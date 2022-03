Pau Gasol exploring role with the Warriors

Retired NBA star Pau Gasol claimed that he is working with the Golden State Warriors for a possible role within the franchise . Joining fellow former player J.J. Reddick in its ‘The Old Man & The Three’ podcast, the Spanish sports icon revealed that the Warriors welcomed him with open arms for a possible partnership. “I’m exploring a potential role with a team,” Gasol said. “I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kind of opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys. It’s been nice, and maybe I’m going to do that more and more as I go forward.”Source: TalkBasket