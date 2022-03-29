No Anthony Davis return against Mavs

Brad Townsend: Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will NOT play tonight.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cleveland State AD Scott Garrett has signed an extension through 2026, source told @stadium. Base pay up to $205K with an additional $15K annually in supplemental salary.
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor and Jerry West became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers‘ embracing the win-now approach may lead them to a foolish mistake with Anthony Davis.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-win-now… – 1:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Tonight on ESPN & ESPN2, it’s time to get the @McDAAG games back on the court! 💯🔥
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron potentially missing time, AD closer to a return, and whether either should play at all. Plus, Lakers social media playing favorites with players? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The only thing they’re getting is the 8th seed. If they somehow get that, they get the #Suns, who are beasts. Beasts. I respect LeBron and AD. I just don’t see how you’re beating them 4 out of 7.”
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 8 East Teams (3.28.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
San Antonio takes care of business in Houston and moves to 31-44 on the season, just a half-game behind the Lakers.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Risk of missing the ‘Play In’ Tournament
-Do teams in West care to take Lakers out of playoff picture?
-AD closer to return + latest on Lebron’s injuries
Guest: @Brad Turner from the @latimessports
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Along with @lockedonpels host @Jake Madison, we break down a backbreaking loss in New Orleans, LeBron’s ankle injury, the state of the Lakers & Pelicans post-AD trade and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ return may be coming too late for the #Lakers
#Lakeshow #NBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
– Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.
– LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. – 6:08 PM
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel calls the injury to LeBron James “the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche,” which doesn’t exactly hint at an imminent return. -via Twitter @billoram / March 29, 2022
LeBron James said his left ankle felt “horrible” after turning it in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and his availability to play Tuesday in Dallas is in question as L.A. faces a crucial final stretch to try to lock in a spot in the play-in tournament. “I mean, I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay,” James said after finishing with 39 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 42 minutes against New Orleans. “It’s pretty nasty.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.