Tyronn Lue on fully healthy Clippers: We can definitely be special

Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has missed all of the season, star wing Paul George has missed most of it and key newcomer Norman Powell is still sidelined due to injuries. There is hope from Lue that all three could return for the Western Conference postseason. The Clippers are currently in position to qualify as one of four teams for the play-in tournament. “Special. If all three guys are back then, we can definitely be special,” Lue told Andscape on March 21. “And that’s for sure. With the guys getting experience they’re getting now with those guys being out. And if you give me two stars and then Norman Powell, who’s a really good player, I can make something happen.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Amid Clippers’ injuries to Kawhi & PG, Lawrence Frank stressed to Ty Lue, “You can’t focus on the now. You have to look at the long term.” Ty Lue: “For this young team to have no All-Star and to have a chance to make the playoffs is a huge accomplishment.” https://t.co/Nba11JMM4s pic.twitter.com/Wu1JBNXPRb – 11:39 AM
Amid Clippers’ injuries to Kawhi & PG, Lawrence Frank stressed to Ty Lue, “You can’t focus on the now. You have to look at the long term.” Ty Lue: “For this young team to have no All-Star and to have a chance to make the playoffs is a huge accomplishment.” https://t.co/Nba11JMM4s pic.twitter.com/Wu1JBNXPRb – 11:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
L.A. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue rips Sixers president Daryl Morey with shot at old Hong Kong tweet inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:22 AM
L.A. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue rips Sixers president Daryl Morey with shot at old Hong Kong tweet inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:22 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Oh, so I can’t score without free throws huh?”
-Ty Lue told @TomerAzarly what Joel Embiid said to him on this exchange.
pic.twitter.com/Yg8aP5KCXU – 10:59 PM
“Oh, so I can’t score without free throws huh?”
-Ty Lue told @TomerAzarly what Joel Embiid said to him on this exchange.
pic.twitter.com/Yg8aP5KCXU – 10:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyronn Lue responds to Daryl Morey: ‘Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars. So, I don’t think he should be doing too much tweeting’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/tyr… – 4:00 PM
Tyronn Lue responds to Daryl Morey: ‘Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars. So, I don’t think he should be doing too much tweeting’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/tyr… – 4:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today with the Clippers: Paul George continues to play 5-on-5, with the potential for a return as soon as this week left open + Ty Lue tells Daryl Morey to worry about his own team latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:14 PM
Today with the Clippers: Paul George continues to play 5-on-5, with the potential for a return as soon as this week left open + Ty Lue tells Daryl Morey to worry about his own team latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:14 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
I guess it makes sense that Ty Lue would take shots at someone who takes a stand. Falling down is more his speed – 3:13 PM
I guess it makes sense that Ty Lue would take shots at someone who takes a stand. Falling down is more his speed – 3:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell continues to do shooting on the court. Powell hasn’t been cleared to do more yet according to Ty Lue. – 2:41 PM
Norman Powell continues to do shooting on the court. Powell hasn’t been cleared to do more yet according to Ty Lue. – 2:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue explained his quote about Embiid and Harden not being in top-10 scoring without the free throws: “It was said meaning if you continue to foul those guys, they can score 50. We want them to make field goals and not free throws because they’re crafty at getting to the line.” – 2:38 PM
Ty Lue explained his quote about Embiid and Harden not being in top-10 scoring without the free throws: “It was said meaning if you continue to foul those guys, they can score 50. We want them to make field goals and not free throws because they’re crafty at getting to the line.” – 2:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked about Daryl Morey’s tweet about that seemed to take a comment Ty Lue made about Embiid and Harden’s FTs out of context, Ty said:
“Should he really be tweeting anything right now? Last time he tweeted he cost the NBA a billion dollars.” – 2:05 PM
Asked about Daryl Morey’s tweet about that seemed to take a comment Ty Lue made about Embiid and Harden’s FTs out of context, Ty said:
“Should he really be tweeting anything right now? Last time he tweeted he cost the NBA a billion dollars.” – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue on Daryl Morey: “Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars.” – 2:03 PM
Ty Lue on Daryl Morey: “Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars.” – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell is still able to shoot on the court, but hasn’t done more than that as part of his recovery, Ty Lue said. – 2:02 PM
Norman Powell is still able to shoot on the court, but hasn’t done more than that as part of his recovery, Ty Lue said. – 2:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that guys whose minutes had been limited to keep them fresh will see their minutes ramp up starting tomorrow vs. Utah. – 2:00 PM
Ty Lue said that guys whose minutes had been limited to keep them fresh will see their minutes ramp up starting tomorrow vs. Utah. – 2:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on limiting Reggie Jackson’s minutes: “Didn’t want to run him into the ground to win games we couldn’t move up or down” in the standings. – 2:00 PM
Ty Lue on limiting Reggie Jackson’s minutes: “Didn’t want to run him into the ground to win games we couldn’t move up or down” in the standings. – 2:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue praising Semi Ojeleye for his professionalism and preparation, saying “you hate to lose a guy like that”
Ojeleye was waived to make room for Amir Coffey’s promotion and Xavier Moon’s call-up – 1:58 PM
Ty Lue praising Semi Ojeleye for his professionalism and preparation, saying “you hate to lose a guy like that”
Ojeleye was waived to make room for Amir Coffey’s promotion and Xavier Moon’s call-up – 1:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“He’s earned it, last three years, the work he’s put in … this season he’s kind of kept us afloat.” – Ty Lue on Amir Coffey. – 1:58 PM
“He’s earned it, last three years, the work he’s put in … this season he’s kind of kept us afloat.” – Ty Lue on Amir Coffey. – 1:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Semi Ojeleye did everything right while he was with LAC, didn’t like seeing him go, but is “definitely excited” for Amir Coffey on his standard deal after his improvement. – 1:58 PM
Ty Lue said Semi Ojeleye did everything right while he was with LAC, didn’t like seeing him go, but is “definitely excited” for Amir Coffey on his standard deal after his improvement. – 1:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Semi: “A true veteran, playing in the stay-ready game, doing whatever we asked of him. He was a great guy, hate to lose a guy like that.” – 1:57 PM
Ty Lue on Semi: “A true veteran, playing in the stay-ready game, doing whatever we asked of him. He was a great guy, hate to lose a guy like that.” – 1:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on the Clippers’ work at practice lately: “We’ve seen some things, some things we don’t want to pull out yet, want to keep working on it.” – 1:57 PM
Ty Lue on the Clippers’ work at practice lately: “We’ve seen some things, some things we don’t want to pull out yet, want to keep working on it.” – 1:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue greets Xavier Moon — as Paul George dribbles in the background. pic.twitter.com/pkwMEs6ml1 – 1:56 PM
Ty Lue greets Xavier Moon — as Paul George dribbles in the background. pic.twitter.com/pkwMEs6ml1 – 1:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice yesterday. He will practice today according to Ty Lue. Lue says team will see how he’s feeling this week when asked if PG could be cleared to play in a game this week. – 1:56 PM
Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice yesterday. He will practice today according to Ty Lue. Lue says team will see how he’s feeling this week when asked if PG could be cleared to play in a game this week. – 1:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George was able to play 5-on-5 yesterday, according to Ty Lue. He didn’t say whether he expects to see PG play this week. – 1:56 PM
Paul George was able to play 5-on-5 yesterday, according to Ty Lue. He didn’t say whether he expects to see PG play this week. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Status for this week TBD. – 1:55 PM
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Status for this week TBD. – 1:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New two-way signing Xavier Moon called his goal earning a roster spot. He recently returning from Alabama, for a grandfather’s passing, but said he heard from his agent late last week that “good news” was coming. Hasn’t talked with Ty Lue yet, he said. – 1:45 PM
New two-way signing Xavier Moon called his goal earning a roster spot. He recently returning from Alabama, for a grandfather’s passing, but said he heard from his agent late last week that “good news” was coming. Hasn’t talked with Ty Lue yet, he said. – 1:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
If this was Ty Lue coaching, #Cavs Lamar Stevens would be fined for biting on DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake. That was the rule in the playoffs. – 9:34 PM
If this was Ty Lue coaching, #Cavs Lamar Stevens would be fined for biting on DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake. That was the rule in the playoffs. – 9:34 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Paul George is questionable to play against Utah, the Clippers say. He hasn’t played since Dec. 22. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 28, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue says Paul George was able to play five on five Sunday. “We’ll see how practice goes and how he’s feeling” before the Clippers make a designation on whether PG will play this week. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 28, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 25, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Injuries, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Paul George, Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.