Evan Mobley out at least next three games

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley will be out the next three games rehabbing his sprained left ankle, Cavs say.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is not in a walking boot. The MRI looked “pretty clean,” a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But he won’t travel to Atlanta or New York on this coming road trip, meaning he’s out at least the next three games
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/e… – 5:55 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) is not in a walking boot – 5:34 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain, which an MRI confirmed yesterday) will not travel with the team to Atlanta or New York.
Mobley (OUT tonight vs. Dallas)
will now undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
There is currently no timetable set for his return at this time. #Cavs – 3:45 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs are starting their final playoff push without the Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley, who will continue to recover from an ankle sprain. Photo: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CvzNCGm3SH – 3:44 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with announcement Mobley will not accompany the team to Atlanta and New York to face the Hawks and Knicks: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next three games beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Evan Mobley had an MRI for the left ankle sprain, which confirmed the injury. Mobley will go through treatment and rehab and his return to play will be updated.
He is out for tonight against Dallas, and will not travel with the Cavs to Atlanta and New York. – 3:33 PM
#Cavs say Evan Mobley had an MRI for the left ankle sprain, which confirmed the injury. Mobley will go through treatment and rehab and his return to play will be updated.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Evan Mobley will be out the next three games rehabbing his sprained left ankle, Cavs say. – 3:32 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Just when we might expect some clarity in the Rookie of the Year race, things get knotted for a stretch run at the award by Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. This week’s Rookie Ladder: nba.com/news/kia-rooki… – 1:09 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
Ranking the Top 10 NBA Rookie of the Year Contenders
Who should be No. 1?
Scottie Barnes?
Cade Cunningham?
Evan Mobley?
It’s a TIGHT race …
nbabigboard.com/p/ranking-the-… – 11:19 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley out Wednesday against Mavericks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 10:04 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley out Wednesday against Mavericks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 8:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs list C/F Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) out for Wednesday’s home game against Dallas, along with C Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger). G Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) is doubtful. – 7:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.
Jarrett Allen is also still listed as out.
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful. – 6:38 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.
Jarrett Allen is also still listed as out.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with #Cavs Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) being listed OUT for tomorrow against Dallas, Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) is DOUBTFUL. – 6:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) is OUT tomorrow night against Dallas. – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I discuss PG coming back, SGA and Jerami Grant done for the year, Evan Mobley going down and we get into some discussion on the playoff and ping-pong ball races. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/sCqaKeyDEos – 6:07 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I discuss PG coming back, SGA and Jerami Grant done for the year, Evan Mobley going down and we get into some discussion on the playoff and ping-pong ball races. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
Chris Fedor: A source tells @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Evan Mobley underwent an MRI on his sprained left ankle this afternoon. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 29, 2022
Cleveland: Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out. Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2022
