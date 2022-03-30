Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

March 30, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) play against the San Antonio Spurs (44-44) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 31, San Antonio Spurs 24 (Q1 02:22)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
melt is back on it…… – 8:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
watch the rock pop around.
8 assists on 12 made FG’s from the gang. pic.twitter.com/EFoLgje8lU8:59 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins’ foul-per-second ratio is going to hit Mahinmi-esque proportions in this one – 8:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Today at @The Athletic, I wrote about the sleeping giant of the 2022 offseason: the Memphis Grizzlies. Their window to upgrade before Ja Morant’s big contract, potential targets/theories, available assets and much more theathletic.com/3218968/2022/0…8:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We talked a bunch about Melton’s shooting streaks on the pod this week. I hope he keeps firing. Memphis needs him to stay in the zone a few more weeks. – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Six-point swing as Spurs have a Vassell 3-pointer wiped out by a bogus offensive foul on Murray. Memphis follows with a Tyus Jones triple.
Ref Kevin Scott might know he blew it. He let Pop use an entire timeout to yell at him. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is having a long conversation with the officials at center court. Pop is not happy with something he did. I must have missed it. – 8:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ gets things started with a triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/I2aEAggB2X8:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that grizz shuffle go crazy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OugNsuV28t8:42 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones and his brother Tyus just presented @ThrivewellSa with a $10,000 check from Spurs Give in honor of their “Grandma Sally,” who recently passed away. – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got Wednesday night hoops against Memphis tonight! 🏀 Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win a Keldon Johnson bobblehead ➡️ https://t.co/Y1sqNFYe0s pic.twitter.com/iFBWMu6viC8:36 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROAD ROLL CALL 🚨
HIT THAT RT IF YOU’RE TAP TAPPED IN – 8:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is available and will start tonight at Spurs. – 8:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 🖐️ vs. @San Antonio Spurs
☝️ @Tyus Jones
✌️ @Desmond Bane
👌 @Dillon Brooks
@Jaren Jackson Jr.
🖐️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/zlfw6ulgSj8:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Still awaiting the official word: But Jaren Jackson Jr. is dressed out and going through the traditional layup line. – 8:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starters for the night
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/UrQjSKtEpG8:12 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek drip 💦
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/4IlAkAelWl7:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it’s that time of year 💧 pic.twitter.com/5nfT2SslzG7:33 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop called Primo one of Spurs’ “better on-ball defenders” and said he understands defense is what makes a team elite:
“He does a great job staying in front of people and he has figured out the physicality of the game.” – 7:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ out here getting loose in San Antonio. He is a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/ufa1iCmws97:13 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Pop on Grizzlies doing so well without Morant: “…that says a lot about the system the coaches developed, the character, the players, the discipline instilled, the discipline accepted, the consistency of the way they play night after night after night.” – 7:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins said he’s blessed to be where he is as a coach, and he wouldn’t be here without his time in San Antonio. Considers Pop a mentor, and RC Buford gave him the opportunity. Called this place and the drive there special – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says that Memphis has done “as well or better” without Ja Morant says a lot about the “spectacular” job Taylor Jenkins has done this season. – 7:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Check in with the all-women panel led by Michelle Beadle LIVE as they prepare for tonight’s pregame show on Bally Sports Southwest!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…6:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook leads off with a look at the club’s all-female pregame broadcast and includes an item on Josh Richardson’s impressive work from beyond the arc.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…6:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Check in with the all-female panel LIVE as they prepare for tonight’s pregame show on @BallySportsSA!
#WomensHistoryMonth | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Wh3qtGMqdX6:02 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
time to swap out those wallpapers! 📲
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/XEd0wDb4md5:33 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA’s hottest shooter plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hint: It’s not Desmond Bane
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Park Tudor and La Lumiere standout, and #Cavs star Darius Garland, a Gary native, are finalists for a pair of #NBA awards.
Both players have played well against the #Pacers this season. indystar.com/story/sports/n…4:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After arguing a call at the halftime buzzer, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/28/war…4:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Remember Josh Richardson, who spent last season with the Mavericks? He’s quietly averaged 18.3 points and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range in the Spurs’ four-game win streak that has put them into the play-in picture. Good dude. Glad he is having some success. – 3:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Richardson, answering my stupid question:
“Come on, man. It’s a no-brainer. Nobody wants to lose on purpose. Tanking and all that, it’s a fan thing. Maybe some front offices want to do that, but from the first day I stepped in here, I knew that wasn’t the case.” – 3:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
looking to keep rolling tonight following a historic roadtrip 🔥
@FrostBank | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/HNFMld62Ay2:38 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Today at @The Athletic, I wrote about the sleeping giant of the 2022 offseason: the Memphis Grizzlies. Their window to upgrade before Ja Morant’s big contract, potential targets/theories, available assets and much more- theathletic.com/3218968/2022/0…2:35 PM

