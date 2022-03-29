Zion Williamson traveling with Pelicans on road trip for the first time this season

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson traveled with the team to Portland on four-game road trip, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. It’s the first multi-game road trip Williamson has traveled on this season. Steps in right direction as he continues to progress but remains out indefinitely.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson traveled with the team to Portland on four-game road trip, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. It’s the first multi-game road trip Williamson has traveled on this season. Steps in right direction as he continues to progress but remains out indefinitely. – 6:40 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson traveled with the team to Portland on four-game road trip, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. It’s the first multi-game road trip Williamson has traveled on this season. Steps in right direction as he continues to progress but remains out indefinitely. – 6:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This week’s This Week In Basketball Column goes deep on all the angles of the rising All-NBA madness: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…
Kyrie Irving, Hubie Brown, Paolo Banchero and Zion Willamson are among those also featured in my latest around-the-league notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs… – 11:48 AM
This week’s This Week In Basketball Column goes deep on all the angles of the rising All-NBA madness: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…
Kyrie Irving, Hubie Brown, Paolo Banchero and Zion Willamson are among those also featured in my latest around-the-league notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/all-nba-angs… – 11:48 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
From 3-16 record the Pelicans does the turnaround of the season. By far!
Just one question… with full healthy Zion how better those Pelicans could be right now? #WBD – 9:21 PM
From 3-16 record the Pelicans does the turnaround of the season. By far!
Just one question… with full healthy Zion how better those Pelicans could be right now? #WBD – 9:21 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 from today’s Pelicans shoot-around.
Appears to have same cushioning setup as Zion 1:
– Full-length Air Strobel
– Forefoot Zoom Air pic.twitter.com/H8K5QzFw3o – 6:17 PM
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 from today’s Pelicans shoot-around.
Appears to have same cushioning setup as Zion 1:
– Full-length Air Strobel
– Forefoot Zoom Air pic.twitter.com/H8K5QzFw3o – 6:17 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Zion Williamson in the Jordan Zion 2! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/octDorxckW – 3:06 AM
👀 @Zion Williamson in the Jordan Zion 2! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/octDorxckW – 3:06 AM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will be on the upcoming four-game road trip as he continues to work with the Pelicans’ performance staff, sources confirm. Williamson will continue to work with the staff on the trip as he continues his progression in his rehab. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 29, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Zion Williamson was cleared to do 1-on-1 work today. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 23, 2022
Christian Clark: Zion was playing Corey Brewer in 1-on-1 after practice. Willie Green said he got cleared to play 1-on-1 today. Green: “We still have to be careful with how much he does. Just because he’s still going though the healing process. But we’re happy that he’s getting better.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / March 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.