Heat vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (48-28) play against the Boston Celtics (29-29) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Miami Heat 53, Boston Celtics 52 (Half)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat lead 53-52 at the half
Brown – 16/4/3
Tatum – 11 points
Smart – 7/3/5
Horford – 3/6/3/2/1
Celtics – 45% FGs
Celtics – 8-21 threes
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Butler – 11 points
Herro – 10/4/3
Strus – 9 points
Adebayo – 7/4/5
Heat – 46.3% FGs
Heat – 8-19 threes
Heat- 9 turnovers – 8:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo two-man game was huge for the Heat in that second quarter. – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are up 1 at half
Other than that Boston run, feel like Miami’s gotten to what they wanted so far on offense – 8:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat hit six FTs in the last 1:07, lead #Celtics 53-52 at half. Brown 16, Tatum 11, Smart 7; Butler 11, Herro 10, Strus 9. – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 53, Celtics 52. Back-and-forth half that included eight lead changes. Celtics led by five with 1:19 left in the first half and the Heat closed the quarter by scoring the final six points of the quarter. – 8:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 53, Celtics 52 at half. Butler with 12, Herro with 10 for Heat, Brown 16 for Celtics. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Technical foul on Tatum.
Celtics not closing the half well at all. – 8:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
It looked like after getting the tech Tatum yelled over to his mom and Deuce that he didn’t do anything lol – 8:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum complains to the refs for 5 minutes straight then looks completely aghast when he gets the tech. Deuce is on the sidelines throwing up thumbs down lol – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics had 19 turnovers against the Raptors, but that was with a goofy lineup.
They’ve got 11 tonight in the first half with all the regulars but Rob playing.
Not good. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dedmon returns with 1:07 left in second period with three fouls. – 8:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 67 seconds left in first half, Jimmy Butler becomes first Heat non-center to get to the line. Heat 1 of 3 from line to this stage. – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka made a good move to go small. Tucker doesn’t really move well enough to defend Tatum or Brown in space. And Horford is pulling Adebayo away from the lane.
When Grant is out there with Horford, Tucker has a much easier time. – 8:41 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
We are watching some genuinely special stuff defensively from Marcus Smart. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The difference between when the Heat control pace and when the opposing team controls pace is a bigger drop off than it should be – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Feels like Miami can’t keep up with this pace rising
Transition offense going to the wrong guys
And decision making is declining quickly at the moment – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What a wild sequence to lead to the Smart steal (again) and feed to Tatum (again) and the Garden just explodes. Smart making a strong DPOY case so far with his live-ball plays leading to baskets – 8:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Scal saying Marcus Smart is the best defender ever is a wild one, but he is definitely one of the most exciting defenders of my lifetime. That interception out of nowhere into an immediate close range behind the back is all-time thrilling stuff – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are making little plays, especially on defense. They lead 49-42 2:56 left in 2Q. Brown with 16. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Turnovers killing the Heat tonight. Celtics have 13 points off nine Heat turnovers.
Boston leads 49-42 with 2:56 left in the first half. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
In a game Heat so far have scored only 42, giving up 11 off turnovers is meaningful. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Heat play a decent amount of guys you can attack on defense. They’ve also been a revolving door with their lineups this season. Having the 6th rated defense is one hell of an accomplishment. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s 10th point moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat making some very tough shots tonight against a very good Celtics defense. – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford is going to have to hit the boards more for Boston with Rob out, and he already has six rebounds in the first half. – 8:30 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics Al Horford channeling his inner-@Robert Williams, setting a screen up high and then charging to the rim for the offensive rebound, score plus the foul. pic.twitter.com/rSFbTGiBXV – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Two things Miami needs to get to a bit more IMO:
– Herro needs to go at the 5 on the floor in the PnR, since that’ll be his best look against drop
– Bam needs to go at these bigs in the half court some here – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston and Miami get so much offense out of having bigs who can pass. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon already has three fouls. Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson each have two fouls. – 8:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t think Jimmy Butler even thinks about that shot if Robert Williams was standing in front of him – 8:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler at the buzzer, we love to see it again and again pic.twitter.com/gluMtA6qyQ – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Apparently the spacing against the Celtics isn’t the same as the spacing against the Kings. Who woulda thunk it? – 8:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After the first quarter, Bam Adebayo is the only Heat player with a positive plus/minus at +3. He was aggressive in his 8 minutes, shooting 3 of 4 and playing awesome defense. – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-25 after one
Brown – 11 points
Smart – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 45.5% FGs
Celtics – 6-14 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Adebayo – 7 points
Strus – 6 points
Butler – 4 points
Heat – 52.6% FGs
Heat – 4-9 threes
Heat – 5 turnovers – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That is so Tyler Herro
Struggled through the portion of the quarter on both ends
Then hits a fadeaway 3 at the buzzer with two defenders all over him
Sounds about right – 8:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
One of the unique skillsets Marcus Smart and Rob Williams have is their blend of hand-eye coordination & one-touch control of the ball. They’ll get an amazing quickfire deflection & then grab it and fire off a pass without having to get a grip on the ball. They’re wild with it. – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro shooting percentage at end of quarters: approximately 206%. – 8:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
You got the @Marcus Smart deflection, steal, long pass to @Jayson Tatum for the 3-point play that puts Boston up 27-22. Those are the kind of plays that can only strengthen the case for Smart as the DPOTY. #whynotmarcus – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Celtics 29, Heat 25. Celtics shot 6 of 14 on threes in the period. Tyler Herro hit a three at the buzzer. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It feels like the Celtics defense eventually just wears teams down. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics 29, Heat 25 and of one. Herro with 3 at buzzer. Brown with 11 for Celtics. – 8:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jayson Tatum: “That has to change.”
@Howard Beck: “They should end it as soon as is humanly possible.”
NBA stars NBA writers
🤝
Not wanting salaries to be tied to All-NBA voting
theathletic.com/3214430/2022/0… – 8:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs trailing CLE at halftime 67-61, the 67 pts the 2nd most 1st half pts allowed all season (MIA 70 on 11/2) and tied for the 3rd most pts allowed in any half. Mavs have now trailed at halftime in 10 of their last 14 games (Won 5 of prior 9). 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has now drawn 108 charges this season, which is the most during a single season since at least the 2010-11 season.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics have scored eight off Heat turnovers. Heat have scored none off Boston turnovers. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The steal by Marcus Smart was impressive, but the immediate perfect pass up to Tatum off that turnover was spectacular – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going with a four-man bench rotation of Herro, Dedmon, Vincent and Robinson.
Jimmy Butler is playing as the four right now, too, in a lineup with Herro, Vincent, Robinson and Dedmon. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
12 of Boston’s first 16 shots have been threes.
6-of-12 from deep.
1-of-4 from inside the arc. – 8:05 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics off to a 6-12 start from three, barely enough for a tie, Miami shooting 56.3% – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Celtics are 6 of 12 on threes and 1 of 4 on twos. Heat and Celtics tied, 22-22. – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Great sequence by @Marcus Smart. First, he hits the 3-ball, then forces the ball out of bounds off Tyler Herro. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lowry is a lot like Smart when a big goes against him in the post. It’s like trying to post up a fire hydrant. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka sticks with his usual substitution pattern, with a twist: Theis on, Horford stayed.
Tatum out for White, as per usual.
Grant and Tatum will likely come back in for Horford and Brown before Q1 ends. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro enters for Jimmy Butler again
Immediate open lane for Bam on the roll
The exact same play last game when he came in – 7:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Derrick White has now played in 70 games and will receive a $500K bonus.
His cap hit in 2022-23 will get adjusted to $16,892,857.
The Celtics are now $1.75M below the luxury tax. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is trying to go at Strus in the halfcourt, but Miami is doing a good job bringing helping and scramming him out mismatches. – 7:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re aiming to remain flexible with our lineups while Rob Williams works his way back from surgery.
Tune in now to @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/3aaOamcZIg – 7:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown in his scoring bag, has 11 of Boston’s first 14 points. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Celtics have already attempted eight threes in the first five minutes. – 7:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Been a while since the Celtics have seen a playoff defense and Miami’s physicality is overwhelming them. Their offense hasn’t looked this uncomfortable in a while. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I was going to be curious to see how the “Roamer Rob” defense would have worked. Not really a good matchup to roam off of on Miami. My guess is the Celtics might have gone more straight up, while still switching everything. – 7:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
and that’s a deeep triple for Kyle wait what just happened pic.twitter.com/WlN2jxtBUN – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That ball movement was good, but the Celtics passed up some good shots looking for a perfect on. Good defense by Miami to rotate and recover off multiple passes too. – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
WOW! #Celtics Head coach Ime Udoka channeling his inner-Popovich, calling a time-out 68 seconds into the game. pic.twitter.com/jCjxgmnWq1 – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Should be said that all 3 Celtics attempts have been open triples
They only hit 1, but Miami needs to clean that up – 7:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re proud to announce with @NBCSBoston that @Robert Williams is the second annual Tommy Award winner in honor of his hustle, effort, and pride throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/qf4xTAVoTg – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An open Adebayo layup and a clean Strus three-point look, and Boston calls timeout just 1:08 into the game. – 7:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
A pair of unguarded Miami hoops from Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, and Ime Udoka calls his first timeout 1:08 into the game. – 7:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Former Celtics great Max Strus hits a 3 and Ime Udoka calls a timeout 68 seconds into the game. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka calls a timeout 68 seconds into the game after giving up two buckets to the Heat – 7:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka calls timeout after the Celtics start the game out with two blown defensive possessions – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tapping in for Celtics-Heat 👀
(On the TV obviously because I’m in Detroit) – 7:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves seem to have a little more pep in their step tonight than their start against Boston. – 7:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Robert Williams receives the second annual Tommy Award on Tommy Heinsohn night. Marcus Smart, in augural winner, accepts on the healing Timelord’s behalf. – 7:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If a Celtic should win Defensive Player of the Year, it should be Robert Williams.
Marcus Smart is great.
His individual impact is nowhere remotely near Timelord. pic.twitter.com/Msrplh0Sdz – 7:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Pretty on brand that Marcus Smart is out there to accept Rob Williams’ Tommy Award for the season while Rob is recovering from knee surgery, since Rob already said he wants Smart to win DPOY. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler ties Jason Williams for 24th on the Heat all-time list. – 7:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
minds right, goal in sight
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/vqIOMP1NcY – 7:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat can either be first (with win) or third (with loss) after tonight’s game vs. Celtics. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 7:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – March 30, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: ROB Williams Miami: Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/DSVWQdJvhb – 7:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again starting Max Strus in place of Duncan Robinson. Second straight game for this group. – 7:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Max Strus Experience continues for the Heat, again starting alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. – 7:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First 5️⃣ on the floor ⤵️
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/k3e1BkGyn1 – 7:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka shares some details on Rob Williams’ surgical procedure, as well as a promising outlook on his projected recovery time.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent are both available to play for Miami tonight. Caleb Martin remains out, per *Erik* Spoelstra. – 6:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s a lot on the line for us tonight in Boston 👀 and a few other NBA cities
See what you need to keep your eye on, and who’s in/out for both teams ⬇️ gohe.at/3iRfS6J – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Could more Jimmy Butler threes be a good thing for the Heat? Players are pushing for Butler to take them if he’s open miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Dwyane Wade’s thoughts on the Heat and more – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both available tonight for Celtics vs. Heat. – 6:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE – 6:27 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown WILL play tonight for #Celtics – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both available to play tonight vs the Miami Heat, per the Celtics. – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin (calf): “We literally are protecting him from himself. He’s demanding to get back to play out there, and we just want to make sure that when he does come back, that it’s not just for one game and it’s sore.” Heat next play Saturday in Chicago. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Caleb Martin’s calf contusion: “He just was kicked in the calf. We literally are protecting him from himself. … I think these extra couple of days will really help him.” – 6:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams will begin his rehab tomorrow. There’s no extended rest period with this surgery. Ime: “try to get some two-a-day work in and try to ramp it up from there. Like I said, the surgery went well and he has the best-case scenario we could be looking for. – 6:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said because of the location of Williams’ tear, that the #Celtics medical team said the partial meniscectomy would be best or the short-term surgery and not the complete repair of the meniscus. – 6:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Miami Heat go up against the Celtics tonight on NBA Radio!
Longtime Heat coach @RonaldRothstein tells @Rick Kamla and @ReggieTheus
why he isn’t worried about last week’s issues #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/4SKtahVj7i – 6:11 PM
The Miami Heat go up against the Celtics tonight on NBA Radio!
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Celtics.
Duncan Robinson (non covid illness) and Gabe Vincent (toe) will be available to play. – 6:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The history of the Heat and analytics with Pat Riley #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:03 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics starting the Jayson Tatum MVP/All-NBA push. pic.twitter.com/QK5dEZ18iH – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There were no new questions asked to Ime Udoka about the availability of Boston players to play in Toronto.
Udoka previously said “if healthy, they can all play”. There is reporting today is that Boston declined to answer vax status questions.
A couple of notes to follow.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin out tonight for Heat
Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson will play – 6:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Caleb Martin is OUT for the #Heat. Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent will play vs. #Celtics – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin (calf contusion) remains out tonight vs. Celtics. Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson both available. – 5:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics PR push for Jayson Tatum MVP has begun pic.twitter.com/6rV5b08sQS – 5:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Greetings from Chicago
Paul George and Robert Covington are not listed on injury report.
Brandon Boston Jr. will be out again due to non-COVID illness.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin out again for Heat. Vincent and Robinson cleared to play. – 5:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I wondered whether (or when) the Clippers would seek to rest Paul George after his return, to not overload him, but he’s not listed on the injury report and will be available for Wednesday’s game in Chicago.
Brandon Boston is out with a non-covid illness. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka confirmed that Robert Williams had his meniscus trimmed based on the recommendations of his doctors. It was the Williams and the doctors’ call, not the Celtics. It was based on where the tear was located, not on Williams returning sooner with a trim vs a repair. – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Celtics will start Grant Williams in place of Robert Williams at center tonight vs. Heat. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grant Williams to start up front for Celtics tonight with Robert Williams out. Clearly best available Williams. – 5:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are probable but will test their knees out pregame. Grant Williams will start next to Al Horford after Rob Williams was ruled out 4-6 weeks for knee surgery. – 5:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We’re optimistic because the surgery went as well as it could,” Coach Udoka says of Rob Williams’ successful partial left knee meniscectomy. – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams will again start in place of Robert Williams, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are likely to play tonight, but they will both test it pregame to be sure. – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams surgery went as well as it possibly could have – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams and optimism he can be back in 4-6 weeks: “There’s optimism because the surgery went as well as possible. He’ll hit the ground running with two-a-day work tomorrow. It’s the best-case scenario, given the injury.” – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Asked in the past 24 hours if their teams are fully vaccinated, the Heat and Bucks said they were. The Celtics and 76ers declined to do so – meaning they could be missing players for road games in a possible first round series with Toronto. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
As part of Tommy Night, all fans attending tonight’s game will receive this exclusive cheer card on their seats thanks to @NBCSBoston. pic.twitter.com/LJC8RSEb9f – 4:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat have greater concerns than Duncan Robinson or Max Strus? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are more Jimmy Butler threes coming? Heat teammates wouldn’t mind seeing Butler take more outside shots miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “Jimmy can shoot. People don’t think he can shoot. The numbers I don’t think explain how good of a shooter he is.” – 3:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If Rob Williams is back in 4-6 weeks, the 2022 Celts are alive! Me + @Chris Mannix broke down the With Rob Celts and the Without Rob Celts on my latest BS pod.
youtu.be/YUdz5Ki0zjw – 3:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we’re celebrating Mr. Celtic ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GEQMqPTqWX – 3:14 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A look back at what it took for the Heat to land Pat Riley #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Yo #Pistons fans!
🔥🔥 Tap in with our latest #WallpaperWednesday and update your 📱 with some @MotorCityCruise HEAT! 🔥🔥
#StartYourEngines | #CruisePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UVw8zEtPdq – 3:00 PM
Yo #Pistons fans!
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Can the Celtics Survive Without Robert Williams? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Another quick day for Pegula, who makes Miami Open semis (from @AP) apnews.com/article/1ae6c2… – 2:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics’ Grant Williams is one of the finalists for the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award pic.twitter.com/CP33bOGH1x – 2:01 PM
