Bucks vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (28-28) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 69, Philadelphia 76ers 78 (Q3 05:12)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed HOFer Jack Sikma for No. 10 on the #Bucks all-time rebounds list. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton hasn’t scored since there was 8:15 to go in the first half. #Bucks down 10 with 7:03 to go in the third. – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers have now matched the #Bucks in fastbreak points (11) and lead in points in the paint (30-26).
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday misses a fastbreak layup = Harden free throws.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Brook Lopez had 3 points at halftime. He has scored 11 in the first 3 minutes of the 3rd quarter. – 8:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brook Lopez has 10 points in the first 2 minutes of the third quarter. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Big man ball to open the second half – Brook Lopez & Joel Embiid scored the first 13 points of the second half and 15 of the 18 so far. – 8:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks’ first two possessions of the second half: Brook Lopez and-1, Brook Lopez corner 3. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That might have been the best half James Harden has played as a 76er. 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3, with three rebounds and five assists, and he showed good burst getting to the rim. That’s the version of him Philly needs to have to make a deep run. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Since taking a 25-14 lead with 2:22 to play in the first quarter, the #Bucks were outscored 47-26 by the #76ers. – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sure, why show 76ers-Bucks, when you can show the Lakers (again) getting blown out. – 8:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Impressive response from Philly after it looked like they’d get run out of the gym early. 9/18 from 3 helped them get back into it, but also shooting a solid 56% from 2 at halftime. Bucks halfcourt offense looked clunky, and Bud’s rotation was…..expansive. – 8:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Fun half of basketball, Sixers lead 61-51. Strong start by Harden, strong middle from Harris, strong close by Embiid. Sixers shoot 9-18 from deep.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#Sixers lead the Bucks 61-51 at the half, with Harden (16/3/5 on 5-7 shooting), Embiid (13 on 4-11) and Harris (10 on 4-7) leading the way. Sixers have just four turnovers at the break, most of which came in the game’s first few minutes. Milwaukee’s shooting just 6-19 from 3. – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bucks 51. Sixers are shooting 9-of-18 from 3, while the Bucks are 6-of-19. Harden with 16-3-5. Embiid with 13-4-5. Harris with 10-4-3. Giannis with 17-5-4. Sixers have also turned 8 Bucks turnovers into 9 points. – 8:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks by 10 at halftime, 61-51.
Harden: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 2 REB – 8:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ibaka really has nothing for this Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Gotta imagine Lopez plays a bit more in the second half than the first half. – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden airballed a catch-and-shoot 3 earlier in the half (his only miss so far). So when he had that 2nd catch-and-shoot attempt, you knew one rhythm dribble was coming. He converted this one. – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks once led by 11, fell down 10.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
had to show you again from our angle. pic.twitter.com/6eRezyTSR2 – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Strong first half so far from Philly, which leads 49-44 with 2:53 to go in the second. 76ers are now 7-for-14 from 3-point range. They are a *very* streaky team from deep, and tonight it’s trending in the right direction for them. – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 29% from behind the three-point line and are just 3-for-6 from the free throw line.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots his first free throws of the game at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter. – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Touchdown, Matisse Thybulle. Sixers stretch their lead out to 49-41 with 3:19 to play in the first half. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joel Embiid shoots his first free throws of the game at the 5:32 mark of the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Productive stint for Danny Green, who seems to be gaining some rhythm in what has been a tough season. Six points on 2-of-3 from deep, 2 rebounds and a block in 11 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#76ers has scored nine points off six #Bucks turnovers.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
3s on back-to-back possessions from Maxey and Harris and the Sixers, who struggled for much of the first quarter, have taken a 39-37 lead midway through the 2nd. Harden has 12 on 4-5 shooting to lead the way, with 7 from Harris and 6 from Green off bench. Embiid just 1-7 so far. – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are shooting 6-of-12 from three-point range, including back-to-back makes by Harris and Maxey to push the Sixers ahead 39-37 about halfway through the second. – 7:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Not a good start for Embiid. The big fella is shooting 1-for-7 and has 2 points in 12 minutes. – 7:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With that cross-court pass to Danny Green, Embiid’s fantasy points per 75 x VORP went up by 2%. – 7:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang did his very best Delco rec league impression with that behind the back crossover move. – 7:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden looks more spry to start this one, good attacking quarter for him. – 7:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun first quarter here in Philly, where the Bucks lead 27-24. 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while James Harden had 12 and had two and-ones – including on a 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Harden with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor and did not go to the free-throw line. Giannis with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 7:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bucks lead 27-24 after one. Harden leads all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting. Giannis A. has 10 for the Bucks. – 7:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers teetered dangerously close to dead in that first quarter. Harden came alive. – 7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks led by 11 at one point, head into the second with a 27-24 lead on the #76ers in Philadelphia. – 7:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Giannis right now:
10 points
5/5 FG
5 rebounds
2 assists
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Giannis vs. Embiid at the rim is ALWAYS a movie.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers bringing Paul Millsap in for Embiid, which is maybe the first time I’ve seen him subbed in instead of Jordan since the Sixers signed DeAndre. – 7:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No DeAndre Jordan. Paul Millsap is getting the early backup minutes. – 7:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Millsap seems to be getting the backup center minutes tonight. – 7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Millsap gets the backup center minutes in the first half tonight. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers already have four turnovers, which have contributed to the Bucks’ six fastbreak points. After some recent (slight) improvement in transition defense, that has slid back the past couple games. Phoenix really got out and ran Sunday afternoon, too. – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#76ers have taken one shot since their last timeout. #Bucks are on an 11-0 run. – 7:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Wild no call by James Capers there on that Middleton hip check for Thybulle. – 7:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden with 3 strong finishes of varying difficulties against a decent interior defense already tonight. Seems to have some burst. – 7:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Did the Bucks Broadcast just say Joel Embiid isn’t going to play a whole lot of defense? – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks and #76ers are each 5-for-10 from the floor as Milwaukee leads 13-11.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another enjoyable ‘Unplugged’ interview coming tomorrow, at @TheAthletic…
But for tonight, with the Sixers and Bucks facing off in Philly, the last two are worth sharing again.
Giannis (@Giannis Antetokounmpo) – theathletic.com/3198930/2022/0…
Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)- theathletic.com/3213386/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Can confirm that Jevon Carter’s bench celebrations are still on-point. – 7:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Interesting to see Milwaukee starting out with Wes Matthews both starting and starting on James Harden. Good start for Harden early on, who is already 3-for-3 for 7 points and has converted an and-one for Philly. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden’s first drive to the bucket results in an and-1. Good sign for him, given the ay he has struggled to finish and the rim. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has more spills (two) than the Sixers have made baskets (one). – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Washington HOFer Wes Unseld for No. 86 the defensive rebounds list. – 7:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers great Bobby Jones is in the building for tonight’s Sixers vs. #Bucks game. – 7:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not sure if this was a Philadelphia cheer or an actual cheer when the PA noted “there are … no … injuries” for the day’s injury report on the big screen. – 6:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook, who has started the last four games, has reached double figures in scoring in each of his last four games.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
During his pregame media session, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer referenced a few times how #76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had given them problems.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For real this time. Tonight’s starters vs. Philly. pic.twitter.com/e3GiX62kqn – 6:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Mark Followill @MFollowill
This is the first of two national exclusive telecasts in the next week for the Mavs. Tonight on TNT vs the Lakers and Sunday at the Bucks on ABC. As always there are local Mavs-centric radio options w/ @Chuck Cooperstein and Brad on @theeagledallas & Victoria Villalba in Spanish on 99.1. – 6:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The two #76ers stars go through their pregame work. Everybody is healthy and ready to go tonight in Philly. pic.twitter.com/ckxqtbSBqI – 6:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has now scored 30+ points in six of his last seven games.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time we were in Philly, the Bucks hit consecutive three-pointers late in the 4th to seal the 118-109 victory over the Sixers.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Asked what he’s seen from Tyrese Maxey, Mike Budenholzer began with a deadpan “I hope he doesn’t play tonight.” – 5:43 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer on @Tyrese Maxey:
“The growth of their younger guys, particularly Maxey, was a problem for us last time we played…
I hope he doesn’t play tonight. I don’t want to see him.”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Asked about Tyrese Maxey, Mike Budenholzer says, “Yeah, I hope he doesn’t play tonight. I hope I don’t see him.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Compromise Collusion to give Jokic First Team ALL NBA and Embiid MVP. In? – 5:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers asked what his level of comfort is with the backup bigs behind Joel Embiid: “I’m comfortable.” – 5:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Asked about his comfort level with the depth of bigs he has behind Embiid, Rivers says he’s comfortable and leaves it at that. – 5:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he thinks people have been overlooking the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks this season, says he keeps hearing chatter about every team but Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable to play tonight for the #Bucks against the #76ers, joins Khris Middleton for their usual pregame routines. pic.twitter.com/Z51nfhwHqg – 4:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s FA decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right, with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias….”
@Jake Fischer joins me on
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Why Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is a must-win for the Philadelphia 76ers?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7167920009 – 4:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready to make a statement.
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis and Embiid H2H stats, regular season and playoffs:
Record — Giannis (6-4)
PPG — Giannis (33.1)
RPG — Giannis (14.0)
APG — Giannis (6.8)
BPG — Embiid (1.9)
SPG — Giannis (1.5)
FG% — Giannis (53.4)
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors are 28-15 since Jan 1. That’s the seventh best record in the NBA just ahead of Miami and Milwaukee – 2:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP race: Joel Embiid looks to make statement vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo; Nikola Jokic gains ground
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
ESPN straw poll finds Nikola Jokic leading Joel Embiid in race for NBA MVP
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor and Jerry West became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Why Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is a must-win for t… youtu.be/EgugC2KCpmk via @YouTube – 1:43 PM
