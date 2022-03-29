Pistons vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (20-55) play against the Brooklyn Nets (36-36) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 29, 2022
Detroit Pistons 64, Brooklyn Nets 58 (Half)
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail Detroit 64-58 after a first half that's seen them allow 51 percent shooting and 9-of-17 from deep. #Pistons #NBA – 8:35 PM
#Nets trail Detroit 64-58 after a first half that’s seen them allow 51 percent shooting and 9-of-17 from deep. #Pistons #NBA – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Pistons 64-58. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 33 points. Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a contusion. Defense far from ideal in that first half. Next highest scoring Net is Drummond with six points. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Pistons 64-58. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 33 points. Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a contusion. Defense far from ideal in that first half. Next highest scoring Net is Drummond with six points. – 8:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 64 points to the Pistons in the first half. Feels a lot like that Blazers game from a couple weeks ago. They turned it on late and finally pulled away — but the defensive red flags are there again. – 8:35 PM
The Nets just gave up 64 points to the Pistons in the first half. Feels a lot like that Blazers game from a couple weeks ago. They turned it on late and finally pulled away — but the defensive red flags are there again. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Steve Nash about the #Nets' perimeter defense pregame. "We're always a work in progress but there's an element of the last game where, as coaches, we go into the game and you have to be careful not to overreact. When you look at the tape there was plenty of good defense." – 8:34 PM
I asked Steve Nash about the #Nets‘ perimeter defense pregame. “We’re always a work in progress but there’s an element of the last game where, as coaches, we go into the game and you have to be careful not to overreact. When you look at the tape there was plenty of good defense.” – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 64, Nets 58
Isaiah Stewart: 13 points, 6 rebounds
Bagley/Hayes: 9p each
Olynyk/Bey: 8p each
Frank Jackson: 7p – 8:34 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 64, Nets 58
Isaiah Stewart: 13 points, 6 rebounds
Bagley/Hayes: 9p each
Olynyk/Bey: 8p each
Frank Jackson: 7p – 8:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 58, Pistons 64
HALF: Nets 58, Pistons 64

Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 REBS, 5 ASTS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS) & the Nets keep turning over the ball. Brooklyn has already compiled 10 turnovers. Detroit's bench production has also come through, they're outscoring the Nets' bench 27-14. – 8:34 PM
HALF: Nets 58, Pistons 64
Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 REBS, 5 ASTS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS) & the Nets keep turning over the ball. Brooklyn has already compiled 10 turnovers. Detroit’s bench production has also come through, they’re outscoring the Nets’ bench 27-14. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a tailbone contusion – 8:30 PM
Pistons announce Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a tailbone contusion – 8:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is walking to the table to check in after going to the locker room. – 8:29 PM
Cade Cunningham is walking to the table to check in after going to the locker room. – 8:29 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham (tailbone contusion) is questionable to return. – 8:28 PM
Cade Cunningham (tailbone contusion) is questionable to return. – 8:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant went down after a drive and collision with Cory Joseph & Marvin Bagley. He gingerly walked it off and stayed in, but that's the kind of thing that can leaver his ankle sore tomorrow. Bears watching. #Nets – 8:27 PM
Kevin Durant went down after a drive and collision with Cory Joseph & Marvin Bagley. He gingerly walked it off and stayed in, but that’s the kind of thing that can leaver his ankle sore tomorrow. Bears watching. #Nets – 8:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Durant turned his ankle. He stepped on Cory Joseph. Nets down 10 in the 2nd quarter to Detroit – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant turned his ankle. He stepped on Cory Joseph. Nets down 10 in the 2nd quarter to Detroit – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just went down after a collision with Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph and was slow to get up. He's slowly walking over to the sideline and talking to Steve Nash. Now he's walked back to the floor and is staying in the game. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant just went down after a collision with Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph and was slow to get up. He’s slowly walking over to the sideline and talking to Steve Nash. Now he’s walked back to the floor and is staying in the game. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just took a shot on the way to the basket from Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph. Slow to get up but stays in the game. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant just took a shot on the way to the basket from Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph. Slow to get up but stays in the game. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It should be noted that Isaiah Stewart's career high is 20. He's at 12 on 5-of-5 shooting with 4:45 left in the first half. – 8:23 PM
It should be noted that Isaiah Stewart’s career high is 20. He’s at 12 on 5-of-5 shooting with 4:45 left in the first half. – 8:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Brooklyn has 11 turnovers (many due to Detroit having very active hands) with 6:26 left … in the second quarter – 8:19 PM
Brooklyn has 11 turnovers (many due to Detroit having very active hands) with 6:26 left … in the second quarter – 8:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have let Detroit shoot 9-of-13 from deep, and .625 overall. They're down 53-41 to the 20-55 #Pistons, showing very little perimeter defense. – 8:17 PM
The #Nets have let Detroit shoot 9-of-13 from deep, and .625 overall. They’re down 53-41 to the 20-55 #Pistons, showing very little perimeter defense. – 8:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes, Stewart and Bagley are a combined 4 for 4 from 3 (Killian's first one was called a long-2) pic.twitter.com/jVdteQWIyp – 8:16 PM
Hayes, Stewart and Bagley are a combined 4 for 4 from 3 (Killian’s first one was called a long-2) pic.twitter.com/jVdteQWIyp – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pistons hot shooting has continued: Detroit is 9/13 from downtown midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:15 PM
The Pistons hot shooting has continued: Detroit is 9/13 from downtown midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes just crossed up James Johnson and hit a step-back 3. I'd be afraid for my life if I did that to James Johnson. – 8:14 PM
Killian Hayes just crossed up James Johnson and hit a step-back 3. I’d be afraid for my life if I did that to James Johnson. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson has come in and scored five points in two minutes. – 8:11 PM
Frank Jackson has come in and scored five points in two minutes. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving now out there alongside Dragic, Claxton, Mills and James Johnson. Cam Thomas, Aldridge and BG appear to be the odd men out right now. – 8:07 PM
Irving now out there alongside Dragic, Claxton, Mills and James Johnson. Cam Thomas, Aldridge and BG appear to be the odd men out right now. – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 35, Nets 33.
Isaiah Stewart: 10p, 2r
Saddiq Bey: 8p
Cade Cunningham: 5p, 5a
Bagley III: 5p
Detroit has 11 fastbreak points, seven of which came off turnovers. Nets have turned the ball over seven times. – 8:05 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 35, Nets 33.
Isaiah Stewart: 10p, 2r
Saddiq Bey: 8p
Cade Cunningham: 5p, 5a
Bagley III: 5p
Detroit has 11 fastbreak points, seven of which came off turnovers. Nets have turned the ball over seven times. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pistons lead the Nets 35-33. Kevin Durant with an early 13 points. Kyrie has seven. Not much defense in that quarter. Pistons with 11 fast-break points. Nets have zero. – 8:05 PM
End of the first quarter: Pistons lead the Nets 35-33. Kevin Durant with an early 13 points. Kyrie has seven. Not much defense in that quarter. Pistons with 11 fast-break points. Nets have zero. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Pistons 35, Nets 33
– KD: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
– KAI: 7 PTS
– Isaiah Stewart has 10 points & 2 made threes.
– DET: 6/10 3PT
Nets turned the ball over 7 times in the 1st quarter. Have to clean that up. – 8:05 PM
END OF Q1: Pistons 35, Nets 33
– KD: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
– KAI: 7 PTS
– Isaiah Stewart has 10 points & 2 made threes.
– DET: 6/10 3PT
Nets turned the ball over 7 times in the 1st quarter. Have to clean that up. – 8:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Pistons 35
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Pistons 35

Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 5 REBS), Kyrie Irving (7 PTS) & the Nets are trying to withstand a Pistons team that is firing on all cylinders. Detroit is shooting it at 54% from the field. Other than that, Brooklyn is shooting well themselves at 59%. – 8:05 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Pistons 35
Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 5 REBS), Kyrie Irving (7 PTS) & the Nets are trying to withstand a Pistons team that is firing on all cylinders. Detroit is shooting it at 54% from the field. Other than that, Brooklyn is shooting well themselves at 59%. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second string tonight: KD, Mills, Dragon, Kess and Clax – 8:00 PM
Nets second string tonight: KD, Mills, Dragon, Kess and Clax – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rough start for the Nets early. Pistons racing up and down the floor getting plenty of clean looks. Brooklyn's defense has been bad — given up 32 points already in about 9 minutes. Detroit is 12-for-19 from the field. Nets just going through the motions right now. – 7:59 PM
Rough start for the Nets early. Pistons racing up and down the floor getting plenty of clean looks. Brooklyn’s defense has been bad — given up 32 points already in about 9 minutes. Detroit is 12-for-19 from the field. Nets just going through the motions right now. – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 32, Nets 25 with 2:47 to go in the first. One of Detroit's best offensive starts in a while, shooting 12-19 overall and 6-9 from 3 with nine assists – 7:58 PM
Pistons 32, Nets 25 with 2:47 to go in the first. One of Detroit’s best offensive starts in a while, shooting 12-19 overall and 6-9 from 3 with nine assists – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Pistons have jumped out to an early 32-25 lead, but here's why: They're shooting 6/9 from downtown. The Nets have also turned the ball over 4 times this quarter. – 7:57 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Pistons have jumped out to an early 32-25 lead, but here’s why: They’re shooting 6/9 from downtown. The Nets have also turned the ball over 4 times this quarter. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pistons shooting 6-for-9 from 3, lead 32-25. Kessler Edwards with a steal, then turns it right back over for a Kelly Olynyk layup. Timeout Steve Nash. – 7:57 PM
Pistons shooting 6-for-9 from 3, lead 32-25. Kessler Edwards with a steal, then turns it right back over for a Kelly Olynyk layup. Timeout Steve Nash. – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
One of the better offensive starts of the season for Detroit. They’ve got 32 points with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Lead Brooklyn by 7.
Isaiah Stewart: 10 points
Saddiq Bey: 8 points
Cade Cunningham: 5 points and 5 assists – 7:57 PM
One of the better offensive starts of the season for Detroit. They’ve got 32 points with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Lead Brooklyn by 7.
Isaiah Stewart: 10 points
Saddiq Bey: 8 points
Cade Cunningham: 5 points and 5 assists – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have allowed the #Pistons to shoot 6-of-9 from deep, and trail 30-25. – 7:56 PM
#Nets have allowed the #Pistons to shoot 6-of-9 from deep, and trail 30-25. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic, Kessler Edwards and Nic Claxton have subbed into the game with under 4 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. – 7:55 PM
Goran Dragic, Kessler Edwards and Nic Claxton have subbed into the game with under 4 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. – 7:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Pistons center Isaiah Stewart with ten points on 4-of-4 shooting already midway through the first, including a couple of 3s. He's just .194 from deep this season. – 7:50 PM
#Pistons center Isaiah Stewart with ten points on 4-of-4 shooting already midway through the first, including a couple of 3s. He’s just .194 from deep this season. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Pistons 18-17 with 6:07 left in the first. Isaiah Stewart 10 points on four shots, including two wide-open 3s from the top of the key. Kyrie Irving with seven early points on 3-for-4 shooting. – 7:49 PM
Nets lead the Pistons 18-17 with 6:07 left in the first. Isaiah Stewart 10 points on four shots, including two wide-open 3s from the top of the key. Kyrie Irving with seven early points on 3-for-4 shooting. – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sunday was the first time all season Isaiah Stewart made two 3-pointers in a game. He has two made 3-pointers six minutes into the first quarter tonight – 7:48 PM
Sunday was the first time all season Isaiah Stewart made two 3-pointers in a game. He has two made 3-pointers six minutes into the first quarter tonight – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond just got an offensive rebound over 2 Pistons players, scored over them, then put his hand to the ground calling them too small. – 7:47 PM
Andre Drummond just got an offensive rebound over 2 Pistons players, scored over them, then put his hand to the ground calling them too small. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving's made his first shot of the night. A much better start than his home debut against the Hornets. – 7:42 PM
Kyrie Irving’s made his first shot of the night. A much better start than his home debut against the Hornets. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving hits his first shot of the night, a 3. Started 0-for-4 on Sunday. – 7:42 PM
Kyrie Irving hits his first shot of the night, a 3. Started 0-for-4 on Sunday. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Still surreal hearing Kyrie Irving's name announced at Barclays Center after months of him not being eligible to play here. – 7:38 PM
Still surreal hearing Kyrie Irving’s name announced at Barclays Center after months of him not being eligible to play here. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. Nets looking to get back in the win column. Curious if we see LaMarcus Aldridge play tonight. Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. Nets looking to get back in the win column. Curious if we see LaMarcus Aldridge play tonight. Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Grant missing the rest of the season, Casey said it didn't make sense to try to rush him back. Creates opportunity for Marvin Bagley III and Braxton Key – 6:17 PM
On Grant missing the rest of the season, Casey said it didn’t make sense to try to rush him back. Creates opportunity for Marvin Bagley III and Braxton Key – 6:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Jerami Grant being out for season: "It's a huge loss. He strained the calf. There wasn't any use in trying to rush him back. It's an opportunity to look at Braxton and experiment with lineups." – 6:17 PM
Casey on Jerami Grant being out for season: “It’s a huge loss. He strained the calf. There wasn’t any use in trying to rush him back. It’s an opportunity to look at Braxton and experiment with lineups.” – 6:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dwayne Casey jokes he screwed Bruce Brown up in Detroit by only playing him as a point guard under him. Credits Brown for adapting his game each year to help the Nets win. – 6:16 PM
Dwayne Casey jokes he screwed Bruce Brown up in Detroit by only playing him as a point guard under him. Credits Brown for adapting his game each year to help the Nets win. – 6:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on how Cade's changed the franchise: "It gave us a star, a guy that has 'it.' We had Blake a few years ago when he was healthy. He had that star power and we made the playoffs the first year he was there. Cade gives us that hub, so to speak. It was good for us to get him." – 6:11 PM
Casey on how Cade’s changed the franchise: “It gave us a star, a guy that has ‘it.’ We had Blake a few years ago when he was healthy. He had that star power and we made the playoffs the first year he was there. Cade gives us that hub, so to speak. It was good for us to get him.” – 6:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he's interested to see how Stewart and Bagley do against a smaller lineup in Brooklyn. Asked him about Saddiq not starting at 4 with Jerami out, said they already feel comfortable with Saddiq at the 4 and want to work out the two bigs. – 6:10 PM
Casey said he’s interested to see how Stewart and Bagley do against a smaller lineup in Brooklyn. Asked him about Saddiq not starting at 4 with Jerami out, said they already feel comfortable with Saddiq at the 4 and want to work out the two bigs. – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn't been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on if Saddiq Bey could use a break after playing nonstop for two years: "There is a time that guys have to recoup and recover. But it's hard to tell a second-year player to take it easy. That's not his personality, and it's not mine either, but it makes sense." – 6:09 PM
Dwane Casey on if Saddiq Bey could use a break after playing nonstop for two years: “There is a time that guys have to recoup and recover. But it’s hard to tell a second-year player to take it easy. That’s not his personality, and it’s not mine either, but it makes sense.” – 6:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey about Saddiq Bey playing nonstop, essentially, over last two years, including USA and Summer League: "Just as much as anything, it's his work. It's hard to tell a young man not to work. He hasn't taken a break … there is a time that guys have to recover." – 6:08 PM
Asked Dwane Casey about Saddiq Bey playing nonstop, essentially, over last two years, including USA and Summer League: “Just as much as anything, it’s his work. It’s hard to tell a young man not to work. He hasn’t taken a break … there is a time that guys have to recover.” – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I discuss PG coming back, SGA and Jerami Grant done for the year, Evan Mobley going down and we get into some discussion on the playoff and ping-pong ball races. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/sCqaKeyDEos – 6:07 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I discuss PG coming back, SGA and Jerami Grant done for the year, Evan Mobley going down and we get into some discussion on the playoff and ping-pong ball races. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/sCqaKeyDEos – 6:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight's @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/4XWPiR29nw – 5:52 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/4XWPiR29nw – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn't made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn't a new MRI. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI. – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn't had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the team is ready to move on after Kyrie Irving's home debut last game. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash admits the team is ready to move on after Kyrie Irving’s home debut last game. – 5:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our Detroit playas are in Brooklyn tonight but it’s all love for the fans back in the 313.
@UWMLife Reppin’ the D → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/2ex7rGJreb – 5:30 PM
Our Detroit playas are in Brooklyn tonight but it’s all love for the fans back in the 313.
@UWMLife Reppin’ the D → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/2ex7rGJreb – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Isaiah Stewart recorded his 1,000th career rebound last game vs. NYK, becoming the 2nd-youngest in team history to reach the milestone. Stewart (20 yrs, 309 days) & Andre Drummond (20 yrs, 167 days) are the only Pistons with 1,000 rebounds by age 20. #Pistons

(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:30 PM
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:30 PM
Isaiah Stewart recorded his 1,000th career rebound last game vs. NYK, becoming the 2nd-youngest in team history to reach the milestone. Stewart (20 yrs, 309 days) & Andre Drummond (20 yrs, 167 days) are the only Pistons with 1,000 rebounds by age 20. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Big swat from Beef Stew ❌✋
Block of the Week, presented by @Acronis and @ccare_ccr1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QojlZfKuzn – 5:07 PM
Big swat from Beef Stew ❌✋
Block of the Week, presented by @Acronis and @ccare_ccr1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QojlZfKuzn – 5:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“Casey wants about 20 to 25 percent of @Isaiah Stewart and @Marvin Bagley‘s summer concentration to be on perimeter shooting, the rest on duties more conventionally associated with big men.”
@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞: on.nba.com/36W5ec8 – 3:00 PM
“Casey wants about 20 to 25 percent of @Isaiah Stewart and @Marvin Bagley‘s summer concentration to be on perimeter shooting, the rest on duties more conventionally associated with big men.”
@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞: on.nba.com/36W5ec8 – 3:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers is OUT tonight in Brooklyn has he makes his way back from a concussion. Usuals on there, and Jerami Grant, who was recently ruled for the season with a left calf strain – 2:52 PM
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers is OUT tonight in Brooklyn has he makes his way back from a concussion. Usuals on there, and Jerami Grant, who was recently ruled for the season with a left calf strain – 2:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Did I have 1,000-plus words to share on this Newsletter Tuesday about the origins of Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man and how Stan Lee’s epic first season unknowingly influenced my thinking about the Nets decades before they moved to Brooklyn?
Yes I did: marcstein.substack.com/p/on-spider-ma… – 2:31 PM
Did I have 1,000-plus words to share on this Newsletter Tuesday about the origins of Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man and how Stan Lee’s epic first season unknowingly influenced my thinking about the Nets decades before they moved to Brooklyn?
Yes I did: marcstein.substack.com/p/on-spider-ma… – 2:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hello Brooklyn.
7:30PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/72mp7yn4cQ – 2:30 PM
Hello Brooklyn.
7:30PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/72mp7yn4cQ – 2:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond clarified some comments that were misrepresented last week: “Would I love to be here (in Brooklyn)? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No.”
His full comments here: trib.al/uOgB09N – 2:28 PM
Andre Drummond clarified some comments that were misrepresented last week: “Would I love to be here (in Brooklyn)? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No.”
His full comments here: trib.al/uOgB09N – 2:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond pushes back after ‘twisted’ #Nets comments: ‘That’s f–ked up’ nypost.com/2022/03/29/and… via @nypostsports – 2:20 PM
Andre Drummond pushes back after ‘twisted’ #Nets comments: ‘That’s f–ked up’ nypost.com/2022/03/29/and… via @nypostsports – 2:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
As part of our AAPI Heritage Night celebration, we recognize several pioneers who have made an impact in society in their own way.
These pioneers will be celebrated outside Barclays Center and during tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/Qpdc8XqlQ2 – 2:15 PM
As part of our AAPI Heritage Night celebration, we recognize several pioneers who have made an impact in society in their own way.
These pioneers will be celebrated outside Barclays Center and during tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/Qpdc8XqlQ2 – 2:15 PM
