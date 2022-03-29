Lakers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) play against the Dallas Mavericks (29-29) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 56, Dallas Mavericks 82 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavs 82, Lakers 56
Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 5 assists. The Lakers played 12 players in the first half — each one had a negative plus-minus. Dallas already has four players in double figures and has made 12 3-pointers. Luka has 25 pts, 5 rebs and 6 asts. – 8:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Before tonight the Mavs’ high for any half this season was the 80 they scored in the first half at Houston on Feb. 7. Bullock’s trey gave Dallas 82.
It’s 82-56 at halftime. With game at Cleveland tomorrow, expect starters to try to increase cushion or at least keep it, sit 4th. – 8:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL continue to struggle with LeBron and AD in street clothes, trailing 71-46 with 2:41 left in the half.
Mavs are getting good shots on most trips, and hitting 59% overall, 52.4% from 3 (11 makes) and 14 of 15 FT’s with only 2 turnovers. – 8:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the first quarter:
17 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
7-11 FG
3-5 3P
Luka joins Westbrook as the only players with a 15/5/5 quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/ErhiPodyfp – 8:05 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Lakers allowed 43 points in the first quarter in Dallas.
A loss tonight would leave them tied for No. 10 with San Antonio.
Both LeBron and AD are out. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Mavericks 43, Lakers 25
Mavs went on an 11-2 run to close the quarter to stretch their lead to 18 points. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. D.J. Augustin has 6 off the bench. Luka Doncic has 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Dallas has made seven 3s. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs end the quarter on a 13-0 run, culminated by a Maxi Kleber coast-to-coast layin at the buzzer that’s certain to have Frank Vogel hot under the collar.
Doncic finished the quarter with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists. – 8:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
DJ Augustin is now 23 for 44 from 3 since joining the Lakers, good for 52.3%.
His two makes in this 1st Q helped LAL trim the Mavs lead to 7 … until Dallas drilled 3 straight 3’s in the final 1:24, plus a buzzer-beating layup (11-0 run) that has the visitors in a 43-25 hole. – 8:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic in the first 6 minutes: 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3FG), 2 rebounds, 2 assists.
He’s on pace for 120 points if he plays all 48 minutes … though at this rate he might not need to play the fourth quarter. – 7:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is having one of THOSE nights. He has 15 of Dallas’ 23 points, accounting for 82 percent of the team’s points when taking into account his two assists.
He is 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point distance.
The question now is how long he’ll actually play. – 7:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Bill Oram @billoram
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/lJiuzQ3UFp – 7:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/lULGBrcO4O – 7:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s first unit.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/0Nx0b4lbCT – 7:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers are reeling!
Former NBA Champ @ScotPollard31 tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how
to fix the #LakeShow | 🏆 17x Champions pic.twitter.com/R0msjg6nlq – 7:05 PM
The Lakers are reeling!
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LA starters: Reaves, Johnson, Howard, Monk, Westbrook
6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:05 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Bill Oram @billoram
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters: Westbrook, Reaves, Monk, Johnson and Howard.
It’s L.A.’s 36th starting lineup this season. – 7:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Dallas:
Dwight Howard
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Lakers’ starters in Dallas:
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Knight signed a 10-day contract on Dec. 23 and played in three games for Dallas. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.7 assists per game.
Knight will wear #20. pic.twitter.com/Xr3beeAEpQ – 6:40 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Brandon Knight to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Turning @Los Angeles Lakers babies into MFFLs 🥺
@Boban Marjanovic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/bq0YVBQrde – 6:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.
Jarrett Allen is also still listed as out.
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful. – 6:38 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs fans: What’s on your mind??
Send me your burning questions via reply, DM, carrier pigeon, whatever, and I’ll answer them for @dallasnews soon.
Playoff seedings and matchups, all things Luka, the looming Kristaps Porzingis reunion, whatever — anything’s game.
Ready.. go⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2fsoQ3dRYj – 6:26 PM
Mavs fans: What’s on your mind??
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Goin’ up on a Tuesday 👔
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9G73JYi9Ds – 6:15 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Purple in Texas
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/F7JbBvIVOe – 5:18 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Players to lead NBA in Offensive and Defensive BPM in Same Season (since ’73-74)
Kareem Addul-Jabbar 1975-76
Michael Jordan 1987-88
Michael Jordan 1988-89
LeBron James 2011-12
Nikola Jokic 2021-22*
*on pace – 5:10 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dallas, TX 📍
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM
Dallas, TX 📍
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cleveland State AD Scott Garrett has signed an extension through 2026, source told @stadium. Base pay up to $205K with an additional $15K annually in supplemental salary.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Fueled by the greatest fans of all time, like this 👇
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, current matchups: Lakers fighting for play-in life Tuesday night
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG off the bench this season:
20.8 — Herro
20
19
18
17
16.0 — Clarkson
15
14.8 — Oubre Jr.
14.0 — Hield
13.6 — Carmelo
The 6th Man of the Year race is not even close. pic.twitter.com/wizypXkwTg – 2:33 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor and Jerry West became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers‘ embracing the win-now approach may lead them to a foolish mistake with Anthony Davis.
#LakeShow #NBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
