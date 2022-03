Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. get in work ahead of game against Pacers

But on Friday night, when asked about Murray practicing, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “I’ve cautioned like probably three different times this year for everybody to calm down,” and “as of right now, there is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players.” Either one. Yes, the Nuggets actually have two players on max contracts who have missed most or all of this season with injuries. The other is Michael Porter Jr., who underwent spine surgery Dec. 1. Of the two, Porter is considered more likely to return this season, numerous Nuggets sources said, but in the same breath they warn that there is a chance neither is back for the playoffs . -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022