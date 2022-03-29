Bulls vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (43-32) play against the Washington Wizards (42-42) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022
Chicago Bulls 69, Washington Wizards 62 (Q3 04:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine steps to the free-throw line with 6:17 left in the third quarter, makes one of two for his first points. – 8:32 PM
Zach LaVine steps to the free-throw line with 6:17 left in the third quarter, makes one of two for his first points. – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso invents a new way to rebound, Vuc finishes it on the other end
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TpIwx70iqi – 8:31 PM
Caruso invents a new way to rebound, Vuc finishes it on the other end
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TpIwx70iqi – 8:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
On that 50/50 ball near Zach, LaVine went 10/90 and didn’t get it. – 8:29 PM
On that 50/50 ball near Zach, LaVine went 10/90 and didn’t get it. – 8:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I hope Wizards fans are seeing the steadily improvement of Corey Kispert’s game and confidence. – 8:27 PM
I hope Wizards fans are seeing the steadily improvement of Corey Kispert’s game and confidence. – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls allow a 7-0 run to start the second half before Billy Donovan calls for a time out – 8:22 PM
Bulls allow a 7-0 run to start the second half before Billy Donovan calls for a time out – 8:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Similar to the Knicks last night, the Wizards start the second half on a quick 7-0 run to take a 53-51 lead. Billy Donovan calls timeout 100 seconds into the third quarter. – 8:20 PM
Similar to the Knicks last night, the Wizards start the second half on a quick 7-0 run to take a 53-51 lead. Billy Donovan calls timeout 100 seconds into the third quarter. – 8:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We start the 3rd quarter on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio…where are you listening? I’m going solo—-I appreciate the company. Bulls lead 51-46 . – 8:15 PM
We start the 3rd quarter on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio…where are you listening? I’m going solo—-I appreciate the company. Bulls lead 51-46 . – 8:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime….Bulls 51-46. Vooch 20. LaVine 0-3-scoreless in 18 minutes. DeRozan 2-12 fgs. 9-4-3 game. – 8:10 PM
Halftime….Bulls 51-46. Vooch 20. LaVine 0-3-scoreless in 18 minutes. DeRozan 2-12 fgs. 9-4-3 game. – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Still in the running.
Porzingis: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Hachimura: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:05 PM
Still in the running.
Porzingis: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Hachimura: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Taking a lead into halftime.
Vucevic: 20pts/2reb
DeRozan: 9pts/4eb/3ast/1stl
Coby: 7pts/1reb/1ast
Javonte: 6pts/1stl/1reb pic.twitter.com/DVMguc6a6r – 8:04 PM
Taking a lead into halftime.
Vucevic: 20pts/2reb
DeRozan: 9pts/4eb/3ast/1stl
Coby: 7pts/1reb/1ast
Javonte: 6pts/1stl/1reb pic.twitter.com/DVMguc6a6r – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls still ahead 51-46 over the Washington Wizards at the half.
Zach LaVine didn’t score a point and DeMar DeRozan went 2-for-12 in the first half, but Vooch held it down with 20 points.
No one else on the team in double digits. – 8:04 PM
Bulls still ahead 51-46 over the Washington Wizards at the half.
Zach LaVine didn’t score a point and DeMar DeRozan went 2-for-12 in the first half, but Vooch held it down with 20 points.
No one else on the team in double digits. – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 51, Wizards 46 at half
Vucevic 20 pts; 9-13 FGs
DeRozan 9 pts, 3 assists; 2-12 FGs
LaVine 0 pts; 0-3 FGs
Bench points: 20 (11 all of last night)
LaVine’s first scoreless half (not counting exiting Golden State early) since 12/9/19 vs. Raptors (h/t @Rob Schaefer) – 8:04 PM
Bulls 51, Wizards 46 at half
Vucevic 20 pts; 9-13 FGs
DeRozan 9 pts, 3 assists; 2-12 FGs
LaVine 0 pts; 0-3 FGs
Bench points: 20 (11 all of last night)
LaVine’s first scoreless half (not counting exiting Golden State early) since 12/9/19 vs. Raptors (h/t @Rob Schaefer) – 8:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Bulls lead the Wizards 51-46. Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic leads all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis has 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. – 8:03 PM
At halftime, the Bulls lead the Wizards 51-46. Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic leads all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis has 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Bulls lead the Wizards 51-46 at the half. Vucevic has been a handful with 20 points. Porzingis leads the Wizards with 10. – 8:03 PM
The Bulls lead the Wizards 51-46 at the half. Vucevic has been a handful with 20 points. Porzingis leads the Wizards with 10. – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
JAVONTE!!!!! 🤯
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/V2iwrayR59 – 7:55 PM
JAVONTE!!!!! 🤯
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/V2iwrayR59 – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte making himself heard tonight pic.twitter.com/TanOFESnmA – 7:55 PM
Javonte making himself heard tonight pic.twitter.com/TanOFESnmA – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This is now a Javonte Green fan account
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/ExpioppNZc – 7:53 PM
This is now a Javonte Green fan account
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/ExpioppNZc – 7:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Radford’s Javonte Green with a runout dunk in transition and then throws down a nasty alley-oop getting the Bulls fans into the game – 7:52 PM
Radford’s Javonte Green with a runout dunk in transition and then throws down a nasty alley-oop getting the Bulls fans into the game – 7:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Chicago Bulls fans travel well, plenty of them in the arena tonight chanting “VUUUC” – 7:52 PM
Chicago Bulls fans travel well, plenty of them in the arena tonight chanting “VUUUC” – 7:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Beautiful 🏀
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/49F1yt1OY7 – 7:52 PM
Beautiful 🏀
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/49F1yt1OY7 – 7:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Feels like it’s been a hot second since Javonte Green got to really run and gun a breakaway dunk like that, gotta be good for the spirit – 7:51 PM
Feels like it’s been a hot second since Javonte Green got to really run and gun a breakaway dunk like that, gotta be good for the spirit – 7:51 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis with his best Dirk Nowitzki and Russell Westbrook impression all in one with the one legged fadeaway off the glass mid-range jumper form the left slot – 7:51 PM
Kristaps Porzingis with his best Dirk Nowitzki and Russell Westbrook impression all in one with the one legged fadeaway off the glass mid-range jumper form the left slot – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ish put the clamps on ’em!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ro7HADyAsa – 7:46 PM
Ish put the clamps on ’em!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ro7HADyAsa – 7:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At 8:21 mark of second quarter, Bulls have 12 bench points
They had 11 all of Monday’s loss to Knicks – 7:44 PM
At 8:21 mark of second quarter, Bulls have 12 bench points
They had 11 all of Monday’s loss to Knicks – 7:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
S/O to @CarlHagelin, @TvanRiemsdyk6, and @tom_wilso for showing support tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/02tIFJfmnW – 7:41 PM
S/O to @CarlHagelin, @TvanRiemsdyk6, and @tom_wilso for showing support tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/02tIFJfmnW – 7:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 28-23 after the first quarter in Washington.
Vooch eating early with 15 points and Coby White gives a boost off the bench with a last-minute 3-pointer to end the quarter.
Patrick Williams upping his aggression in a strong finish through contact. – 7:37 PM
Bulls lead 28-23 after the first quarter in Washington.
Vooch eating early with 15 points and Coby White gives a boost off the bench with a last-minute 3-pointer to end the quarter.
Patrick Williams upping his aggression in a strong finish through contact. – 7:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 28-23 after 1. Vooch with 15pts. Williams with 3 reb. 3 assists. – 7:36 PM
Bulls 28-23 after 1. Vooch with 15pts. Williams with 3 reb. 3 assists. – 7:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon, Bitadze, Jackson and Washington Jr. are all questionable to play Wednesday against the Nuggets. Duarte is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com – 7:36 PM
Brogdon, Bitadze, Jackson and Washington Jr. are all questionable to play Wednesday against the Nuggets. Duarte is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com – 7:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up after one in DC.
Vucevic: 15pts/1reb
Coby: 5pts/3reb pic.twitter.com/iJiETyItvB – 7:36 PM
Up after one in DC.
Vucevic: 15pts/1reb
Coby: 5pts/3reb pic.twitter.com/iJiETyItvB – 7:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Some good signs for the #Bulls early, Vucevic scores 15 in 1stQ, Patrick Williams with an aggressive baseline drive, Coby White hits a 3. #Bulls lead Wizards 28-23 after one – 7:36 PM
Some good signs for the #Bulls early, Vucevic scores 15 in 1stQ, Patrick Williams with an aggressive baseline drive, Coby White hits a 3. #Bulls lead Wizards 28-23 after one – 7:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat with the STRONG take!
@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/GS0AwuWkwQ – 7:36 PM
Pat with the STRONG take!
@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/GS0AwuWkwQ – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 28-23 Bulls after one. The Wizards have 5 TOs and are 1-7 3PT, while the Bulls have 18 PITP already led by Nikola Vucevic, who has 15 pts overall. – 7:36 PM
It’s 28-23 Bulls after one. The Wizards have 5 TOs and are 1-7 3PT, while the Bulls have 18 PITP already led by Nikola Vucevic, who has 15 pts overall. – 7:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 23
#BullsNation 28
End of Q1
* Vucevic leads all scorers with 15 – 7:35 PM
#DCAboveAll 23
#BullsNation 28
End of Q1
* Vucevic leads all scorers with 15 – 7:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I did not expect to see Ish Smith stuff the mess out of DeMar DeRozan’s mid-range jumper tonight
But that’s why you play the game – 7:34 PM
I did not expect to see Ish Smith stuff the mess out of DeMar DeRozan’s mid-range jumper tonight
But that’s why you play the game – 7:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan made clear pregame Patrick Williams can earn more minutes by playing with more force. After an awkward start to his first-quarter stint, he pried an offensive rebound from a smaller Wizards defender, and just had a strong drive and and-1 finish – 7:34 PM
Billy Donovan made clear pregame Patrick Williams can earn more minutes by playing with more force. After an awkward start to his first-quarter stint, he pried an offensive rebound from a smaller Wizards defender, and just had a strong drive and and-1 finish – 7:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is wearing the Wale designed Bullets jersey on the Wizards bench tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ukzd0zO0p – 7:33 PM
Bradley Beal is wearing the Wale designed Bullets jersey on the Wizards bench tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ukzd0zO0p – 7:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Aggressive Patrick Williams baseline drive and finish, plus the foul. – 7:32 PM
Aggressive Patrick Williams baseline drive and finish, plus the foul. – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Keep cooking, big man. Vucevic checks out having scored 15 points in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/yzW6z0bsTL – 7:32 PM
Keep cooking, big man. Vucevic checks out having scored 15 points in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/yzW6z0bsTL – 7:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Nikola Vučević has 15 of the Bulls’ first 20 points with three minutes left to play in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
Nikola Vučević has 15 of the Bulls’ first 20 points with three minutes left to play in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic has 15 points in the first nine minutes of this one. 12 in the paint, where the Wizards have no answer for him, and a 3-pointer that rimmed in – 7:27 PM
Nikola Vucevic has 15 points in the first nine minutes of this one. 12 in the paint, where the Wizards have no answer for him, and a 3-pointer that rimmed in – 7:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic already into double figures in 1st quarter. This has happened before and Bulls sometimes forget him as game progresses. It’s not even that he always needs to get shots but at least touches to serve as connecting piece. He’s an adept passer. – 7:26 PM
Vucevic already into double figures in 1st quarter. This has happened before and Bulls sometimes forget him as game progresses. It’s not even that he always needs to get shots but at least touches to serve as connecting piece. He’s an adept passer. – 7:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What a find!
Sato dropping dimes early 👌 pic.twitter.com/wwPQkxZIEB – 7:25 PM
What a find!
Sato dropping dimes early 👌 pic.twitter.com/wwPQkxZIEB – 7:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal rocking the Wale jersey on the Wizards bench pic.twitter.com/aktopLAOwn – 7:22 PM
Bradley Beal rocking the Wale jersey on the Wizards bench pic.twitter.com/aktopLAOwn – 7:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura is shooting 50% from 3-point range over his last 20 games.
That is all. – 7:21 PM
Rui Hachimura is shooting 50% from 3-point range over his last 20 games.
That is all. – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams getting 1st quarter run. Had checked in at start of 2nd quarter last two games. – 7:21 PM
Patrick Williams getting 1st quarter run. Had checked in at start of 2nd quarter last two games. – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP gets us going!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/a9sioUkTMu – 7:20 PM
KCP gets us going!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/a9sioUkTMu – 7:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams getting set to check in with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. It will be his first, first-quarter action in three games. – 7:19 PM
Patrick Williams getting set to check in with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. It will be his first, first-quarter action in three games. – 7:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has now made 43 of his 92 three-point attempts this season (46.7 percent). – 7:15 PM
Rui Hachimura has now made 43 of his 92 three-point attempts this season (46.7 percent). – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nikola Vucevic is on track for 144 points with 9 points in the first 3 minutes against the Wizards – 7:15 PM
Nikola Vucevic is on track for 144 points with 9 points in the first 3 minutes against the Wizards – 7:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Opening possession for the Bulls previews what should be a very fun matchup between Vučević vs. Porziņģis.
Vooch gets blocked, then digs in to get the basket on his second attempt at the hook. That will be a battle down low for both players tonight. – 7:14 PM
Opening possession for the Bulls previews what should be a very fun matchup between Vučević vs. Porziņģis.
Vooch gets blocked, then digs in to get the basket on his second attempt at the hook. That will be a battle down low for both players tonight. – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Washington HOFer Wes Unseld for No. 86 the defensive rebounds list. – 7:13 PM
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Washington HOFer Wes Unseld for No. 86 the defensive rebounds list. – 7:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio is rollin from DC. @34billy42 miss you. @Chicago Bulls @Washington Wizards @670TheScore @Audacy @bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/bfprabwQoZ – 6:56 PM
Bulls radio is rollin from DC. @34billy42 miss you. @Chicago Bulls @Washington Wizards @670TheScore @Audacy @bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/bfprabwQoZ – 6:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach locking in! 🔒
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/zhPAvjePOs – 6:48 PM
Zach locking in! 🔒
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/zhPAvjePOs – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fUVrQJXNpO – 6:47 PM
Locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fUVrQJXNpO – 6:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are live at 5:45 CT. @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy Solo tonight. Keep me company. Bulls need this game! @AlyssaBergamini will@intel you need to know. Rick Camp postgame. pic.twitter.com/lHrSqnhVjc – 6:36 PM
We are live at 5:45 CT. @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy Solo tonight. Keep me company. Bulls need this game! @AlyssaBergamini will@intel you need to know. Rick Camp postgame. pic.twitter.com/lHrSqnhVjc – 6:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters against Washington!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/D4NDmros0b – 6:30 PM
Same starters against Washington!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/D4NDmros0b – 6:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs fans: What’s on your mind??
Send me your burning questions via reply, DM, carrier pigeon, whatever, and I’ll answer them for @dallasnews soon.
Playoff seedings and matchups, all things Luka, the looming Kristaps Porzingis reunion, whatever — anything’s game.
Ready.. go⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2fsoQ3dRYj – 6:26 PM
Mavs fans: What’s on your mind??
Send me your burning questions via reply, DM, carrier pigeon, whatever, and I’ll answer them for @dallasnews soon.
Playoff seedings and matchups, all things Luka, the looming Kristaps Porzingis reunion, whatever — anything’s game.
Ready.. go⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2fsoQ3dRYj – 6:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma will not play tonight and is not expected to tomorrow either which would mean 7 games missed with right knee tendinitis
He worked up a pretty good sweat going through his usual pre-game warmup routine prior to Wizards-Bulls – 6:25 PM
Kyle Kuzma will not play tonight and is not expected to tomorrow either which would mean 7 games missed with right knee tendinitis
He worked up a pretty good sweat going through his usual pre-game warmup routine prior to Wizards-Bulls – 6:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Cherry Blossom Night fits are on point 🌸
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dPF70tccTF – 6:16 PM
Cherry Blossom Night fits are on point 🌸
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dPF70tccTF – 6:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I finally got it… Deni Avdija’s pregame windmill. It has been elusive, but he told me last game he’d get me next time and he did.
Watch the video plus my 3 keys to Wizards-Bulls (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/WnjQMgItPx – 6:14 PM
I finally got it… Deni Avdija’s pregame windmill. It has been elusive, but he told me last game he’d get me next time and he did.
Watch the video plus my 3 keys to Wizards-Bulls (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/WnjQMgItPx – 6:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Check your seat at tonight’s game for these @FTX_Official Impact Sweepstakes QR codes! pic.twitter.com/s9eipsOumU – 6:07 PM
Check your seat at tonight’s game for these @FTX_Official Impact Sweepstakes QR codes! pic.twitter.com/s9eipsOumU – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan won’t just be giving minutes to Patrick Williams. Thinks young players have to earn minutes. Williams has not done that with his play so far. – 5:35 PM
Billy Donovan won’t just be giving minutes to Patrick Williams. Thinks young players have to earn minutes. Williams has not done that with his play so far. – 5:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is available vs. Wizards, Billy Donovan says. Had been questionable. Seems like that’s status quo on back to backs as he manages knee – 5:33 PM
Zach LaVine is available vs. Wizards, Billy Donovan says. Had been questionable. Seems like that’s status quo on back to backs as he manages knee – 5:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wes Unseld jr said ti’s not surprise for him Anthony Gill’s presence on the floor and he added Gill put extra hours in after practise. Unseld jr praised his professionalism in the team. #DCAboveAll – 5:32 PM
Wes Unseld jr said ti’s not surprise for him Anthony Gill’s presence on the floor and he added Gill put extra hours in after practise. Unseld jr praised his professionalism in the team. #DCAboveAll – 5:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Everyone can take a deep breath – Zach LaVine and his ornery left knee WILL play tonight in DC. – 5:31 PM
Everyone can take a deep breath – Zach LaVine and his ornery left knee WILL play tonight in DC. – 5:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma, who will not play tonight against Chicago due to right-knee tendinitis, is not expected to play Wednesday night against Orlando, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:28 PM
Kyle Kuzma, who will not play tonight against Chicago due to right-knee tendinitis, is not expected to play Wednesday night against Orlando, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
There’s a good chance that Kyle Kuzma won’t be available tomorrow against Orlando, as well. He’s out tonight vs. the Bulls with knee tendinitis. – 5:28 PM
There’s a good chance that Kyle Kuzma won’t be available tomorrow against Orlando, as well. He’s out tonight vs. the Bulls with knee tendinitis. – 5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says he does not expect Kyle Kuzma to play tomorrow. It would be his 7th straight game missed due to right knee tendinitis. – 5:27 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says he does not expect Kyle Kuzma to play tomorrow. It would be his 7th straight game missed due to right knee tendinitis. – 5:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Bulls: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:26 PM
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Bulls: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former teammates (in DC and Chicago) Tomas Satoransky and Troy Brown Jr. briefly catching up before Wizards-Bulls pic.twitter.com/GjtbL3pVzW – 5:08 PM
Former teammates (in DC and Chicago) Tomas Satoransky and Troy Brown Jr. briefly catching up before Wizards-Bulls pic.twitter.com/GjtbL3pVzW – 5:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kyle Kuzma looks like he is in his element here but when these cherry blossom jerseys go on sale in November, they need to hook him up with Cam’ron’s pink fur pic.twitter.com/q0WHj4gvzR – 4:39 PM
Kyle Kuzma looks like he is in his element here but when these cherry blossom jerseys go on sale in November, they need to hook him up with Cam’ron’s pink fur pic.twitter.com/q0WHj4gvzR – 4:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
From books to hours of film, Patrick Williams told me he spent recovery sharpening his mentality.
But after taking zero shots in last night’s loss, the Bulls need that intensity to translate to the court.
“That’s on me,” Williams said. “I can be better.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:24 PM
From books to hours of film, Patrick Williams told me he spent recovery sharpening his mentality.
But after taking zero shots in last night’s loss, the Bulls need that intensity to translate to the court.
“That’s on me,” Williams said. “I can be better.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr.’s listed as out for tomorrow vs. the Wizards because of his sprained left wrist.
Will be Carter’s third absence in four games because of the injury. – 4:19 PM
Wendell Carter Jr.’s listed as out for tomorrow vs. the Wizards because of his sprained left wrist.
Will be Carter’s third absence in four games because of the injury. – 4:19 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Six years ago today, the Warriors won their 54th consecutive regular-season home game (36-straight to begin 2015-16, 18-straight to end 2014-15), setting the NBA record for most consecutive regular-season home wins, with a 102-94 victory over the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/K55tKOllNn – 4:17 PM
Six years ago today, the Warriors won their 54th consecutive regular-season home game (36-straight to begin 2015-16, 18-straight to end 2014-15), setting the NBA record for most consecutive regular-season home wins, with a 102-94 victory over the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/K55tKOllNn – 4:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸 The Bloom City Collection is available! 🌸
Click below to see the incredible artwork that could be yours – with other perks that come along with it 👀
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 4:00 PM
🌸 The Bloom City Collection is available! 🌸
Click below to see the incredible artwork that could be yours – with other perks that come along with it 👀
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting up and down.
Over the last two games, we are tied for fourth in the NBA in pace (100.8).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/4Ge9pDRSPn – 3:45 PM
Getting up and down.
Over the last two games, we are tied for fourth in the NBA in pace (100.8).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/4Ge9pDRSPn – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle on the block AND the perimeter with these two.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZjA95UNuBe – 3:35 PM
Battle on the block AND the perimeter with these two.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZjA95UNuBe – 3:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
DROPPING SOON 🌸
Our Bloom City NFT Collection drops this afternoon!
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 2:47 PM
DROPPING SOON 🌸
Our Bloom City NFT Collection drops this afternoon!
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 2:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Looking to bounce back and finish the road trip strong in D.C.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/jLbjnscmNn – 2:30 PM
Looking to bounce back and finish the road trip strong in D.C.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/jLbjnscmNn – 2:30 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
oh, just the ‘88 Bulls with Oak lip synching some Kool Moe Dee with Mike and Pipp as part of the Pips in the background pic.twitter.com/tKLBxTPOGX – 2:01 PM
oh, just the ‘88 Bulls with Oak lip synching some Kool Moe Dee with Mike and Pipp as part of the Pips in the background pic.twitter.com/tKLBxTPOGX – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Looking for win #️⃣3️⃣ in a row tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Looking for win #️⃣3️⃣ in a row tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Make your predictions for Tuesday’s Bulls vs. Wizards game and see if other fans agree with your picks! lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:40 PM
Make your predictions for Tuesday’s Bulls vs. Wizards game and see if other fans agree with your picks! lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Taking questions for Bulls mailbag at email address below. pic.twitter.com/EUAMJxDTS5 – 1:24 PM
Taking questions for Bulls mailbag at email address below. pic.twitter.com/EUAMJxDTS5 – 1:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It’s Cherry Blossom Night in The District!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:05 PM
It’s Cherry Blossom Night in The District!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.