Jazz vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-30) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-39) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022
Utah Jazz 83, Los Angeles Clippers 60 (Q3 04:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Health: Reggie Jackson has 10 dunks this season.
Health: Reggie Jackson has 10 dunks this season.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell has 22 points on 8-14 shooting.
Probably okay to just trust that if he wants to be on floor and trusts his ankle we should probably be fine with that. – 11:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 22 points on 8-14 shooting.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
From deep…SPLASH!
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/binCiKCohr – 11:38 PM
From deep…SPLASH!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Things Greg Monroe can’t do. Defend pick and roll like Rudy Gobert – 11:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Clippers went small with a Jazz 24-point lead… 2:30 later, still have the 24-point lead. – 11:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
now you see it,
now you don’t 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/kZUHkdLS1a – 11:32 PM
now you see it,
now you don’t 🕷
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tonight might be the best I’ve seen mike Conley look since January – 11:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Batum wound up hitting a jumper, but Gobert stopped three easier potential buckets earlier in that possession. He’s been everywhere tonight. – 11:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A fan just won $7K in a shooting challenge during this timeout and Norm Powell gave him a nod and point. – 11:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Christian just won $7,000 of a possible $10,000 for making two free throws and a 3-point “money ball.” He was pretty happy. So too was Norman Powell, who was positioned near the basket rooting him on. – 11:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don layup, Juancho layup, Don layup to start the 3Q, and the Jazz lead is 19. Good to see them come out aggressive. Don looked like he was moving well. – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
7-0 Jazz run in first 95 seconds of second half. Puts lead back up to 67-48 with 10:24 left in 3rd. – 11:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz start the second half on a 6-0 run and take a 67-48 lead. Donovan Mitchell finishes twice at the rim, which is a good sign he’s starting to feel more physically comfortable. Once again Juancho is making an impact – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz 6-0 run to start the 2H, and they stretch the lead back to 19. Mitchell with 2 shifty layups and then a great pass to Juancho. – 11:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ominous opening to the second half with Ty Lue dropping his head after both after an ineffective Clippers possession and a Mitchell layup to trail by 19. – 11:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gotta admit, it’s still kinda wild hearing *Dwyane Wade* say “we” and realize he’s talking about the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/wERYydTLob – 11:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I had to guess, I would guess Jared Butler getting a few minutes in the second half. It’s gonna be hard for the rookie to make the defensive impact on the game that Forrest has. Forrest is becoming a terrific perimeter defender who is switchable – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Needs Jackson/Morris to help him. Jackson picked it up some in second quarter, but Morris has one point and has missed all four shots. – 11:15 PM
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Trent Forrest will not return tonight due to concussion-like symptoms. He’s been taken to a hospital for testing. – 11:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Trent Forrest (concussion like symptoms) will not return. He has left the arena for a local hospital for further testing.
Remember Trent also had a concussion in the pre-season. – 11:13 PM
Trent Forrest (concussion like symptoms) will not return. He has left the arena for a local hospital for further testing.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
From Jazz PR: “Trent Forrest (concussion like symptoms) will not return. He has left the arena for a local hospital for further testing.” – 11:12 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Trent Forrest is out for tonight (concussion-like symptoms). He was taken to a local hospital for further testing. – 11:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest is out for the remainder of the game with concussion like symptoms – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s not being down 37 at half like 11 days ago
And Clippers came back from down 22 at halftime in Game 6
But Jazz up 61-48 after two quarters in DTLA. It’s the fifth straight game Clippers are down double digits at halftime.
No Clipper is in double figures (George: 8 points). – 11:08 PM
It’s not being down 37 at half like 11 days ago
And Clippers came back from down 22 at halftime in Game 6
But Jazz up 61-48 after two quarters in DTLA. It’s the fifth straight game Clippers are down double digits at halftime.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
What Paul George’s return means for the Clippers, who’ve hung in best as they could without him:
ocregister.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 11:08 PM
What Paul George’s return means for the Clippers, who’ve hung in best as they could without him:
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers shooting 11 of 31 with Gobert on the floor tonight and 5 of 9 when he is on the bench – 11:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
having fun, playing Jazz basketball
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/iE5JucnS9x – 11:06 PM
having fun, playing Jazz basketball
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jazz 61, Clips 48 | Half | Clippers follow their 14-point first quarter by outscoring the Jazz 34-29 in the second period — to close the game a smidge.
PG had 8 points on 3-5 (2-2) shooting in the second period. Also three assist and a block in 7:32 second-quarter minutes. – 11:06 PM
Jazz 61, Clips 48 | Half | Clippers follow their 14-point first quarter by outscoring the Jazz 34-29 in the second period — to close the game a smidge.
David Locke @DLocke09
24 times this year a team has come from 20 down to win this season. The Clippers have done it 4 times most of any team in the NBA – 11:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-48 at the half. Some of this is 3-point variance, but wow, some of it isn’t. Jazz’s defense has been really great, Gobert’s been awesome down low. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Jazz 61, Clippers 48
LAC finished first half 9-22 inside the arc, 7-18 from three.
Paul George has eight points on 3-8 shooting, with four assists, three steals, two turnovers and a block. – 11:05 PM
Halftime: Jazz 61, Clippers 48
LAC finished first half 9-22 inside the arc, 7-18 from three.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚫 DENIED 🚫
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/gRvjyvGjCq – 11:05 PM
🚫 DENIED 🚫
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nic Batum blocked a Rudy Gobert dunk attempt and Steve Ballmer went berserk. – 11:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George must officially feel as though he is back now, after driving to the rim and not getting a foul call. Both he and Ty Lue were animated asking how it didn’t trigger free throws. – 11:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert was very average last Friday night against charlotte. He’s been amazing tonight – 11:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
National team on national team block as Batum comes over with help defense to stuff Gobert’s shot at the rim. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico Batum rim protection against Rudy Gobert… pic.twitter.com/W95xnnQ8Mm – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have cut 21-point Jazz lead to 53-43 with 3:44.
The last time the Jazz saw the Clippers in this building… pic.twitter.com/HsaaV6YkBq – 10:57 PM
Clippers have cut 21-point Jazz lead to 53-43 with 3:44.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Drive, kick, cash.
📺 @NBAonTNT | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/9LVjSdYO6s – 10:56 PM
Drive, kick, cash.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson is going to get credit for Gobert’s tip in…
Silver lining after Jackson took a low blow there… – 10:53 PM
Reggie Jackson is going to get credit for Gobert’s tip in…
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Rudy Gobert is 1-6 from the free-throw line and two of those misses have been airballs. Just visibly, it looks like he’s throwing it up at the rim with more hope than confidence. – 10:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Everyone on Donovan Mitchell ankle watch right now pic.twitter.com/a2jS2mGKUp – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has been active. He has three steals, four assists and eight points. One of his assists when to Robert Covington for a 3. This is their first game together with the Clippers. – 10:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George isn’t going to be credited with that last steal but he should have four after that last strip. He’s begun to make shots, and use his gravity to find kick-out lanes to other shooters as well, and the Clippers have cut their deficit from 21 to 12. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The one thing Greg Monroe does that’s better than any center on this roster. He’s an elite passer. The jazz can run offense through him off the elbows all day – 10:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert was battling down low with Hartenstein and accidentally caught Forrest in the head. – 10:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Double Stuffed. 😤
📺 @NBAonTNT | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/iQmX7XAk2K – 10:43 PM
Double Stuffed. 😤
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trent Forrest probably had the layup but started the blender which resulted in a made three.
But he took a shot and it looks like he’s holding his head, he’d been good so far tonight.
Remember he had a concussion in the preseason, scary if he got another one in the same year. – 10:42 PM
Trent Forrest probably had the layup but started the blender which resulted in a made three.
But he took a shot and it looks like he’s holding his head, he’d been good so far tonight.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Trent Forrest headed to the locker room, rubbing his elbow, after getting smacked in the head by teammate Rudy Gobert on that last play. – 10:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Trent Forrest went down in a heap after making that feed to Conley. Training staff is looking at him. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Forrest got poked in the eye by Gobert when he flopped trying to draw a foul. – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Trent Forrest was down under the Jazz basket. Just got up, but is looking dazed as several members of his team assist him off the court. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Trent Forrest is up and walking off after taking a hard hit but initially the whole Utah bench ran down to the other end of the court to check on him. pic.twitter.com/gUfyyjFNeN – 10:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Trent Forrest is down on the floor and looks like he’s in bad shape. – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest is down behind the Jazz basket and in real pain. Whole team is over there. Donovan Mitchell was the first to sprint to him – 10:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest is down after that last drive and kick… team trainers rushing to him, He got hit hard, timeout, Utah. – 10:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
JC goes 1-3 on FTs, and the Jazz are 2-7. They’re making everything but the simplest ones. – 10:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Some times Boston opens the game 10-10 from the floor and sometimes the Jazz open 7-11 from three including half court shots.
Over time, it tends to even out. – 10:37 PM
Some times Boston opens the game 10-10 from the floor and sometimes the Jazz open 7-11 from three including half court shots.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s first made bucket in his return is a three-pointer from the top of the arc. The bad news is it barely made a dent into a 16-6 Utah run. – 10:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
put this one in the highlight reel 🏆
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/GhiwtwwhS7 – 10:34 PM
put this one in the highlight reel 🏆
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so pandemic H-O-R-S-E champ Mike Conley ended the quarter from 41 feet.
It’s bad again, like when PG came back vs Spurs.
Jazz lead Clippers 32-14. Tied for fewest 1st quarter points, and the most points Clippers have trailed after one quarter of play all season. – 10:33 PM
Yeah, so pandemic H-O-R-S-E champ Mike Conley ended the quarter from 41 feet.
It’s bad again, like when PG came back vs Spurs.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jazz 32, Clips 14 | End 1 | PG plays 6 minutes, goes 0-3 from the field (0-1 from 3), nabs three steals and has a rebound, an assist and two turnovers.
The Clippers aren’t helping him out much: They’re just 4 for 18 from the field. – 10:32 PM
Jazz 32, Clips 14 | End 1 | PG plays 6 minutes, goes 0-3 from the field (0-1 from 3), nabs three steals and has a rebound, an assist and two turnovers.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley puts an exclamation point on a phenomenal first quarter by draining a 41-foot running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jazz up 32-14 after 1. Conley, Mitchell and Juancho all have 6 points; Gobert has 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:32 PM
Mike Conley puts an exclamation point on a phenomenal first quarter by draining a 41-foot running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Clippers 14. Conley buries a halfcourt 3 at the horn. Utah’s defense was very solid aside from LAC’s 7 FTAs. Clips shot just 4-18 overall, 0-5 from 3. Jazz shot 13-20 overall and 5-8 from deep. And after 4 early turnovers, they took better care of the ball. – 10:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Despite Paul George’s return, the Clippers struggled badly in the first quarter and trail Utah, 32-14. They shot 4-for-18. PG played six minutes in the first and is 0-for-3 so far. – 10:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up a whopping 32-14 at the end of the 1Q. Wow! No Jazz player has more than 6 points, but they’ve just dominated that 1Q through defense. – 10:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers can’t hit anything (4-18 overall, 0-5 from three.)
Mike Conley just drilled a halfcourt buzzer-beater three and Robert Covington just threw up his hands in the universal “seriously?” sign.
Utah 32, Clippers 14 after one quarter. – 10:31 PM
The Clippers can’t hit anything (4-18 overall, 0-5 from three.)
Mike Conley just drilled a halfcourt buzzer-beater three and Robert Covington just threw up his hands in the universal “seriously?” sign.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley hits a halfcourt three to end the first 12 minutes and the Jazz lead Los Angeles 32-14….. – 10:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Big applause when the Clippers score their first field goal in nearly four minutes. The offense, it has been bad. – 10:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Really curious what a defensive lineup with House Jr., Hernangomez, and Gobert would look like for the Jazz.
You could throw O’Neale in there and either Mitchell or Conley at PG and to get some shooting and see where it takes you. – 10:27 PM
Really curious what a defensive lineup with House Jr., Hernangomez, and Gobert would look like for the Jazz.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, after missing the last game, has been very active tonight — 4p, 5r, 1b already. – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz’s defense has been awesome… and so many of these Clippers shots make me question what they’re thinking. – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
can’t talk, Don’s dunking again 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/v8cKPySjsn – 10:25 PM
can’t talk, Don’s dunking again 🕷
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls head home for five straight @UnitedCenter Thursday against LAC. Congrats to @DeMar DeRozan passed John Stockton for 50th on the all time scoring list. Stockton is in the HOF and one day DeMar will join him as well. @Chicago Bulls – 10:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s mostly about the big picture, what with getting Paul George back and ramping up minutes for Reggie, Morris and Nico and what it could mean for their postseason success. But in the short-term, Ty Lue and LAC need wins to create a sense of momentum and they’re down 12. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, the Clippers are down double digits for the 10th time in 11 games. Bad defense (66.7% Jazz FGs), bad offense (21.4% Clippers FGs).
Jazz up 23-11 with 2:59 left in first quarter. – 10:23 PM
Well, the Clippers are down double digits for the 10th time in 11 games. Bad defense (66.7% Jazz FGs), bad offense (21.4% Clippers FGs).
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT!
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/aw7LY8MvjS – 10:21 PM
🗣️ COUNT IT!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:59 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the clippers 23-11 – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pocket picked!
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/ORymsJhD7X – 10:17 PM
Pocket picked!
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Greg Monroe gets his first two points as a Jazz player on a v. good dumpoff from Clarkson. – 10:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George played 5:44 in his first shift tonight. The defense picked up right where he left off in December. 0-3 shooting. – 10:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have hit the offensive glass hard, and have shot it well from outside (3-5). Clippers just 2-9 FGs. Utah leads 11-6 at the 6:48 mark. – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Jazz have doubled Clips on glass and lead 11-6 with 6:48 left in first quarter – 10:12 PM
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG’s first five minutes: three steals, three missed shots.
Jazz 11, Clippers 6. 6:48, 1st – 10:12 PM
PG’s first five minutes: three steals, three missed shots.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There have been four steals in this game and Paul George has three of them. IMO, this is where he should be expected to have the most noticeable impact early on amid this return. Working him into the offense will take some time, but he can be a force defensively right now. – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:48 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the clippers 11-6….the Jazz have made three threes but they have had ball control issues. The guards have been stripped four times. When they are getting into offense the ball movement has been good. Defense has been good so far – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A) Gobert has looked very good coming back from his one-game absence
B) Mitchell has looked a bit less spry than he is when healthy
C) PG looks great on defense and so far hasn’t finished at the rim well – 10:12 PM
A) Gobert has looked very good coming back from his one-game absence
B) Mitchell has looked a bit less spry than he is when healthy
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell just turned the ball over twice because he can’t push off of his ankle – 10:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
PG steals the ball from Mitchell at the top of the key on 2 consecutive possessions, but Jazz lead 6-2. – 10:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George is back for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/wXGCLraA7G – 10:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz game starting now, btw. No traditional 10-15 minutes late TNT tip for you. – 10:03 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
He’s back! Paul George introduced in the starting line up for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/qoNxwRBVzA – 10:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George receives enormous applause during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/Q4VDCWk8pt – 10:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
🕦 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/N3XQQfqKZb – 9:53 PM
Locked in. 🔒
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs beat the Lakers 128-110, so they’ll remain at least 1 game ahead of the Jazz in the loss column. – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavs 128, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-44. The loss knocks them to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament due to SAS holding the tiebreaker. LA will likely be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least one more game.
Up next: at Utah on Thursday. – 9:40 PM
Final: Mavs 128, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-44. The loss knocks them to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament due to SAS holding the tiebreaker. LA will likely be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least one more game.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame work with @Marcus Morris.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/vdDJcr76Op – 9:40 PM
Pregame work with @Marcus Morris.
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
Clippers with Kawai I would think will be the odds on favorite to start the 2022-23 season – 9:39 PM
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
David Locke @DLocke09
Since the Clippers and the Utah Jazz played on the 18th. The Clippers have played 2 games. The Jazz will be playing their 6th game in the last 11 days and in their 4th time zone since the 18th.
Hey @John Schuhmann does this count as rest advantage – 9:35 PM
Since the Clippers and the Utah Jazz played on the 18th. The Clippers have played 2 games. The Jazz will be playing their 6th game in the last 11 days and in their 4th time zone since the 18th.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Preparations in DTLA.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/2nJ4F8Ox4p – 9:30 PM
Preparations in DTLA.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 90-84 with 2:28 left in the third quarter. Detroit still hanging around. Nic Claxton is 3-for-3 and hasn’t missed a shot in a game since the Utah win on March 21. His performance that night? Only 7-for-8… – 9:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
How good will the Clippers be if they get PG, Kawhi and Powell back?
#Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue to @andscape: “Special. If all three guys are back then, we can definitely be special.” #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 9:07 PM
How good will the Clippers be if they get PG, Kawhi and Powell back?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A Fashionable Mann.
📸| @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/rBhqN5EKRi – 9:05 PM
A Fashionable Mann.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:00 PM
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said Greg Monroe will play tonight: “We’re much better with a center. … That role is important for all our other guys, too.” – 8:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on this season: “We can be good. We have been good. We are good.” Believes that if the team gets healthy, having an extra perimeter defender in Danuel House can help the team. – 8:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/29):
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
*OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
*OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/29):
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
*OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
*OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Quin Snyder on the Jazz, who had the best record in the West last season but were eliminated by the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs: “I don’t think anyone felt good about last year.” – 8:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said last year’s great regular season became meaningless once the Jazz were eliminated from the playoffs, and it was “one of the most painful summers” of his life. He added, “We all felt pain.” – 8:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House, hasssan Whiteside and dok are all out. Rudy Gobert is available for the Utah Jazz tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers – 8:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup tonight. Danuel House and Bojan Bogdanovic have been ruled out. – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Still no Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., or Hassan Whiteside.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Still no Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., or Hassan Whiteside.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert will play vs. LAC, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House have been downgraded to out. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue singles out Paul George’s rebounding as one of the things he’s most excited to have back. He notes that, obviously, rebounding has been a struggle for the Clippers. – 8:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ty Lue says that he wants to make sure one of Reggie Jackson and Paul George is on the floor at all times vs. UTA tonight. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We’re not going to ride him too hard,” Ty Lue said of Paul George. “It’ll be an adjustment period.” – 8:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will start, Ty Lue confirms. George will be on a minutes restriction. – 8:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Paul George will be starting for the Clippers vs. the Jazz tonight. He will be on a minutes restriction, per coach Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George is returning tonight for the Clippers, per Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says his starters are: Reggie, Nico, Marcus, Zu and PAUL GEORGE. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann vibing, Zu shooting… pic.twitter.com/bsUHDESS5t – 8:12 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is at the point of spring where it’s in pads and doing some live stuff.
Kyle Whittingham said still too early for any QB2 separation, but did sag again that Ja’Quinden Jackson continues to look good. – 7:44 PM
Utah is at the point of spring where it’s in pads and doing some live stuff.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tre Mann (hamstring) is listed questionable for Wednesday vs. ATL.
Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Derrick Favors, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Kenrich Williams are all out. – 6:48 PM
Tre Mann (hamstring) is listed questionable for Wednesday vs. ATL.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is questionable tomorrow for the #Thunder against the #Hawks – 6:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Now that we’ve taken care of non-basketball related questions, send me those Jazz/ NBA related questions! Gonna answer as many as I can. – 6:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📬 The ‘Who Ya Got?!?’ MAILBAG
🔘Hali vs Maxey (7:34)
🔘Scottie vs Cade vs Evan (14:43)
🔘BRK vs DEN vs LAC (22:17)
🔘Ja vs Trae (37:07)
🔘LaMelo vs Ant (46:44)
🎧 https://t.co/EZj8sXXP6b
✳️ https://t.co/8CcuzQQiP7
🍎 https://t.co/8vJ2sizy6u
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kfmncswzA9 – 6:18 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📬 The ‘Who Ya Got?!?’ MAILBAG
🔘Hali vs Maxey (7:34)
🔘Scottie vs Cade vs Evan (14:43)
🔘BRK vs DEN vs LAC (22:17)
🔘Ja vs Trae (37:07)
🔘LaMelo vs Ant (46:44)
🎧 https://t.co/EZj8sXXP6b
✳️ https://t.co/8CcuzQQiP7
🍎 https://t.co/8vJ2sizy6u
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m spitting up blood. I couldn’t sleep. I gained weight. Sometimes I had to crawl to the bathroom. It was tough,so I just thank the (Cavs) organization for giving me that time, just to step away and take care of myself,” LAC coach Tyronn Lue to @andscape bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 6:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will return tonight vs. Utah, barring setback pregame. After missing over three months with UCL tear in elbow, a major comeback for one of the NBA’s best. – 5:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 5:33 PM
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches pic.twitter.com/nudhp5hsd6 – 5:06 PM
