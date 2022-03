Hawks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

For tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable.Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) is questionable.Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) is out.Skylar Mays and John Collins are out. – 2:01 PM

Clint Capela is coming off his fourth 20+ point, 15+ rebound outing of the season (32nd career), finishing Monday’s game with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Capela enters tonight’s contest ranked 4th in RPG (11.8) and 6th in FG% (.605). – 5:55 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic netted his 6th 25+ point outing of the season on 3/28, tallying 29 PTS against IND. His 6 25+ point games are tied for the 3rd-most amongst all bench players this season. Over his last 5 outings, Bogi’s averaging 25.0 PPG on .494 FG%, .475 3FG% and .889 FT%. – 6:13 PM

Mark Daigneault said he does not think Vit Krejci is “moving as well as he can move” based on film he watched before the injury, also said that Vit Krejci needs to improve on fundamentals.Encouraging moving forward – 6:39 PM

For anyone who needs to see SGA and Giddey on the court together pic.twitter.com/IaMfxXw55X

Trae Young has dished out 15+ assists in each of his last two games becoming just the second player in the NBA this season to do so. The fourth-year guard enters tonight’s game with an NBA-leading 38 point/assist double-doubles. – 6:55 PM

Lol Jeff Green is starting for the #Nuggets, but as you can see, someone here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse got the photo wrong. That’s Danilo Gallinari from Monday’s game against the #Hawks. 😂😂Tonight is already off to an interesting start. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/i3gcF819hF

Kevin Huerter poured in 22 points, while burying six triples in Monday’s win. It marked the sixth career outing connecting on 6+ three-pointers for Huerter – three of those games have come during the 2021-22 season. – 7:27 PM

The Hawks enter tonight’s game having won seven of their last 10 games. Over those 10 outings, the club is averaging 117.4 points and 26.7 assists.Game Notes vs. OKC: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Thunder starters vs. Hawks:– Maledon– Wiggins– Krejci– Pokusevski– RobyWaters, Sarr and Robinson-Earl are the only players available off the bench. – 7:51 PM

Big round of applause for Trae Young here in OKC, when he was introduced as a Hawks starter. – 8:06 PM

Trae Young’s having some fun back in Oklahoma: 8 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 from 3) and 2 assists in his first five minutes tonight.Hawks lead the Thunder 21-9, 7:24 left in the first quarter.Atlanta is shooting 80% FG is 4-5 from 3 to start. – 8:17 PM

Hawks take a timeout after back-to-back turnovers and back-to-back buckets by the Thunder.Atlanta still leads 29-21.Trae Young hasn’t missed a shot yet (5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3, 2-2 FT) and leads all scorers with 14 points. – 8:25 PM

Kevin Knox checks in with 1:15 left in 1Q. He’s getting minutes at the 4 with Collins, Gallinari, Johnson out. – 8:32 PM

Hawks up 42-24 over the Thunder at the end of the first quarter. Hawks shot 15/19 from the floor in the quarter.Young: 19/4, 6/8 FGHunter: 7, 3/4 FG – 8:34 PM

Hawks dominated to lead the Thunder, 42-24, at the end of the first quarter.Trae Young played the whole first and leads all scorers with 19 points, plus four assists.Atlanta shot 78.9% FG.(Obviously, the Thunder are incredibly short-handed and missing their top 5 scorers). – 8:34 PM

The Hawks made 78.9% of their shots in the first quarter (15-19), Atlanta’s best shooting quarter of the season (prev 70.8% in the second quarter vs. SAC, 1/26/22). – 8:36 PM

That first quarter vs. OKC was the best shooting quarter of the season for the Hawks (78.9% FG, or 15-19). – 8:38 PM

Trae Young recorded his first career first quarter with 19-or-more points and 4-or-more assists … He did so in the third quarter vs. Minnesota on 1/19/22. – 8:39 PM

Kevin Knox just keeps knocking down corner 3’s.He’s 3-4 from 3 with 11 points in his first four minutes off the bench.So, yeah, Hawks are dominating – 8:41 PM

KEVIN KNOX DUNKHe’s got 15 points in his first seven minutes off the bench, y’all – 8:47 PM

The OKC tank is so unbelievably strong and because it’s happening in Oklahoma City nobody cares if talks about it. I mean look at these end of year lineups 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xCyCuhcyPt

