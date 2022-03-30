Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. get in work ahead of game against Pacers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/6WT7cvacB9 – 6:33 PM
Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/6WT7cvacB9 – 6:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for the pregame show. Come join us!
✅ Straw Poll Takeaways
✅ MPJ setback?
✅ #AllRookieBones
youtube.com/watch?v=CMKXW4… – 6:30 PM
We are live for the pregame show. Come join us!
✅ Straw Poll Takeaways
✅ MPJ setback?
✅ #AllRookieBones
youtube.com/watch?v=CMKXW4… – 6:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The MPJ setback news is not surprising. Anticipation was ramping up and then took a step back. That said – rehab is not a straight line, and @Michael Singer reports it’s not serious. Assuming it’s just the stated overcompensation it doesn’t bode ill at all for next year. This one tho… – 10:32 PM
The MPJ setback news is not surprising. Anticipation was ramping up and then took a step back. That said – rehab is not a straight line, and @Michael Singer reports it’s not serious. Assuming it’s just the stated overcompensation it doesn’t bode ill at all for next year. This one tho… – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
News: #Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a minor setback amid his rehab from back surgery, sources told @denverpost. No decision has been made yet on whether to shut him down for the season or not.
denverpost.com/2022/03/29/mic… – 10:02 PM
News: #Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a minor setback amid his rehab from back surgery, sources told @denverpost. No decision has been made yet on whether to shut him down for the season or not.
denverpost.com/2022/03/29/mic… – 10:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
And here’s Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight’s game in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/njrfWGaUEu – 6:42 PM
And here’s Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight’s game in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/njrfWGaUEu – 6:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/sBhMDrpV3D – 6:32 PM
Michael Porter Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/sBhMDrpV3D – 6:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! Come join.
✅ Is there a game remaining that would make sense for Murray and MPj to return?
✅ Must-win szn
youtube.com/watch?v=9FHQvj… – 6:31 PM
Pregame show is live! Come join.
✅ Is there a game remaining that would make sense for Murray and MPj to return?
✅ Must-win szn
youtube.com/watch?v=9FHQvj… – 6:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Monte Morris on Jamal Murray: “He’s been looking magnificent in his workouts.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 23, 2022
But on Friday night, when asked about Murray practicing, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “I’ve cautioned like probably three different times this year for everybody to calm down,” and “as of right now, there is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players.” Either one. Yes, the Nuggets actually have two players on max contracts who have missed most or all of this season with injuries. The other is Michael Porter Jr., who underwent spine surgery Dec. 1. Of the two, Porter is considered more likely to return this season, numerous Nuggets sources said, but in the same breath they warn that there is a chance neither is back for the playoffs. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
In Murray’s case, there probably already isn’t enough time for him to properly prepare. The Nuggets say a torn ACL is a year-long injury, and it takes months after that for a player to return to top form. The Warriors brought Klay Thompson back (albeit after two years away, caused by two devastating injuries) in January. He is still working his way back to form. The Heat eased Victor Oladipo back from quad surgery earlier this month, and is slowly working him into the rotation. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.