Jason Kidd: LeBron James will go down as the GOAT

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel on #Mavs coach Jason Kidd: “I think he should be the Coach of the Year. I’m not saying that to get him fired. I say that out of nothing but love. He has done a phenomenal job here.” – 6:50 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel on #Mavs coach Jason Kidd: “I think he should be the Coach of the Year. I’m not saying that to get him fired. I say that out of nothing but love. He has done a phenomenal job here.” – 6:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on if MJ or LBJ is the greatest of all-time: “I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it. When you look at his numbers — what he’s done on and off the floor — no one’s done that. You got to put the whole package together. He’s the greatest of all-time.” – 6:41 PM
Jason Kidd on if MJ or LBJ is the greatest of all-time: “I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it. When you look at his numbers — what he’s done on and off the floor — no one’s done that. You got to put the whole package together. He’s the greatest of all-time.” – 6:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks likely to see a lot of Dwight Howard tonight with both LeBron and AD ruled out. pic.twitter.com/oFCmrLLE4A – 6:17 PM
The Mavericks likely to see a lot of Dwight Howard tonight with both LeBron and AD ruled out. pic.twitter.com/oFCmrLLE4A – 6:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season. – 6:05 PM
Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season. – 6:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Lebron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the Mavs. – 6:02 PM
Lebron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the Mavs. – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s game vs. Mavericks. – 6:01 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s game vs. Mavericks. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out in Dallas, Frank Vogel says. – 6:01 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out in Dallas, Frank Vogel says. – 6:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Dallas. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Dallas. – 6:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will NOT play tonight. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will NOT play tonight. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD, both listed as doubtful earlier, are out at Dallas tonight. – 6:01 PM
LeBron and AD, both listed as doubtful earlier, are out at Dallas tonight. – 6:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said when LeBron James becomes the all-time leading scorer next season, he will be the greatest NBA player of all time. – 6:00 PM
Jason Kidd just said when LeBron James becomes the all-time leading scorer next season, he will be the greatest NBA player of all time. – 6:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Big statement from Kidd, when asked if @LeBron James is the greatest NBA player ever: “In my book, he’s going to go down as the best to ever do it.” – 5:57 PM
Big statement from Kidd, when asked if @LeBron James is the greatest NBA player ever: “In my book, he’s going to go down as the best to ever do it.” – 5:57 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Players to lead NBA in Offensive and Defensive BPM in Same Season (since ’73-74)
Kareem Addul-Jabbar 1975-76
Michael Jordan 1987-88
Michael Jordan 1988-89
LeBron James 2011-12
Nikola Jokic 2021-22*
*on pace – 5:10 PM
Players to lead NBA in Offensive and Defensive BPM in Same Season (since ’73-74)
Kareem Addul-Jabbar 1975-76
Michael Jordan 1987-88
Michael Jordan 1988-89
LeBron James 2011-12
Nikola Jokic 2021-22*
*on pace – 5:10 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The first time LeBron James appeared in a video game. pic.twitter.com/jTwcUCxdki – 4:38 PM
The first time LeBron James appeared in a video game. pic.twitter.com/jTwcUCxdki – 4:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers shut down LeBron James, season or face ‘beasts’ Phoenix #Suns in first round https://t.co/BtrgjNoyp0 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/RXGmejTsDW – 1:58 PM
#Lakers shut down LeBron James, season or face ‘beasts’ Phoenix #Suns in first round https://t.co/BtrgjNoyp0 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/RXGmejTsDW – 1:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James, Anthony Davis still listed as doubtful as of the 12:30 p.m. injury report. – 1:35 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis still listed as doubtful as of the 12:30 p.m. injury report. – 1:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron potentially missing time, AD closer to a return, and whether either should play at all. Plus, Lakers social media playing favorites with players? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:59 PM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron potentially missing time, AD closer to a return, and whether either should play at all. Plus, Lakers social media playing favorites with players? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
After comeback win against LeBron, what is resilient New Orleans’ ceiling? Roundtable with @Scott Kushner and @RodWalkerNola nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:10 PM
After comeback win against LeBron, what is resilient New Orleans’ ceiling? Roundtable with @Scott Kushner and @RodWalkerNola nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The only thing they’re getting is the 8th seed. If they somehow get that, they get the #Suns, who are beasts. Beasts. I respect LeBron and AD. I just don’t see how you’re beating them 4 out of 7.”
Brian Windhorst addressing whether #Lakers should shut down LeBron James. #ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ylS8mK8QMr – 11:28 AM
“The only thing they’re getting is the 8th seed. If they somehow get that, they get the #Suns, who are beasts. Beasts. I respect LeBron and AD. I just don’t see how you’re beating them 4 out of 7.”
Brian Windhorst addressing whether #Lakers should shut down LeBron James. #ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ylS8mK8QMr – 11:28 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nine months and 75 games into their pairing, Luka Doncic reflects on his honest, humorous bond with Jason Kidd:
“We’re a way better team now.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:16 AM
Nine months and 75 games into their pairing, Luka Doncic reflects on his honest, humorous bond with Jason Kidd:
“We’re a way better team now.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:16 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If LeBron can’t go tonight, It will mean that he and Luka will have matched up only twice in six games over the last two seasons with both of those games in LA. – 10:45 AM
If LeBron can’t go tonight, It will mean that he and Luka will have matched up only twice in six games over the last two seasons with both of those games in LA. – 10:45 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Surging Mavs and sinking Lakers tonight, as Mavs try to move to within 1 game of 3rd place GS (Own tiebreaker), while Lakers .5 ahead of SA for final play in spot and likely w/o LeBron. @peasradio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at PRECISELY 6:32 @theeagledallas – 10:29 AM
Surging Mavs and sinking Lakers tonight, as Mavs try to move to within 1 game of 3rd place GS (Own tiebreaker), while Lakers .5 ahead of SA for final play in spot and likely w/o LeBron. @peasradio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at PRECISELY 6:32 @theeagledallas – 10:29 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the 11th time Ball has recorded at least 20p/10a in a game.
Only three players in NBA history have recorded more such games before their 21st birthday: Luka Doncic (27), LeBron James (18), and Trae Young (18). pic.twitter.com/OmuJOqxDfb – 9:51 AM
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the 11th time Ball has recorded at least 20p/10a in a game.
Only three players in NBA history have recorded more such games before their 21st birthday: Luka Doncic (27), LeBron James (18), and Trae Young (18). pic.twitter.com/OmuJOqxDfb – 9:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic reflects on his honest, humorous bond with Jason Kidd: ‘We’re a way better team now’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:19 AM
Luka Doncic reflects on his honest, humorous bond with Jason Kidd: ‘We’re a way better team now’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:19 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Here’s the impact forward Dorian Finney-Smith said coach Jason Kidd has had on the @Dallas Mavericks this season. “He made us talk and he made us closer, too. Brothers get into it, brothers say stuff because we care, and it made us closer on the court.” #Mavs @NBA pic.twitter.com/8MdyWHVBkH – 11:44 PM
Here’s the impact forward Dorian Finney-Smith said coach Jason Kidd has had on the @Dallas Mavericks this season. “He made us talk and he made us closer, too. Brothers get into it, brothers say stuff because we care, and it made us closer on the court.” #Mavs @NBA pic.twitter.com/8MdyWHVBkH – 11:44 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dorian Finney-Smith is arguably the Mavs’ best defender. But they also want him to be able to initiate their offense. And coach Jason Kidd knows he’s capable of doing it. @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
https://t.co/V3d0p9MPMV pic.twitter.com/MnLXC52YIL – 10:31 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith is arguably the Mavs’ best defender. But they also want him to be able to initiate their offense. And coach Jason Kidd knows he’s capable of doing it. @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
https://t.co/V3d0p9MPMV pic.twitter.com/MnLXC52YIL – 10:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
San Antonio takes care of business in Houston and moves to 31-44 on the season, just a half-game behind the Lakers.
If the Lakers lose in Dallas tomorrow night (both LeBron and AD are doubtful), the Spurs move into 10th place in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
San Antonio takes care of business in Houston and moves to 31-44 on the season, just a half-game behind the Lakers.
If the Lakers lose in Dallas tomorrow night (both LeBron and AD are doubtful), the Spurs move into 10th place in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Risk of missing the ‘Play In’ Tournament
-Do teams in West care to take Lakers out of playoff picture?
-AD closer to return + latest on Lebron’s injuries
Guest: @Brad Turner from the @latimessports
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:32 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Risk of missing the ‘Play In’ Tournament
-Do teams in West care to take Lakers out of playoff picture?
-AD closer to return + latest on Lebron’s injuries
Guest: @Brad Turner from the @latimessports
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:32 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
CAVS WIN! Cleveland secures its first winning season without LeBron James on the roster since 1998, beating the Orlando Magic, 107-101. Photo: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/MZ5tT0N2YL – 9:22 PM
CAVS WIN! Cleveland secures its first winning season without LeBron James on the roster since 1998, beating the Orlando Magic, 107-101. Photo: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/MZ5tT0N2YL – 9:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
25 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
5-10 3P
It’s his 16th 20p/10a game of the season. Only LeBron has more in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/sDXnxHtxHj – 9:21 PM
Darius Garland tonight:
25 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
5-10 3P
It’s his 16th 20p/10a game of the season. Only LeBron has more in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/sDXnxHtxHj – 9:21 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
A very dejected LeBron James may have foreshadowed the severity of the ankle sprain that now has him listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Dallas. As Frank Vogel said: “Time is running out on us.” theathletic.com/3213293/2022/0… – 9:07 PM
A very dejected LeBron James may have foreshadowed the severity of the ankle sprain that now has him listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Dallas. As Frank Vogel said: “Time is running out on us.” theathletic.com/3213293/2022/0… – 9:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Along with @lockedonpels host @Jake Madison, we break down a backbreaking loss in New Orleans, LeBron’s ankle injury, the state of the Lakers & Pelicans post-AD trade and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:37 PM
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Along with @lockedonpels host @Jake Madison, we break down a backbreaking loss in New Orleans, LeBron’s ankle injury, the state of the Lakers & Pelicans post-AD trade and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking state of the Lakers & LeBron with @geeter3 & @Mike Bresnahan on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 6 pm PT! – 8:31 PM
Talking state of the Lakers & LeBron with @geeter3 & @Mike Bresnahan on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 6 pm PT! – 8:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doubtful in Dallas. For two seasons now, the Lakers have struggled to keep their star duo on the court together: ocregister.com/2022/03/28/lak… – 8:28 PM
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doubtful in Dallas. For two seasons now, the Lakers have struggled to keep their star duo on the court together: ocregister.com/2022/03/28/lak… – 8:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A lot of 1Q rotation notes for the Heat, who lead the Kings 31-19.
– Strus starts for Robinson
– Butler gets the LeBron minutes pattern (6 and 2)
– Four-man bench of Herro, Dedmon, Robinson and Vincent
– No Oladipo or Morris – 8:07 PM
A lot of 1Q rotation notes for the Heat, who lead the Kings 31-19.
– Strus starts for Robinson
– Butler gets the LeBron minutes pattern (6 and 2)
– Four-man bench of Herro, Dedmon, Robinson and Vincent
– No Oladipo or Morris – 8:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler checked out at 6-min mark, back in with 2ish minutes left. Isn’t this the LeBron minutes pattern? – 8:03 PM
Jimmy Butler checked out at 6-min mark, back in with 2ish minutes left. Isn’t this the LeBron minutes pattern? – 8:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Anthony Davis both doubtful for Lakers vs. Mavericks Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 7:39 PM
LeBron, Anthony Davis both doubtful for Lakers vs. Mavericks Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 7:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Another Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James matchup is ‘doubtful’ because of Lakers star’s ankle sprain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:56 PM
Another Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James matchup is ‘doubtful’ because of Lakers star’s ankle sprain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:56 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
A funny thing happened after today’s practice. We interviewed Dorian Finney-Smith and he talked about Dirk’s offense being Dirk’s defense. A few minutes later we interviewed Jason Kidd and Kidd talked about Dirk’s offense being Dirk’s defense. Kidd: “We’re all on the same page.” pic.twitter.com/EMY0nKwmox – 6:34 PM
A funny thing happened after today’s practice. We interviewed Dorian Finney-Smith and he talked about Dirk’s offense being Dirk’s defense. A few minutes later we interviewed Jason Kidd and Kidd talked about Dirk’s offense being Dirk’s defense. Kidd: “We’re all on the same page.” pic.twitter.com/EMY0nKwmox – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
– Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.
– LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. – 6:08 PM
– Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.
– LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. – 6:08 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Williams: “Obviously, he’s going to be great,” Williams said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong. But I think it would be a little harder for him now because like you said the defenses have changed, and now he’s going to have three guys on the same side of the floor when he has the ball on the wing, whereas back in the day you just had one guy. -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 25, 2022
Draymond Green: “Congrats to LeBron James, second all-time. Probably in fifty more games or so, fifty to seventy games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that and I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that’s what we doing, coach Kerr.” -via YouTube / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.