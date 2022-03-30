Jimmy Butler: We put this roster together to win a championship... I think we're gonna be really tough to beat

Jimmy Butler: “I feel like that we put together this roster to win a championship,” he said. “It feels like a championship-caliber team. It does. We have lapses at times. We got a couple more days, games to figure that all out, but when we’re clicking, when we’re guarding, when we’re making shots, when we’re sharing the ball, I think we’re going to be really tough to beat.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Are more Jimmy Butler threes coming? His Heat teammates wouldn’t mind seeing Butler take more outside shots miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I think just taking those open threes make teams, one, respect him and then, two, just helps the spacing.” – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat and Jimmy Butler moving past their rough week: ‘We put together this roster to win a championship’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…9:26 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat and Jimmy Butler moving past their rough week: ‘We put together this roster to win a championship’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, the Heat’s updated injury report for tomorrow’s big game in Boston – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat and Jimmy Butler moving past their rough week: ‘We put together this roster to win a championship’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, the Heat’s updated injury report for tomorrow’s big game in Boston and more – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler reacts to spat, ‘Things happen . . . and we move on from it’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Updated with Heat injury report. – 4:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler reacts to spat, ‘Things happen . . . and we move on from it’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:47 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler on the state of the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…12:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler reacts to spat, “Things happen . . . and we move on from it.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Update on NBA playoff scheduling; notable number from Heat. – 11:43 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, very much in favor of the Heat’s rotation changes.
“It corrects a lot of our spacing. It lets everybody know where the ball has to go and where everybody is supposed to be at on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/YUNN9HHpUd11:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on the aftermath of the altercation earlier this week:
“I think we got comfortable a little bit thinking we’re gonna win night in and night out.”
“We move on from it like we have, and we got one, so let’s keep on stacking wins.” – 10:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler talks about his 3 ball tonight:
“Everybody’s on my tail all the time to shoot more threes,” when referring to his teammates – 10:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler says his teammates are on him to shoot more threes. He made a season-high three threes tonight. – 10:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on the rotation shifts:
“It corrects a lot of our spacing…It just made everybody so much more comfortable.” – 10:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
27 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
10-14 FG
3-5 3P
That’s the most threes he’s hit in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/ZS1hMhHAfd9:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem enters
Jimmy Butler exits
Next on undisputed – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 93, Kings 68. Jimmy Butler with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and five assists. Bam Adebayo with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Herro with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. – 9:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
UConn can’t make free throws and Jimmy Butler can’t miss 3’s. – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler just fixed the starting lineup spacing issues LOL – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with a season-high three made threes tonight. – 8:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s first 3-pointer just now was the 550th of his career. – 8:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler checked out at 6-min mark, back in with 2ish minutes left. Isn’t this the LeBron minutes pattern? – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
More energetic minutes from Jimmy Butler right away. He’s attacking his man off the dribble, and his drive just led to a PJ Tucker 3 (who has been struggling with his shot). – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler ties Kevin Edwards for 25th on the Heat all-time regular season list, at 163. – 7:12 PM

