Trey Burke enters health and safety protocols

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Trey Burke (health & safety protocols) will miss tonight’s game against the Lakers. – 2:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Couple of players return for the Mavs tonight vs Utah. Davis Bertans is back from missing 3 games w/ right knee soreness & Trey Burke is avail after being out the last 2 (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Jazz, winner takes sole possession of 4th in the West w/ 2 weeks left. 630p, BSSW – 5:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bertans and Burke will be available, Kidd says. – 5:49 PM

