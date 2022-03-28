Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors (48-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) at FedExForum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $3,728,765 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,255,470 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Despite 37 points from Klay Thompson, the Warriors couldn’t slow down Trae Young and the Hawks. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 AM

