No progress in Ben Simmons recovery

Dave Early: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI.
Source: Twitter @DavidEarly
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI. – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Joel Embiid on playing w/out Ben Simmons: “My goal was to come in, be more dominant & not take any plays off offensively & defensively. I was dominant last year. But I was going through the motions at times. This year, I didn’t have that margin for error.” on.nba.com/3LrXhL3 – 10:05 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I did @Nate Duncan Dunc’d On recently – we talked potential CBA changes, some Ben Simmons – and reminisced about doing @SportsBizClass Immersive in Vegas together for the last half-decade omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:31 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Joel Embiid unplugged, at @TheAthletic
The Sixers star talks MVP, why he chose to trust Daryl Morey, the Ben Simmons saga, his relationship with James Harden, and their future together
“We’ve got a long way to go.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
– Steve Nash on Ben Simmons next steps. Not yet progressed to on court work as noted. – 6:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to resume individual workouts. Nash says he has no clarity on what the next steps are in Simmons’ rehab. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 27, 2022
Brian Lewis: To be clear, Ben Simmons did NOT go through a full practice with the Brooklyn. But this is the first time his back had improved enough that they were comfortable putting him on the flight since Feb. 26 in Milwaukee. Baby steps. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 25, 2022
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has made progress and “is feeling a lot less pain.” #nets #nba -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 25, 2022
