 6:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr plans to play Andre Iguodala for 15-17 minutes against Memphis. – 6:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala will play 15-17 minutes off the bench tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 6:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will play about 15-17 minutes tonight. He hasn’t played since Feb 7, but the last time he played meaningful minutes was late January. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The plan for Andre Iguodala is around 15-17 minutes tonight, per Kerr. – 6:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight, and he will play more than 14 minutes. – 6:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors starters against the Grizzlies:
Gary Payton II
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No Seth Curry on the Nets status report for Detroit:
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 5:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest players to average 30 ppg in a season
37 – LeBron James (for now)
36 –
35 –
34 –
33 –
32 – Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry
31 – Jerry West – 5:08 PM
Rick Barry a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
#DubNation, join us in wishing Warriors legend @Rick24Barry a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Y786w7GUp7 – 3:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT IN THE NBA
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Robert Williams
Caleb Martin
Lonnie Walker
More: https://t.co/y0c1Zc5fwV pic.twitter.com/2xDR7HNC4q – 3:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Gotta keep the gang right at all times 😂
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Verizon | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/MXLpWEqHox – 3:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies podcast with @Chris Herrington on the importance of De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. come playoff time. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On March 24 vs. the Pacers, John Konchar played 25 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.38 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/2Zc9HyXsHp – 3:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. tonight.
Grizzlies will be heavy favorites tonight at FedExForum. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on Andre Iguodala’s return: “Wow. That’ll be a welcome sight. I miss playing with him.” pic.twitter.com/GwEtN6QyrA – 3:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1981, @Golden State Warriors rookie Larry Smith had 23 points, 31 rebounds, and five assists in a loss to the Nuggets.
Smith is the last rookie to record a 30-rebound game, and he’s one of only five players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 20p/30r/5a in a game. pic.twitter.com/RErCUZoSbB – 3:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
As expected, Draymond, Klay, and Otto are out vs Memphis on the second night of a back to back. GP2 is questionable with right knee soreness. – 2:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Injury report is out: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Memphis.
Looks Andre Iguodala is available to play. Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Injury report for Warriors tonight vs Grizzlies:
Iguodala returns
GP2 questionable
Injury report for Warriors tonight vs Grizzlies:
Iguodala returns
GP2 questionable
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As Steve Kerr alluded to last night, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are out tonight in Memphis. Andre Iguodala will be available.
Gary Payton II has been added to the injury report. Questionable with right knee soreness. – 2:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. – 2:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Road trip finale
🏀 GSW at MEM
🕖 5pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV
📻 @957TheGame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/Fs2AJOnPMd
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/IN9bI6zAbi – 2:15 PM
