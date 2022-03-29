Paul George officially back with Clippers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
He’s back! Paul George introduced in the starting line up for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/qoNxwRBVzA – 10:03 PM
He’s back! Paul George introduced in the starting line up for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/qoNxwRBVzA – 10:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George receives enormous applause during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/Q4VDCWk8pt – 10:02 PM
Paul George receives enormous applause during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/Q4VDCWk8pt – 10:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
Clippers with Kawai I would think will be the odds on favorite to start the 2022-23 season – 9:39 PM
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
Clippers with Kawai I would think will be the odds on favorite to start the 2022-23 season – 9:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ty Lue says that he wants to make sure one of Reggie Jackson and Paul George is on the floor at all times vs. UTA tonight. – 8:20 PM
Ty Lue says that he wants to make sure one of Reggie Jackson and Paul George is on the floor at all times vs. UTA tonight. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We’re not going to ride him too hard,” Ty Lue said of Paul George. “It’ll be an adjustment period.” – 8:18 PM
“We’re not going to ride him too hard,” Ty Lue said of Paul George. “It’ll be an adjustment period.” – 8:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will start, Ty Lue confirms. George will be on a minutes restriction. – 8:17 PM
Paul George will start, Ty Lue confirms. George will be on a minutes restriction. – 8:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Paul George will be starting for the Clippers vs. the Jazz tonight. He will be on a minutes restriction, per coach Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Paul George will be starting for the Clippers vs. the Jazz tonight. He will be on a minutes restriction, per coach Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George is returning tonight for the Clippers, per Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Paul George is returning tonight for the Clippers, per Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says his starters are: Reggie, Nico, Marcus, Zu and PAUL GEORGE. – 8:17 PM
Ty Lue says his starters are: Reggie, Nico, Marcus, Zu and PAUL GEORGE. – 8:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 5:33 PM
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 5:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches pic.twitter.com/nudhp5hsd6 – 5:06 PM
Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches pic.twitter.com/nudhp5hsd6 – 5:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Celtics losing Rob Williams news, Paul George returning, standings watch, awards races, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4HC7KK… – 3:40 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Celtics losing Rob Williams news, Paul George returning, standings watch, awards races, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4HC7KK… – 3:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers Paul George listed as questionable vs. Jazz Tuesday, return this week likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 8:03 AM
Clippers Paul George listed as questionable vs. Jazz Tuesday, return this week likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 8:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George tried to return from an elbow contusion/sprain 14 weeks ago. It did not go so well.
With the Clippers on a 5-game L-boogie, PG is ready to give it a go. No surgery. No setbacks. And two weeks before Play-In week.
Giddy up
theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 10:18 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George tried to return from an elbow contusion/sprain 14 weeks ago. It did not go so well.
With the Clippers on a 5-game L-boogie, PG is ready to give it a go. No surgery. No setbacks. And two weeks before Play-In week.
Giddy up
theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 10:18 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue says one thing he digs most about PG was his commitment: “With seven games left in the season, he could’ve easily called it quits” but he didn’t, and “that means a lot.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 29, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue singles out Paul George’s rebounding as one of the things he’s most excited to have back. He notes that, obviously, rebounding has been a struggle for the Clippers. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 29, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will return tonight vs. Utah, barring setback pregame. After missing over three months with UCL tear in elbow, a major comeback for one of the NBA’s best. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.