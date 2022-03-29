Hawks, Heat mentioned as suitors for Jaylen Brown?

Losing can spark wandering eyes. If Philadelphia had not been able to unload Ben Simmons, Brown would have been near the top of the Sixers’ wish list. Atlanta and Miami were often mentioned by league figures as hopeful Brown suitors, too.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Celtics keeping Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at home it could be a nice opportunity for Mississauga’s Nik Stauskas who has played limited minutes since signing with Boston on March 4th. Stauskas played a conditioning stint with G-League Maine Celtics on Sunday. – 7:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT IN THE NBA
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Robert Williams
Caleb Martin
Lonnie Walker
More: https://t.co/y0c1Zc5fwV pic.twitter.com/2xDR7HNC4q – 3:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Celtics injury report for against the Raps: Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto (3/28):
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 3:12 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Celtics using tonight as a maintenance night. Williams out with that MCL injury and Horford out for personal reasons, but also top scorers Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum who will rest nagging knee injuries they have been playing through. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both with right knee soreness, are out tonight vs. Toronto. Al Horford is out for personal reasons. And obviously Williams is out with the left knee meniscus tear. – 1:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Rob Williams has a left torn lateral meniscal tear and will be out for a while, obviously. For tonight’s game, players OUT include Jaylen Brown (right Knee Tendinopathy); Al Horford (personal Reasons); Jayson Tatum (right Patella Tendinopathy) – 1:20 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics confirm reports by listing Robert Williams as out with a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both out tonight with tendinopathy. Al Horford to miss second straight game for personal reasons. – 1:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce they will be without Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum tonight in Toronto. – 1:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all OUT tonight against #Raptors. – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This could certainly have an impact this evening
Our pals at Celtics PR just report
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy), Al Horford (personal reasons), Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), and Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) are all OUT vs. Toronto. – 1:15 PM
[Jason Tatum] On a question from JJ Redick. JJ: “There have been talks about break up one of you two… Do you talk with JB about that?” Tatum: “Yeah. We’ve had plenty of talks… We ask each other like ‘Yo, you want to be here?’ And we both was like ‘Yeah’ -via reddit / February 19, 2022
Celtic sources insist they’re not floating Brown’s name in trade talks, and word back from other clubs confirms that such is the case. “Put it this way, we know we’d have to give up A LOT to get a Jaylen Brown,” said an exec. -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2022
