Ime Udoka: Robert Williams' surgery went as well as possible, there's optimism

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on Robert Williams and optimism he can be back in 4-6 weeks: “There’s optimism because the surgery went as well as possible. He’ll hit the ground running with two-a-day work tomorrow. It’s the best-case scenario, given the injury.”
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – March 30, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: ROB Williams Miami: Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/DSVWQdJvhb – 7:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams will begin his rehab tomorrow. There’s no extended rest period with this surgery. Ime: “try to get some two-a-day work in and try to ramp it up from there. Like I said, the surgery went well and he has the best-case scenario we could be looking for. – 6:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There were no new questions asked to Ime Udoka about the availability of Boston players to play in Toronto.
Udoka previously said “if healthy, they can all play”. There is reporting today is that Boston declined to answer vax status questions.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka confirmed that Robert Williams had his meniscus trimmed based on the recommendations of his doctors. It was the Williams and the doctors’ call, not the Celtics. It was based on where the tear was located, not on Williams returning sooner with a trim vs a repair. – 5:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says the surgery on Rob to remove part of the meniscus was due to where the tear was, and it was the doctor’s decision based in that – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Celtics will start Grant Williams in place of Robert Williams at center tonight vs. Heat. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grant Williams to start up front for Celtics tonight with Robert Williams out. Clearly best available Williams. – 5:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are probable but will test their knees out pregame. Grant Williams will start next to Al Horford after Rob Williams was ruled out 4-6 weeks for knee surgery. – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams will again start in place of Robert Williams, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are likely to play tonight, but they will both test it pregame to be sure. – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams surgery went as well as it possibly could have – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams and optimism he can be back in 4-6 weeks: “There’s optimism because the surgery went as well as possible. He’ll hit the ground running with two-a-day work tomorrow. It’s the best-case scenario, given the injury.” – 5:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Among the topics discuss with @Bill Simmons: Ime Udoka, who deserves a lot of consideration for Coach of the Year (yes, Monty Williams is going to win it).
Full: https://t.co/xAbP6EvzF2 pic.twitter.com/uCY7x3Cdjx – 3:54 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If Rob Williams is back in 4-6 weeks, the 2022 Celts are alive! Me + @Chris Mannix broke down the With Rob Celts and the Without Rob Celts on my latest BS pod.
youtu.be/YUdz5Ki0zjw – 3:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Can the Celtics Survive Without Robert Williams? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics Robert Williams out 4-6 weeks following knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/cel… – 1:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Re: Robert Williams, I’m always skeptical of any meniscus surgery timeline shorter than 8 weeks. And if he does come back faster, we’ve seen guys like Metta World Peace, Mo Harkless, and Brandon Roy who pushed back for the playoffs have major issues going forward. – 12:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams undergoes meniscus surgery, out 4-6 weeks
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/03/30/rob… – 12:13 PM
Robert Williams undergoes meniscus surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Ime Udoka is nothing if not direct. But you can’t coach that way if players don’t respect you.
So, how did he get these crucial Celtics relationships there so quickly?
“Well, the first thing was I wasn’t exactly new…”
($1/month subs right now)
Ime Udoka is nothing if not direct. But you can’t coach that way if players don’t respect you.
So, how did he get these crucial Celtics relationships there so quickly?
“Well, the first thing was I wasn’t exactly new…”
($1/month subs right now)
Sam Amick @sam_amick
The latest in my Unplugged series, at @TheAthletic…
Ime Udoka, who cut his playing career short a decade ago to dive into the coaching ranks, on his first Celtics season, the turnaround, and the player relationships at the center of it all.
The latest in my Unplugged series, at @TheAthletic…
Ime Udoka, who cut his playing career short a decade ago to dive into the coaching ranks, on his first Celtics season, the turnaround, and the player relationships at the center of it all.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Loved this quote from Ime Udoka in his latest interview with @Sam Amick on @The Athletic:
“I am how I am — pretty direct with it. And publicly, privately, it’s all the same. We’re not sweeping anything under the rug.”
theathletic.com/3218926/2022/0… – 10:50 AM
Loved this quote from Ime Udoka in his latest interview with @Sam Amick on @The Athletic:
“I am how I am — pretty direct with it. And publicly, privately, it’s all the same. We’re not sweeping anything under the rug.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics confirm Woj report that Rob Williams is expected to return in 4-6 weeks after having a partial left knee meniscectomy in Boston today. – 10:43 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The thing about this switching Celtics defense is there aren’t many mismatches to draw, which is usually the outlet to switches
The ultimate test to Miami’s new lineups and spacing tonight, even w/out Rob Williams
Seeing if Jimmy can bypass length and switches will be something – 8:53 AM
The thing about this switching Celtics defense is there aren’t many mismatches to draw, which is usually the outlet to switches
The ultimate test to Miami’s new lineups and spacing tonight, even w/out Rob Williams
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Rob Williams will be back in 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on torn meniscus. More on that and a breakdown of how that recovery timetable falls within the Eastern Conference playoff calendar masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:44 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Assessing the risk/reward of a potential playoff return for Robert Williams with @Brian Robb, plus how the Celtics hold the fort without him.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/FHZ3RIRstf
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Assessing the risk/reward of a potential playoff return for Robert Williams with @Brian Robb, plus how the Celtics hold the fort without him.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/FHZ3RIRstf
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Boston Celtics center Robert Williams undergoing left knee surgery — with the possibility of a return in a month: es.pn/3NAZTYA – 8:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four weeks would have Rob Williams back towards the end of the first round. But it’s likely he’ll need some ramp-up time.
Start of the second round seems feasible, but some point in the second round certainly seems doable.
Four weeks would have Rob Williams back towards the end of the first round. But it’s likely he’ll need some ramp-up time.
Start of the second round seems feasible, but some point in the second round certainly seems doable.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A 4-6 week timetable, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, is best case scenario for Robert Williams. Tremendous news for Boston, which can cling to hope that its shot blocking Center can return during the playoffs. – 8:28 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Robert Williams would be returning right around a potential Heat-Celtics series… – 8:26 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee this morning, Boston Celtics C Robert Williams is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks – a timetable that could land him back in the lineup as soon as the second-round of Eastern Conference playoffs. – 8:24 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast — a Lakers post-title abyss, plus Tales of Embiid, Rob Williams goes down, Will Smith Day 3, ‘Winning Time’ and 2022 Lakers fans with @Chris Mannix + @larrywilmore
open.spotify.com/episode/4veY7n… – 12:54 AM
New BS Podcast — a Lakers post-title abyss, plus Tales of Embiid, Rob Williams goes down, Will Smith Day 3, ‘Winning Time’ and 2022 Lakers fans with @Chris Mannix + @larrywilmore
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Can the Celtics Raise Banner 18 Without Robert Williams? a-list.libsyn.com/can-the-celtic… – 7:39 PM
Brian Robb: Celtics announce Robert Williams underwent successful partial left knee meniscectomy this morning and confirm 4-6 weeks recovery timeline. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 30, 2022
Robert Williams: Surgery went well, Preciate all the prayers and concern! -via Twitter @rob_williamsIII / March 30, 2022
