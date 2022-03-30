CJ McCollum on split from Blazers: I call it a happy breakup

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
From being a visiting player in Moda Center for the first time as a pro, to preparing to play against his former team, #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum describes his return to Portland today as a surreal experience: https://t.co/j5MVFRXKKo pic.twitter.com/lItw13G3JP – 4:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update (Trail Blazers have completely different look for CJ McCollum return, even compared to early this season; Brandon Ingram second game back from injury tonight; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/LwdY9cOOgW pic.twitter.com/B8sGQgTTM5 – 3:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I asked CJ McCollum what he thought of the Blazers’ plans that led to him being traded. He stood up and said that was “above my pay grade,” and walked out (it was to be the final question anyway). #Ripcity – 3:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum speaking in Portland today about his adjustment to New Orleans: “I’m happy to be in this situation. It’s 75 degrees every day, I can eat gumbo if I want, Southern cuisine, and they’ve got French wine. Basketball has been great. It’s been an easy transition.” – 3:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum: “I like to call it a happy breakup, where you’re not bitter about your ex.” – 3:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
CJ McCollum: “I like to call it a happy breakup, where you’re not bitter at your ex.” – 3:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
CJ McCollum is back in the Moda Center. pic.twitter.com/LzuvhFahOg – 2:59 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
CJ McCollum: “It’ll be a good time tonight. It will be fun for the fans.” pic.twitter.com/kdjnduKyUU – 2:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum getting shots up in Moda Center as a member of the Pelicans.
As media entered, Larry Nance, Jose Alvarado and other teammates started screaming CJ’s name in high pitched voices.
“OMG CJ we miss you!” pic.twitter.com/WrTXlJwCI8 – 2:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Extended Five things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (10-11 swap spots in West; Week 24 scoreboard watching; former Trail Blazers return to Portland at 9 p.m. CT; McCollum feature; injury report; practice report; “24 Seconds” video with Jones): on.nba.com/3NvPDAZ – 10:42 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
On the eve of his return to Portland, @CJ McCollum discusses the trade, life in New Orleans, Vegas nights and early mornings with @Damian Lillard, managing his businesses remotely and trying to keep that draft pick rip.city/3qLdm6F – 7:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Portland Trail Blazers have listed Didi Louzada as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans.
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Dear NBA schedule Gods ( you know who you are ) can we not have a road trip in the middle of the Final Foir which is in Nola next year and years to come ?
Thanks in advance,
CJ known by some as “ The Pres” 😂 – 5:36 PM
Sean Highkin: CJ McCollum: “Once Neil was let go, I kind of saw the writing on the wall, with Dame being shut down, where it was trending. Either I’m going to be shut down or I’m going to be [traded].” -via Twitter @highkin / March 30, 2022
Bobby Marks on CJ McCollum trade: ‘I’ve never seen for a player like CJ McCollum, who’s got after this year 60 mill $ plus, for a team to waive his physical in New Orleans. Man, better cross your fingers, hopefully it all works out. It was stunning for me”. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022
