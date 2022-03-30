LeBron James listed as out for tomorrow, Anthony Davis doubtful

Ryan Ward: LeBron James is OUT for tomorrow’s game. Anthony Davis is DOUBTFUL: pic.twitter.com/Kzoe3rYRrb
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Lakers Injury Report (as of 3/30)
OUT – LeBron James (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Mason Jones (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)
DOUBTFUL – Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) – 5:19 PM
Lakers Injury Report (as of 3/30)
OUT – LeBron James (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Mason Jones (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)
DOUBTFUL – Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) – 5:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for Thursday’s game at Utah, and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) doubtful.
Wenyen Gabriel is questionable with a left ankle sprain. – 5:16 PM
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for Thursday’s game at Utah, and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) doubtful.
Wenyen Gabriel is questionable with a left ankle sprain. – 5:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUT for tomorrow’s game. Anthony Davis is DOUBTFUL: pic.twitter.com/Kzoe3rYRrb – 5:15 PM
LeBron James is OUT for tomorrow’s game. Anthony Davis is DOUBTFUL: pic.twitter.com/Kzoe3rYRrb – 5:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/S0A30mitTi – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/S0A30mitTi – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is leading the league in scoring but as it stands he is not eligible to win it.
At 55 games, he needs to play at least 3 more games to meet the NBA’s criteria of 58 games.
The Lakers have 7 games remaining and he’s already ruled out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pJHOMHQ2cA – 4:54 PM
LeBron is leading the league in scoring but as it stands he is not eligible to win it.
At 55 games, he needs to play at least 3 more games to meet the NBA’s criteria of 58 games.
The Lakers have 7 games remaining and he’s already ruled out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pJHOMHQ2cA – 4:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report:
• LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out
• Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) is doubtful
• Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is questionable. – 4:49 PM
Lakers injury report:
• LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out
• Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) is doubtful
• Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is questionable. – 4:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have ruled LeBron James (left ankle) out Thursday at Utah while Anthony Davis (right foot) is listed as doubtful.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/kO8WCUEEiE – 4:45 PM
The Lakers have ruled LeBron James (left ankle) out Thursday at Utah while Anthony Davis (right foot) is listed as doubtful.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/kO8WCUEEiE – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list LeBron James as out Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday’s game in Utah. – 4:42 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James as out Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday’s game in Utah. – 4:42 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for Thursday’s game in Utah because of his sprained ankle.
Anthony Davis again listed as doubtful with a mid-foot sprain. – 4:41 PM
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for Thursday’s game in Utah because of his sprained ankle.
Anthony Davis again listed as doubtful with a mid-foot sprain. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is officially out tomorrow in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful and Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. pic.twitter.com/04TF8qKhTi – 4:41 PM
LeBron is officially out tomorrow in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful and Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. pic.twitter.com/04TF8qKhTi – 4:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as out in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful. Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. – 4:40 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James as out in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful. Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. – 4:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zM7Rwt6imN – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zM7Rwt6imN – 3:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/jZXa6MXR2A – 3:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/jZXa6MXR2A – 3:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Has LeBron deleted his early season tweet yet? “Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative energy when it begins.” – 2:34 PM
Has LeBron deleted his early season tweet yet? “Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative energy when it begins.” – 2:34 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
LeBron could become the 10th player in NBA history to win the scoring title + miss the postseason.
$129.5 million headed towards Bron, AD, and Westbrook alone next season. Gonna be a busy offseason in LA…
frontofficesports.com/on-4th-highest… via @fos – 2:29 PM
LeBron could become the 10th player in NBA history to win the scoring title + miss the postseason.
$129.5 million headed towards Bron, AD, and Westbrook alone next season. Gonna be a busy offseason in LA…
frontofficesports.com/on-4th-highest… via @fos – 2:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/wGFnFG0BAn – 1:15 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/wGFnFG0BAn – 1:15 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/23qKvo9SO6 – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/23qKvo9SO6 – 12:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers tomorrow at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:30 PM
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers tomorrow at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Windhorst says Lakers could look to move AD this summer.
Vooch, AD, DeMar, Lonzo and Caruso starting five?
Sign-and-trade LaVine for AD in fantasy land? Go: – 11:45 AM
Windhorst says Lakers could look to move AD this summer.
Vooch, AD, DeMar, Lonzo and Caruso starting five?
Sign-and-trade LaVine for AD in fantasy land? Go: – 11:45 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/cLGP1LnSoA – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/cLGP1LnSoA – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers Friday vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rep… – 11:00 AM
Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers Friday vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rep… – 11:00 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NBA team social media depts are scrambling after a @KOT4Q tweet went viral.
A @bballilluminati deep-dive finds that LeBron is the only star to be absent from his team’s loss graphics.
But KD? Not afraid to be the face of the team, win or lose.
Full pod: https://t.co/etHnFmZ6SU pic.twitter.com/EzEUaKkRzZ – 10:45 AM
NBA team social media depts are scrambling after a @KOT4Q tweet went viral.
A @bballilluminati deep-dive finds that LeBron is the only star to be absent from his team’s loss graphics.
But KD? Not afraid to be the face of the team, win or lose.
Full pod: https://t.co/etHnFmZ6SU pic.twitter.com/EzEUaKkRzZ – 10:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career 30 point triple-doubles:
106 – Robertson
48 – Westbrook
37 – LeBron
35 – Harden
21 – Luka, Wilt pic.twitter.com/1vwkCCBWDx – 11:27 PM
Most career 30 point triple-doubles:
106 – Robertson
48 – Westbrook
37 – LeBron
35 – Harden
21 – Luka, Wilt pic.twitter.com/1vwkCCBWDx – 11:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Here’s what we know about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, including info from @Chris Haynes‘ TNT report: ocregister.com/2022/03/29/lak… – 11:08 PM
Here’s what we know about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, including info from @Chris Haynes‘ TNT report: ocregister.com/2022/03/29/lak… – 11:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
FWIW, Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk were emphatic during the postgame that even without LeBron and AD, they should to do better. I imagine there’s a level of “don’t think of us as helpless scrubs” mentality fueling them. Won’t likely produce many wins, but pride is pride. AK – 10:44 PM
FWIW, Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk were emphatic during the postgame that even without LeBron and AD, they should to do better. I imagine there’s a level of “don’t think of us as helpless scrubs” mentality fueling them. Won’t likely produce many wins, but pride is pride. AK – 10:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I’ve been saying that *IF THE LAKERS GET HEALTHY*, with LeBron and Anthony Davis they’re a team others might not want to play in the postseason.
But if things stay like this, the Lakers are a team no one will have to play. pic.twitter.com/TA619AC6Iv – 10:18 PM
I’ve been saying that *IF THE LAKERS GET HEALTHY*, with LeBron and Anthony Davis they’re a team others might not want to play in the postseason.
But if things stay like this, the Lakers are a team no one will have to play. pic.twitter.com/TA619AC6Iv – 10:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if LeBron/AD can’t go next game: “Just got to compete. That’s it. That’s all you got to do.” – 10:06 PM
Russell Westbrook on if LeBron/AD can’t go next game: “Just got to compete. That’s it. That’s all you got to do.” – 10:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stanley Johnson said LAL simply got their butts kicked, and that being down 30 is unacceptable regardless of who’s out.
Of course, no LeBron or AD “decreases our chances of winning,” he said, makes it tougher on everyone, but: “We have to figure out ways to win without them.” – 10:03 PM
Stanley Johnson said LAL simply got their butts kicked, and that being down 30 is unacceptable regardless of who’s out.
Of course, no LeBron or AD “decreases our chances of winning,” he said, makes it tougher on everyone, but: “We have to figure out ways to win without them.” – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavs 128, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-44. The loss knocks them to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament due to SAS holding the tiebreaker. LA will likely be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least one more game.
Up next: at Utah on Thursday. – 9:40 PM
Final: Mavs 128, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-44. The loss knocks them to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament due to SAS holding the tiebreaker. LA will likely be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least one more game.
Up next: at Utah on Thursday. – 9:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel just limped off the floor and headed to the locker room with LAL’s training staff, with under 4 minutes to play in Dallas.
He’s the only big to play tonight for LAL, with AD/LeBron (who plays big defensively) out and Howard playing just 5 minutes. – 9:31 PM
Wenyen Gabriel just limped off the floor and headed to the locker room with LAL’s training staff, with under 4 minutes to play in Dallas.
He’s the only big to play tonight for LAL, with AD/LeBron (who plays big defensively) out and Howard playing just 5 minutes. – 9:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A breezy 32, 10 and 10 in 24 minutes for Luka Doncic tonight.
Mavs up 101-74 halfway through the third against the LeBron-and-AD-less Lakers … so we’ll see how much longer he stays out there. – 9:00 PM
A breezy 32, 10 and 10 in 24 minutes for Luka Doncic tonight.
Mavs up 101-74 halfway through the third against the LeBron-and-AD-less Lakers … so we’ll see how much longer he stays out there. – 9:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James and his bud, Mavs assistant Jared Dudley, were shouting pleasantries across the court and LeBron figured he’d come on over and make it personal. pic.twitter.com/4GiNY3GE52 – 8:28 PM
LeBron James and his bud, Mavs assistant Jared Dudley, were shouting pleasantries across the court and LeBron figured he’d come on over and make it personal. pic.twitter.com/4GiNY3GE52 – 8:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL continue to struggle with LeBron and AD in street clothes, trailing 71-46 with 2:41 left in the half.
Mavs are getting good shots on most trips, and hitting 59% overall, 52.4% from 3 (11 makes) and 14 of 15 FT’s with only 2 turnovers. – 8:26 PM
LAL continue to struggle with LeBron and AD in street clothes, trailing 71-46 with 2:41 left in the half.
Mavs are getting good shots on most trips, and hitting 59% overall, 52.4% from 3 (11 makes) and 14 of 15 FT’s with only 2 turnovers. – 8:26 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Lakers allowed 43 points in the first quarter in Dallas.
A loss tonight would leave them tied for No. 10 with San Antonio.
Both LeBron and AD are out. – 8:03 PM
The Lakers allowed 43 points in the first quarter in Dallas.
A loss tonight would leave them tied for No. 10 with San Antonio.
Both LeBron and AD are out. – 8:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James went to the locker room, so he missed Kleber’s end-to-end run and layup. – 8:01 PM
LeBron James went to the locker room, so he missed Kleber’s end-to-end run and layup. – 8:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka has 15 points in 6: 12 of playing time so far. The Mavericks are up 23-12 on the Lakers and the Mavericks are treating the visitors like a team without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. – 7:47 PM
Luka has 15 points in 6: 12 of playing time so far. The Mavericks are up 23-12 on the Lakers and the Mavericks are treating the visitors like a team without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Davis both out for Lakers vs. Mavericks; how much time will LeBron miss? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/leb… – 7:41 PM
LeBron, Davis both out for Lakers vs. Mavericks; how much time will LeBron miss? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/leb… – 7:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/lJiuzQ3UFp – 7:12 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/lJiuzQ3UFp – 7:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on if MJ or LBJ is the greatest of all-time: “I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it. When you look at his numbers — what he’s done on and off the floor — no one’s done that. You got to put the whole package together. He’s the greatest of all-time.” – 6:41 PM
Jason Kidd on if MJ or LBJ is the greatest of all-time: “I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it. When you look at his numbers — what he’s done on and off the floor — no one’s done that. You got to put the whole package together. He’s the greatest of all-time.” – 6:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
No LeBron, no Davis. You’d think that would make tonight the Luka Show, but in reality an ideal Mavs’ night would be to put away the Lakers early and somewhat rest for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A7HbbqITu2 – 6:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks likely to see a lot of Dwight Howard tonight with both LeBron and AD ruled out. pic.twitter.com/oFCmrLLE4A – 6:17 PM
The Mavericks likely to see a lot of Dwight Howard tonight with both LeBron and AD ruled out. pic.twitter.com/oFCmrLLE4A – 6:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season. – 6:05 PM
Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season. – 6:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially out tonight vs. Mavs.
4th missed opportunity for Luka vs. LeBron in the last 6 Mavs-Lakers games. – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Lebron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the Mavs. – 6:02 PM
Lebron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the Mavs. – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s game vs. Mavericks. – 6:01 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s game vs. Mavericks. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out in Dallas, Frank Vogel says. – 6:01 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out in Dallas, Frank Vogel says. – 6:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Dallas. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Dallas. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD, both listed as doubtful earlier, are out at Dallas tonight. – 6:01 PM
LeBron and AD, both listed as doubtful earlier, are out at Dallas tonight. – 6:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said when LeBron James becomes the all-time leading scorer next season, he will be the greatest NBA player of all time. – 6:00 PM
Jason Kidd just said when LeBron James becomes the all-time leading scorer next season, he will be the greatest NBA player of all time. – 6:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Big statement from Kidd, when asked if @LeBron James is the greatest NBA player ever: “In my book, he’s going to go down as the best to ever do it.” – 5:57 PM
Big statement from Kidd, when asked if @LeBron James is the greatest NBA player ever: “In my book, he’s going to go down as the best to ever do it.” – 5:57 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: My @NBAonTNT Report: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting a return Friday, star LeBron James anticipated to miss Thursday in SLC and Kendrick Nunn expected to be shelved for remainder of season. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 29, 2022
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel calls the injury to LeBron James “the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche,” which doesn’t exactly hint at an imminent return. -via Twitter @billoram / March 29, 2022
Brad Townsend: Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will NOT play tonight. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.