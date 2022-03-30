Hawks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (38-37) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-53) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 77, Oklahoma City Thunder 50 (Q2 01:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his seventh defensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has tied Kyle Korver for 24th place in franchise history with 1,154. – 8:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 14th point tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has 4,400 points for his career. – 8:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The OKC tank is so unbelievably strong and because it’s happening in Oklahoma City nobody cares if talks about it. I mean look at these end of year lineups 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/xCyCuhcyPt – 8:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
KEVIN KNOX DUNK
He’s got 15 points in his first seven minutes off the bench, y’all – 8:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Sam Presti bout to cash in some of his picks for Kevin Knox – 8:43 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Knox just keeps knocking down corner 3’s.
He’s 3-4 from 3 with 11 points in his first four minutes off the bench.
So, yeah, Hawks are dominating – 8:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young recorded his first career first quarter with 19-or-more points and 4-or-more assists … He did so in the third quarter vs. Minnesota on 1/19/22. – 8:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
That first quarter vs. OKC was the best shooting quarter of the season for the Hawks (78.9% FG, or 15-19). – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks made 78.9% of their shots in the first quarter (15-19), Atlanta’s best shooting quarter of the season (prev 70.8% in the second quarter vs. SAC, 1/26/22). – 8:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks dominated to lead the Thunder, 42-24, at the end of the first quarter.
Trae Young played the whole first and leads all scorers with 19 points, plus four assists.
Atlanta shot 78.9% FG.
(Obviously, the Thunder are incredibly short-handed and missing their top 5 scorers). – 8:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 42-24 over the Thunder at the end of the first quarter. Hawks shot 15/19 from the floor in the quarter.
Young: 19/4, 6/8 FG
Hunter: 7, 3/4 FG – 8:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Knox checks in with 1:15 left in 1Q. He’s getting minutes at the 4 with Collins, Gallinari, Johnson out. – 8:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🌊 WET LIKE WATERS 🌊
@Vit Krejci ➡️ @LindyWatersIII pic.twitter.com/EH5BZtmIYP – 8:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks take a timeout after back-to-back turnovers and back-to-back buckets by the Thunder.
Atlanta still leads 29-21.
Trae Young hasn’t missed a shot yet (5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3, 2-2 FT) and leads all scorers with 14 points. – 8:25 PM
Hawks take a timeout after back-to-back turnovers and back-to-back buckets by the Thunder.
Atlanta still leads 29-21.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III is the best Norman, Oklahoma 3 point shooter on the court tonight. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
so tuff Vit
@Vit Krejci | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/mwiHXHZXUc – 8:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young’s having some fun back in Oklahoma: 8 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 from 3) and 2 assists in his first five minutes tonight.
Hawks lead the Thunder 21-9, 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta is shooting 80% FG is 4-5 from 3 to start. – 8:17 PM
Trae Young’s having some fun back in Oklahoma: 8 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 from 3) and 2 assists in his first five minutes tonight.
Hawks lead the Thunder 21-9, 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third field goal made tonight, Trae Young has 2,200 for his career. – 8:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Big round of applause for Trae Young here in OKC, when he was introduced as a Hawks starter. – 8:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Hawks:
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Waters, Sarr and Robinson-Earl are the only players available off the bench. – 7:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First on the floor tonight ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/pTvJmCjb19 – 7:48 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Thunder:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 7:39 PM
Hawks starters vs. Thunder:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
De’Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s game having won seven of their last 10 games. Over those 10 outings, the club is averaging 117.4 points and 26.7 assists.
Game Notes vs. OKC: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Thunder
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 7:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Thunder
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter poured in 22 points, while burying six triples in Monday’s win. It marked the sixth career outing connecting on 6+ three-pointers for Huerter – three of those games have come during the 2021-22 season. – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
last home stand of the season, let’s get it ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yeoF91RB92 – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Jeff Green is starting for the #Nuggets, but as you can see, someone here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse got the photo wrong. That’s Danilo Gallinari from Monday’s game against the #Hawks. 😂😂
Tonight is already off to an interesting start. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/i3gcF819hF – 7:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (NBA concussion protocol) is OUT. – 6:55 PM
De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has dished out 15+ assists in each of his last two games becoming just the second player in the NBA this season to do so. The fourth-year guard enters tonight’s game with an NBA-leading 38 point/assist double-doubles. – 6:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
For anyone who needs to see SGA and Giddey on the court together pic.twitter.com/IaMfxXw55X – 6:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he does not think Vit Krejci is “moving as well as he can move” based on film he watched before the injury, also said that Vit Krejci needs to improve on fundamentals.
Encouraging moving forward – 6:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jalen Johnson is in concussion protocol and is out for tonight’s game. – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann is out tonight.
Bummer.
Theo Maledon 30 point game incoming. – 6:30 PM
Tre Mann is out tonight.
Bummer.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) is out again tonight, Daigneault said. – 6:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jalen Johnson has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol.
He won’t play tonight in OKC. – 6:17 PM
Jalen Johnson has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic netted his 6th 25+ point outing of the season on 3/28, tallying 29 PTS against IND. His 6 25+ point games are tied for the 3rd-most amongst all bench players this season. Over his last 5 outings, Bogi’s averaging 25.0 PPG on .494 FG%, .475 3FG% and .889 FT%. – 6:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela is coming off his fourth 20+ point, 15+ rebound outing of the season (32nd career), finishing Monday’s game with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Capela enters tonight’s contest ranked 4th in RPG (11.8) and 6th in FG% (.605). – 5:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is not in a walking boot. The MRI looked “pretty clean,” a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But he won’t travel to Atlanta or New York on this coming road trip, meaning he’s out at least the next three games
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/e… – 5:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
checked the weather and it’s gettin’ real oppy outside pic.twitter.com/hpYapjLk6e – 5:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pretty cool matchup tonight between Trae Young and Lindy Waters III — high school teammates at Norman North who played on opposite sides of Bedlam. – 5:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
Danilo Gallinari
Rajon Rondo
Spencer Dinwiddie
Evan Fournier
More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 4:41 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain, which an MRI confirmed yesterday) will not travel with the team to Atlanta or New York.
Mobley (OUT tonight vs. Dallas)
will now undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
There is currently no timetable set for his return at this time. #Cavs – 3:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with announcement Mobley will not accompany the team to Atlanta and New York to face the Hawks and Knicks: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next three games beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce rookie C/F Evan Mobley (sprained right ankle) will not accompany the team on the trip to Atlanta and New York for games against the Hawks Thursday and Knicks Saturday. Underwent an MRI – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Evan Mobley had an MRI for the left ankle sprain, which confirmed the injury. Mobley will go through treatment and rehab and his return to play will be updated.
He is out for tonight against Dallas, and will not travel with the Cavs to Atlanta and New York. – 3:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) is out.
Skylar Mays and John Collins remain out. – 2:02 PM
For tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) is out.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) is out.
Skylar Mays and John Collins are out. – 2:01 PM
