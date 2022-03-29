Anthony Davis returning on Friday?

Chris Haynes: My @NBAonTNT Report: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting a return Friday, star LeBron James anticipated to miss Thursday in SLC and Kendrick Nunn expected to be shelved for remainder of season.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavs 128, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-44. The loss knocks them to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament due to SAS holding the tiebreaker. LA will likely be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least one more game.
Up next: at Utah on Thursday. – 9:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel just limped off the floor and headed to the locker room with LAL’s training staff, with under 4 minutes to play in Dallas.
He’s the only big to play tonight for LAL, with AD/LeBron (who plays big defensively) out and Howard playing just 5 minutes. – 9:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A breezy 32, 10 and 10 in 24 minutes for Luka Doncic tonight.
Mavs up 101-74 halfway through the third against the LeBron-and-AD-less Lakers … so we’ll see how much longer he stays out there. – 9:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @NBAonTNT Report: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting a return Friday, star LeBron James anticipated to miss Thursday in SLC and Kendrick Nunn expected to be shelved for remainder of season. pic.twitter.com/UuZSXPlWT9 – 8:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL continue to struggle with LeBron and AD in street clothes, trailing 71-46 with 2:41 left in the half.
Mavs are getting good shots on most trips, and hitting 59% overall, 52.4% from 3 (11 makes) and 14 of 15 FT’s with only 2 turnovers. – 8:26 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Lakers allowed 43 points in the first quarter in Dallas.
A loss tonight would leave them tied for No. 10 with San Antonio.
Both LeBron and AD are out. – 8:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka has 15 points in 6: 12 of playing time so far. The Mavericks are up 23-12 on the Lakers and the Mavericks are treating the visitors like a team without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/lJiuzQ3UFp – 7:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks likely to see a lot of Dwight Howard tonight with both LeBron and AD ruled out. pic.twitter.com/oFCmrLLE4A – 6:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Lebron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the Mavs. – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out in Dallas, Frank Vogel says. – 6:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Dallas. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD, both listed as doubtful earlier, are out at Dallas tonight. – 6:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor and Jerry West became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game.
The feat has been accomplished five times since, most recently by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday (April 21, 2018). pic.twitter.com/xnsoFn3FFF – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers‘ embracing the win-now approach may lead them to a foolish mistake with Anthony Davis.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-win-now… – 1:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James, Anthony Davis still listed as doubtful as of the 12:30 p.m. injury report. – 1:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron potentially missing time, AD closer to a return, and whether either should play at all. Plus, Lakers social media playing favorites with players? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The only thing they’re getting is the 8th seed. If they somehow get that, they get the #Suns, who are beasts. Beasts. I respect LeBron and AD. I just don’t see how you’re beating them 4 out of 7.”
Brian Windhorst addressing whether #Lakers should shut down LeBron James. #ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ylS8mK8QMr – 11:28 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
San Antonio takes care of business in Houston and moves to 31-44 on the season, just a half-game behind the Lakers.
If the Lakers lose in Dallas tomorrow night (both LeBron and AD are doubtful), the Spurs move into 10th place in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Risk of missing the ‘Play In’ Tournament
-Do teams in West care to take Lakers out of playoff picture?
-AD closer to return + latest on Lebron’s injuries
Guest: @Brad Turner from the @latimessports
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:32 PM
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel calls the injury to LeBron James “the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche,” which doesn’t exactly hint at an imminent return. -via Twitter @billoram / March 29, 2022
Brad Townsend: Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will NOT play tonight. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 29, 2022
