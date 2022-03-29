Dillon Brooks throws shade at Andre Iguodala again

But the 26-year-old Canadian guard/forward still doesn’t like the three-time NBA champion, and he made it very clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. “We all had the vision,” Brooks told reporters in Memphis after the game. “He didn’t, which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there.”
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Question: How did you feel about the boo birds?
Andre Iguodala answer: pic.twitter.com/YXC3fKbsCP – 1:23 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks had the vision. Andrew Iguodala got the boos. On another mesmerizing night in Memphis, as the Grizzlies essentially wrap up the No. 2 seed. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 1:06 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: A symbolic Memphis Grizzlies win over the Golden State Warriors, featuring another dose of FedExForum boos and another Dillon Brooks shot from behind the microphone for Andre Iguodala.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 11:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Andre Iguodala never moved to Memphis.
But if these two teams meet in the playoffs, perhaps he’ll get the extended stay that he never asked for after all.
Wouldn’t that be fun? dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Multiple Warriors have mentioned ball pressure/individual defense as a weakness lately. Here’s Andre Iguodala on it. pic.twitter.com/MzXqoCoqp6 – 11:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andre Iguodala: “One thing we have to do is be smart about how we start to implement guys because Steph’s out, and you can’t replace that. He’s one of the top players ever. You don’t want to rush him back or put too much pressure on him. That’s how you get another injury.” – 11:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two great soundbite from Andre Iguodala.
1st: He calls himself a natural pessimist but acknowledges the Warriors will have to use the playoffs to find a rhythm and chemistry.
2nd: Speaks on guys lacking the same pride they once had on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/Fya0dWIdkq – 11:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“We all had the vision. He didn’t which is perfect..”
“We kept building and building …more guys got on the train & we were able to create something like this and keep building this dynasty & program up to new heights.”
-Dillon Brooks on Iguodala & how @megrizz have developed – 11:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was an amazing press conference by Dillon Brooks. Clearly still not an Andre Iguodala fan. – 11:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“We are here to build something great. Our fans can see that, and we notice that it’s getting thicker in there every single night.” — Dillon Brooks – 11:00 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks, on Andre Iguodala: “We all had the vision and he didn’t.” – 10:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Andre Iguodala: “We all had the vision and he didn’t. It’s perfect, send him back to the Warriors.” – 10:58 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks on Andre Iguodala and the boos again tonight: “We all had the vision and he didn’t. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing there.” – 10:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala: “It was a tough night, but I hade fun. Saw some good things, saw some bad things.” – 10:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Flagrant foul 1 on Bjelica. Dillon Brooks will be shooting free throws then getting the ball back – 9:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The 2nd qtr fix:
43pts in the qtr.
15-25 FG
18 points in the paint
Dillon Brooks w/ 15pts – 9:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala has played 8 minutes. The way this game is going, tough to justify sending him back out there. – 9:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DE’ANTHONY MELTON AND DILLON BROOKS BACK-TO-BACK PULLUP 3’S
@CDunning929 STAND UP – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jordan Poole is trying to subtly call the plays out to his teammates while Memphis shoots free throws.
Dillon Brooks: “I know all your plays so don’t worry about it.” – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
2nd qtr Dillon Brooks! After having to come out of the 1st qtr with 2 quick fouls, Dillon has scored all 12 of his pts in the 2nd qtr (and counting).
4:22 still left to play in the qtr. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs – 8:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
A low scoring 1st qtr for Grizzlies/Warriors. Grizzlies lead 20-16.
Still a fun 1st qtr b/c Grizz fans once again showed their dedication to “boo” every time Andre Iguodala touches the basketball. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
i live for these Andre Iguodala boo’s every time he touches the ball – 8:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
good to see Memphis Grizzlies legend Andre Iguodala back in his old stomping grounds. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala checks in to loud boos in Memphis, hits a corner 3 on his first possession back and shrugs to the crowd. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala checks in with 3:18 left in the first quarter. He’s getting booed. – 8:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks already has 2 fouls, but Taylor Jenkins will be challening this one – 8:14 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Former Memphis Grizzly <snicker> Andre Iguodala will play for Golden State tonight. Steve Kerr said limited minutes, but I expect those minutes should give Memphis fans plenty of time to express their appreciation for his time as part of the franchise. – 7:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies & Warriors w/ both teams dealing with some starters sitting out. GSW: Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones – 7:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala will play tonight! Here’s a rundown of his injuries and the number of games he’s missed this season. In total, the Warriors have 281 player games missed, according to the game notes. pic.twitter.com/OwM3zuILWq – 6:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr plans to play Andre Iguodala for 15-17 minutes against Memphis. – 6:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala will play 15-17 minutes off the bench tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 6:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will play about 15-17 minutes tonight. He hasn’t played since Feb 7, but the last time he played meaningful minutes was late January. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The plan for Andre Iguodala is around 15-17 minutes tonight, per Kerr. – 6:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Injury report is out: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Memphis.
Looks Andre Iguodala is available to play. Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Injury report for Warriors tonight vs Grizzlies:
Iguodala returns
GP2 questionable
No Draymond or Klay or Otto – 2:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As Steve Kerr alluded to last night, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are out tonight in Memphis. Andre Iguodala will be available.
Gary Payton II has been added to the injury report. Questionable with right knee soreness. – 2:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. – 2:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Talked to Andre Iguodala, who is on track to make his Warriors return tonight: “Now is the time you crank it up” theathletic.com/3212548/2022/0… – 9:12 AM
