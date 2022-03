Dillon Brooks throws shade at Andre Iguodala again

The 7-foot-1 Utah Jazz center sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks to give his take on his relationship with Green. “I’m not talking about him,” Gobert said. “When I see him in person, he’s always really nice and respectful. So as long as that stays the same. I think that what’s being said about me on podcasts, it’s not just Draymond, it’s a lot of guys that try to discredit what I do every night, who I am as a player. It’s part of it. But for me, I will always take it as respect. If I was an average defensive player, an average player, they wouldn’t talk about me. I will always take it as respect.” -via NBC Sports / March 21, 2022