Brandon Knight returns to Dallas with 10-day contract

JD Shaw: The Mavericks have signed veteran guard Brandon Knight to a second 10-day hardship contract, the team announced. Knight signed a 10-day deal with the team back in December as well.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have re-signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-19 hardship rules, just three months after his first one in late December ended. He played three games and averaged 10 points before COVID-19 interrupted things for him. – 7:41 PM
Mavericks have re-signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-19 hardship rules, just three months after his first one in late December ended. He played three games and averaged 10 points before COVID-19 interrupted things for him. – 7:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance, team says. – 6:42 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance, team says. – 6:42 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.