Trey Burke enters health and safety protocols

Marc J. Spears: Mavs say Trey Burke (health & safety protocols) will miss tonight’s game against the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Couple of players return for the Mavs tonight vs Utah. Davis Bertans is back from missing 3 games w/ right knee soreness & Trey Burke is avail after being out the last 2 (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Jazz, winner takes sole possession of 4th in the West w/ 2 weeks left. 630p, BSSW – 5:57 PM
Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd says it’s “above my pay grade” as to how Sterling Brown will get back to Dallas. Kidd said all he knows is Brown won’t be flying back with the team tonight, obviously. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Mavs say Sterling Brown (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Minnesota. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As part of a memo sent to NBA players on the rollback of New York City’s vaccine mandate, the NBPA encourages eligible players to get booster shots ahead of approaching playoffs in April and “possibility of new variants on the horizon,” according to memo obtained by ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 24, 2022
