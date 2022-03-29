Seth Curry playing through ankle injury

Seth Curry is not planning to undergo surgery on his ailing left ankle at the end of this season. He is, however, planning to give it a month of rest – a month he doesn’t have now in the middle of the Nets’ late push for an NBA championship.
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry said he’s been playing through pain in his ankle for awhile, and probably will be for the rest of the season. He adds it needs about a month of rest to heal, which he won’t get until the summer, but should be able to avoid needing surgery. #Nets – 12:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No Seth Curry on the Nets status report for Detroit:
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 5:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills entered tonight 8 of his last 36 from downtown. He’s 0-of-3 from three on mostly open looks tonight in the 1st half, another reason why keeping Seth Curry (ankle) healthy is of the utmost importance in Brooklyn. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
New for @NYDNSports: A look at the shooters on Brooklyn’s roster not named Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shows just how important a healthy Curry is. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
#nets coach Steve Nash on managing Seth Curry’s ongoing ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/FTcLP1d6k0 – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. – 5:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
STATUS UPDATES: Goran Dragić (left knee soreness) is PROBABLE. Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are OUT. – 12:44 PM
Seth Curry @sdotcurry
Still cutting down nets on his way out! Them Duke boys and K are different. Yessir @DukeMBB – 11:24 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 110, Heat 92
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 5 ASTS), Seth Curry (17 PTS, 5 3PM) and the Nets defeat the first seeded Miami Heat. Five players for Brooklyn notched double-digits in scoring, but it was the team’s dominant second quarter that set the tone for the entire game. – 10:27 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Heat 68
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 5 ASTS), Seth Curry (17 PTS, 5 3PM) and the Nets are SPANKING the Heat. It’s like every time you blink Brooklyn forces a turnover and in all they have forced 16 turnovers. The Nets have 21 assists in all right now too. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a 3 from his brother’s range after another Nic Claxton dunk. Nets up 91-57. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets upgrade Goran Dragić and Seth Curry to available tonight as expected. – 6:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry and Goran Dragić are AVAILABLE tonight, the team says. – 6:39 PM
More on this storyline
Curry said the injury is painful to play through. “Yeah, most of the time, yeah, honestly” he conceded. “We’re doing a good job of trying to manage it on off days and getting the proper amount of treatment.” -via New York Daily News / March 29, 2022
“We definitely have to manage Seth here,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We don’t have the luxury to sit him all the time. If we have the choice, we really need (Seth), so we’ll see,” Nash said of his lead reserve. “We’ve just got to do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully, he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort.” -via New York Daily News / March 29, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Goran Dragic is probable and Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. This is particularly encouraging for Dragic* because it’s the second game of a back to back. Curry said his ankle situation will linger for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 27, 2022
