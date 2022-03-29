Evan Mobley ruled out for Wednesday's game with ankle injury

Cleveland: Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out. Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.
Jarrett Allen is also still listed as out.
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful. – 6:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with #Cavs Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) being listed OUT for tomorrow against Dallas, Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) is DOUBTFUL. – 6:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) is OUT tomorrow night against Dallas. – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I discuss PG coming back, SGA and Jerami Grant done for the year, Evan Mobley going down and we get into some discussion on the playoff and ping-pong ball races.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26
2. Evan Mobley: 5.51
3. Franz Wagner: 4.36
4. Cade Cunningham: 3.89
5. Jalen Green: 3.46
6. Herbert Jones: 2.86
7. Josh Giddey: 2.84
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.47
9. Chris Duarte: 1.95
10. Cam Thomas: 1.92
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘Definitely has gutted us’: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ rookie Evan Mobley sprains left ankle beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 8:52 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source who spent time with #Cavs Evan Mobley after the game told @clevelanddotcom they had no initial feel for the severity of Mobley’s sprained left ankle. Mobley did tell the source it was “sore” after the game. The Cavs are “gutted” by this one.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Lauri Markkanen returning from injury: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ rookie Evan Mobley sprains left ankle against Orlando Magic beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 9:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
News headline on #Cavs Evan Mobley’s left ankle sprain, will not return to Monday’s game against the Magic
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley sprains left ankle in Monday’s game against Magic
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley sprains left ankle; Lauri Markkanen also leaves game beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 8:36 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic should be able to get into the paint to score or create with relative ease with Jarrett Allen and now Evan Mobley out for Cleveland – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Evan Mobley has a sprained left ankle and is OUT for the rest of the game vs Orlando. – 8:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs C Evan Mobley suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return in the second half tonight. – 8:16 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update: Evan Mobley has a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s game against the Magic. – 8:16 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return – 8:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:16 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executive on Evan Mobley for Rookie of the Year: “You see why he is touted to be the best player in this draft class and why the Cavaliers have made such a huge leap this season. At 7-feet tall, he has all the tools to become a generational talent.” hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rank… – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
MASSIVE lift from #Cavs Kevin Love off the bench tonight. He has 14 points in 17 minutes. Cavs lead Magic 60-53 at the half. But all eyes on Evan Mobley after that ugly-looking ankle roll when he landed on Franz Wagner’s foot trying to contest a shot. – 8:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems, who went to the locker room behind Evan Mobley, just returned to executive row and told president of basketball operations Koby Altman the news. We wait. – 8:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic went over to Evan Mobley, who was laying on the court shaken up, and checked on Mobley. Wagner appeared to apologize and wanted to make sure Mobley was OK. – 7:54 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley limping to the locker room with athletic trainer Steve Spiro with 5:11 left in 2nd Q. – 7:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley just hobbled off the floor and back to the locker room. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley is headed back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. He was walking gingerly. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs outscored the Magic 17-3 here so far in the second quarter after that jumper from Evan Mobley. – 7:45 PM
More on this storyline
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley on Monday was ruled out of returning versus the Orlando Magic due to a sprained left ankle, the team announced. Mobley suffered the injury midway through the second quarter. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of Magic rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest his shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and eventually hobbled off the court. -via The Rookie Wire / March 29, 2022
X-rays on Mobley’s ankle were negative, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. -via ESPN / March 29, 2022
Another source who interacted with Mobley said there was no initial read on the severity and that the 20-year-old big man simply said the ankle was “sore” — an expected result given such a nasty-looking roll. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 29, 2022
