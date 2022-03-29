Lakers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 29, 2022- by

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) play against the Dallas Mavericks (46-29) at American Airlines Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,705,721 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

