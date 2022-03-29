Paul George likely to return this Tuesday

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches pic.twitter.com/nudhp5hsd6 – 5:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Celtics losing Rob Williams news, Paul George returning, standings watch, awards races, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4HC7KK… – 3:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers Paul George listed as questionable vs. Jazz Tuesday, return this week likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 8:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George tried to return from an elbow contusion/sprain 14 weeks ago. It did not go so well.
With the Clippers on a 5-game L-boogie, PG is ready to give it a go. No surgery. No setbacks. And two weeks before Play-In week.
Giddy up
theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 10:18 PM
Paul George tried to return from an elbow contusion/sprain 14 weeks ago. It did not go so well.
With the Clippers on a 5-game L-boogie, PG is ready to give it a go. No surgery. No setbacks. And two weeks before Play-In week.
Giddy up
theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 10:18 PM
Paul George injury update: Clippers star practices Monday, listed as questionable for game vs. Jazz
Paul George injury update: Clippers star practices Monday, listed as questionable for game vs. Jazz
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
And today, “questionable” became a reason for Clippers fans to rejoice.
Paul George could play Tuesday vs. Jazz:
ocregister.com/2022/03/28/cli… – 7:59 PM
Paul George could play Tuesday vs. Jazz:
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers injury report for Tuesday v. Jazz
QUESTIONABLE – Paul George (Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear) – 7:32 PM
QUESTIONABLE – Paul George (Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear) – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Paul George questionable vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Kings will face the Clippers on April 9. pic.twitter.com/QDqX6FwyC8 – 7:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After missing 43 straight games with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, LA Clippers guard Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz.
And he’s going to have family at the game…
So yeah, adjust accordingly. – 7:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers list Paul George as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 7:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers list Paul George as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Utah. 😮 pic.twitter.com/iR3wsWJ1kb – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow against Utah. – 7:25 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will return tonight vs. Utah, barring setback pregame. After missing over three months with UCL tear in elbow, a major comeback for one of the NBA’s best. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 29, 2022
Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has missed all of the season, star wing Paul George has missed most of it and key newcomer Norman Powell is still sidelined due to injuries. There is hope from Lue that all three could return for the Western Conference postseason. The Clippers are currently in position to qualify as one of four teams for the play-in tournament. “Special. If all three guys are back then, we can definitely be special,” Lue told Andscape on March 21. “And that’s for sure. With the guys getting experience they’re getting now with those guys being out. And if you give me two stars and then Norman Powell, who’s a really good player, I can make something happen.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2022
Andrew Greif: Paul George is questionable to play against Utah, the Clippers say. He hasn’t played since Dec. 22. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 28, 2022
