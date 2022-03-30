Hornets vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) play against the New York Knicks (42-42) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 67, New York Knicks 63 (Q3 08:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Terry Rozier struggling over the last three games pic.twitter.com/Ghn9AffHhp – 8:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
18-piece for RJ at the half…
AND COUNTING. pic.twitter.com/1ryoBCtZiu – 8:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s a wrap on the first half.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/283oAi6scN – 8:38 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
LaMelo was amazing in the 1H. Shot making, setting teammates up + making defensive plays. If Bugs can get Rozier cooking, this game is a wrap. – 8:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💪 TREZZ 💪
@Montrezl Harrell | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/5VTtiaU6aJ – 8:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dell & Eric want Mitchell Robinson this summer, don’t need to be Holmes to figure that one out 😂 – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
They just pulled three points off the board for the Hornets – a Ball three-pointer called no basket (with no explanation – likely out of bounds). – 8:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBRE! 👌💋
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FSMKYfqI6y – 8:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sometimes feel the “Harder” Melo tries to play on defense actually results in more mistakes, normally through over aggressiveness which opponents sense and use to draw fouls, the Fournier foul was a good example but we’ve seen it before. Still, love the effort, just need to learn – 8:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sharing is caring 🤝
@Obi Toppin ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/NfWrxjmP0Z – 8:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Contact? No problem for @Montrezl Harrell! 💪
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vAO87qr63A – 8:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau evades question about Julius Randle’s commitment to Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:12 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/sK7VDCud5u – 7:56 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Knicks are really going to hit every contested jump shot again? That surely can’t hold up, but the Barrett layups have to be stopped – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-RO 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ruZpwKAyYV – 7:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s showtime y’all 🤩
📍 – New York, NY
🆚 – @New York Knicks
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/nH9Xydfz4i – 7:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“Obviously the Derrick who was in Chicago as the MVP is not the Derrick who is in New York now…But the emotional lift that he has for (his team) is still the same.”
– @Nick Friedell, one of NYC’s most eligible bachelors, talks D Rose absence, NYK & BKN: https://t.co/OY8gWZRTFi pic.twitter.com/8As3zEfhF5 – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/gNm84zh3IP – 6:30 PM
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:
“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is not in a walking boot. The MRI looked “pretty clean,” a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But he won’t travel to Atlanta or New York on this coming road trip, meaning he’s out at least the next three games
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/e… – 5:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A bet’s a bet 🤣
@Ryan Arcidiacono 🤝 @Quentin Grimes pic.twitter.com/RfhodC01Br – 5:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 How Paul George’s return could change the Western Conference playoffs
💬 Should the Lakers fight for a play-in spot?
💬 The state of the Knicks
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/0zqrk3… – 5:37 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Animosity Continues As Seneca Nation President Blasts ‘Shameless Greed’ Of Gov. Hochul, New York playny.com/seneca-preside… – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#3 with the 3-pointers!! T-RO is our MVP this month
⭐️ Led the team in scoring, steals and 3-pointers made this month
⭐️ T-4th in the NBA in threes made this month (50)
⭐️ Now needs just 12 3-pointers to set a new single-season career high (currently at 211)
@Kia | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/6QoIp8A9hF – 5:30 PM
#3 with the 3-pointers!! T-RO is our MVP this month
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A lot to unpack from the LaMelo @SLAM Magazine quotes.
Firstly, interesting Melo seems to want more offensive responsibility, he’s currently 42nd in the NBA in usage.
Secondly, interesting he speaks so openly about the need for a center, might not be popular with all his teammates pic.twitter.com/dItqOONqVs – 5:22 PM
A lot to unpack from the LaMelo @SLAM Magazine quotes.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
Danilo Gallinari
Rajon Rondo
Spencer Dinwiddie
Evan Fournier
More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 4:41 PM
OUT TONIGHT
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
As we close out this year’s #NBAFIT Week, take a listen to how our players stay fit on and off the court! 🏊♀️ 🏃♂️
@BlueCrossNC | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/LV853ptFK1 – 4:30 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Mayor Adams ‘Would Love’ To Have Two Casinos In New York City playny.com/mayor-adams-su… – 4:20 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
The dispute between New York and the Senecas obviously isn’t over. It’s only ratcheted up… pic.twitter.com/C8XCrPdVcW – 4:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick wallpaper for your timeline ⤵️
@Immanuel Quickley x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/7s740WvAjP – 4:00 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Note from MSG: The next Knicks’ “BetCast” is tonight for the team’s game against Charlotte. Fans can tune in on MSG+ starting at 7:30 pm. – 3:53 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain, which an MRI confirmed yesterday) will not travel with the team to Atlanta or New York.
Mobley (OUT tonight vs. Dallas)
will now undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
There is currently no timetable set for his return at this time. #Cavs – 3:45 PM
Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain, which an MRI confirmed yesterday) will not travel with the team to Atlanta or New York.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with announcement Mobley will not accompany the team to Atlanta and New York to face the Hawks and Knicks: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next three games beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s only one Julius Randle trade to consider — a salary dump. That’s all you can get right now, which is why you shouldn’t make that trade – 3:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce rookie C/F Evan Mobley (sprained right ankle) will not accompany the team on the trip to Atlanta and New York for games against the Hawks Thursday and Knicks Saturday. Underwent an MRI – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Evan Mobley had an MRI for the left ankle sprain, which confirmed the injury. Mobley will go through treatment and rehab and his return to play will be updated.
He is out for tonight against Dallas, and will not travel with the Cavs to Atlanta and New York. – 3:33 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
🤣🤣🤣 to stay sane in this world! It gives us enough tuff days on its own! – 3:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bright lights in the big city 🍎
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/6rKzxrY722 – 2:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
You know the vibes. (via @RjBarrett6) pic.twitter.com/i4JRfaBBHQ – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1979, the @Golden State Warriors Robert Parish had 30 points, 32 rebounds, and five assists in a 114-98 win over the Knicks.
Parish is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 30p/30r/5a in a game (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Love). pic.twitter.com/4cSTpAuIH0 – 2:01 PM
