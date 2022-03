Celtics officially announce Robert Williams should be back in 4-6 weeks

After undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to return within four to six weeks — a timetable that could land him back in the lineup as soon as the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, sources told ESPN. Williams suffered the tear Sunday night, but the extent of the injury allowed for a procedure that won’t require him to be sidelined for several months, sources said. -via ESPN / March 30, 2022