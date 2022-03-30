Magic vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (20-56) play against the Washington Wizards (43-43) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Orlando Magic 25, Washington Wizards 22 (Q1 03:39)
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Nice of the Magic telecast to acknowledge Josh Robbins. A legend! pic.twitter.com/uJmfub4Wnf – 7:22 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I still don’t know who’s going to win Rookie of the Year, but it seems likely Franz Wagner will finish fourth. I imagine most of the ballots will have Barnes, Cunningham, and Mobley in the first three slots, in some order. – 7:21 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura showing off some CRAFTY (and powerful) finishing tonight against the Magic.
Rui had a pseudo-euro, Kiss with a tommy! – 7:19 PM
Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura showing off some CRAFTY (and powerful) finishing tonight against the Magic.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui staying hot and getting us started!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/jm8gnqknsy – 7:18 PM
Rui staying hot and getting us started!
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,206 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,206 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
float game
📺: https://t.co/efYuVAfJ2v | @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/MemkPGD5TW – 7:15 PM
float game
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are several thousand school safety patrols here at Wizards-Magic tonight; sashes, badges and all. Everyone better be on their best behavior. – 7:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As we get ready for tipoff – we’ve got some new wallpapers with the young guys who have been showing out lately!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Il22t4JtBy – 6:45 PM
As we get ready for tipoff – we’ve got some new wallpapers with the young guys who have been showing out lately!
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In the office for the Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic.
#DCAboveAll | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FgBXq4bAzH – 6:39 PM
In the office for the Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get to work 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSpoorts pic.twitter.com/ohWA2rNhYF – 6:35 PM
Let’s get to work 💼
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Hope the Raptors wear these on their trip to Orlando pic.twitter.com/tqBWvdShC0 – 6:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Wednesday wave.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/O8AYlfUyZo – 6:16 PM
The Wednesday wave.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is warming up ahead of Wizards-Magic the night after his season-high 21 pt. Plus, where is Robin Lopez?
My 3 keys to the game (7 pm @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/UTyomEVxJK – 6:14 PM
Rui Hachimura is warming up ahead of Wizards-Magic the night after his season-high 21 pt. Plus, where is Robin Lopez?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
1️⃣ hour until tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
We need @Orlando Magic city connect uniforms that change when thrown under Black Light (which can be turned on during player intros, timeouts, ect.)
Also great for possible Theme Park Excursions, Haunted Houses, Niteclubs (some options might not be of interest to NBA players.) – 5:42 PM
We need @Orlando Magic city connect uniforms that change when thrown under Black Light (which can be turned on during player intros, timeouts, ect.)
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
With Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) out tonight, the @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba for their road game against the Wizards. – 5:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 77 at WASHINGTON
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:35 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 77 at WASHINGTON
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Magic: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. are IN. Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On Friday, we’re hosting Hall of Fame Night, presented by @MoetUSA.
In addition to special programming throughout the night, the first 7,800 fans in attendance will receive a special Wes Unseld bobblehead!
Learn more 👇 – 4:30 PM
On Friday, we’re hosting Hall of Fame Night, presented by @MoetUSA.
In addition to special programming throughout the night, the first 7,800 fans in attendance will receive a special Wes Unseld bobblehead!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) and Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain) are out tonight vs. Orlando. – 4:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
In honor of @StatMuse‘s Orlando Magic takeover from earlier today: DMV native Markelle Fultz’s averages in his five games (26.3 minutes per game) at Capital One Arena:
– 18.6 points (52.8% shooting, 37.5% on 3s)
– 4.8 assists
– 3.2 rebounds – 4:04 PM
In honor of @StatMuse‘s Orlando Magic takeover from earlier today: DMV native Markelle Fultz’s averages in his five games (26.3 minutes per game) at Capital One Arena:
– 18.6 points (52.8% shooting, 37.5% on 3s)
– 4.8 assists
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Poster of the year?
Rui dropped the hammer in Detroit!
@NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tZhDQjetSh – 4:00 PM
Poster of the year?
Rui dropped the hammer in Detroit!
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Denver (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Duane Washington Jr. – Questionable (bruised right hip)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (rest)
Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (headache) pic.twitter.com/1kejtdXTRW – 3:58 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Denver (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Duane Washington Jr. – Questionable (bruised right hip)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (rest)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Cleaning the glass!
Over the last five games, Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with a 27.2 defensive rebounding percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/EGbnGQ7umu – 3:20 PM
Cleaning the glass!
Over the last five games, Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with a 27.2 defensive rebounding percentage.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸🌸 The Bloom City NFT Collection is available! 🌸🌸
Inspired by Cherry Blossoms, our Bloom City NFT Collection features five unique pieces of art!
Which artwork is your favorite?
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 3:16 PM
🌸🌸 The Bloom City NFT Collection is available! 🌸🌸
Inspired by Cherry Blossoms, our Bloom City NFT Collection features five unique pieces of art!
Which artwork is your favorite?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma as out for tonight’s game against the Magic. It will be the seventh consecutive game that Kuzma has missed due to tendinitis in his right knee. Vernon Carey Jr. remains out due to a right calf strain. – 2:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle of the bigs!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/UG0BgRsUGn – 2:30 PM
Battle of the bigs!
StatMuse @statmuse
The Orlando Magic didn’t win 9 games until their 48th game of the season (1/23/22).
Since February 1st, Orlando have won 9 in only 25 games. Big time improvements mid-season.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/tcGgMxLp0T – 2:13 PM
The Orlando Magic didn’t win 9 games until their 48th game of the season (1/23/22).
Since February 1st, Orlando have won 9 in only 25 games. Big time improvements mid-season.
StatMuse @statmuse
Wendell Carter Jr has increased in PPG in almost every single month.
Oct: 12.6
Nov: 13.3
Dec: 12.5
Jan: 15.0*
Feb: 18.5*
Mar: 19.0*
He is currently 2nd in Magic history for 2PT% in a single season (61.5%), trailing only Dwight Howard (61.7%) in 2009-10.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/JiknHQ0OQo – 2:05 PM
Wendell Carter Jr has increased in PPG in almost every single month.
Oct: 12.6
Nov: 13.3
Dec: 12.5
Jan: 15.0*
Feb: 18.5*
Mar: 19.0*
He is currently 2nd in Magic history for 2PT% in a single season (61.5%), trailing only Dwight Howard (61.7%) in 2009-10.
StatMuse @statmuse
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are both top 5 in DFG% differential by rookies this season (min 45 games).
Franz Wagner is #1.
Jalen Suggs is #2.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/dGC97VVKzh – 1:55 PM
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are both top 5 in DFG% differential by rookies this season (min 45 games).
Franz Wagner is #1.
Jalen Suggs is #2.
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline, Mo Bamba is averaging:
24.9 MIN
11.1 PPG
8.1 RPG
1.0 BPG
During this stretch, he’s shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.6% from the three point line.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/ODUXW3zK3X – 1:45 PM
Since the trade deadline, Mo Bamba is averaging:
24.9 MIN
11.1 PPG
8.1 RPG
1.0 BPG
During this stretch, he’s shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.6% from the three point line.
StatMuse @statmuse
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All Star break, the Orlando Magic hold the 2nd best defensive rating in the entire NBA.
1) Memphis: 108.2
2) Orlando: 110.3
3) Boston: 111.0
Chemistry is ⬆️.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/0lQJ0cTG5p – 1:26 PM
Since the All Star break, the Orlando Magic hold the 2nd best defensive rating in the entire NBA.
1) Memphis: 108.2
2) Orlando: 110.3
3) Boston: 111.0
Chemistry is ⬆️.
StatMuse @statmuse
Franz Wagner is one of the most efficient young players in the NBA. He ranks top 5 amongst rookies in:
FG percentage (3rd)
3PT percentage (4th)
FT percentage (1st)
TS percentage (2nd)
EFG percentage (3rd)
He is also 3rd in points per game.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/9nSuG2CcWH – 1:13 PM
Franz Wagner is one of the most efficient young players in the NBA. He ranks top 5 amongst rookies in:
FG percentage (3rd)
3PT percentage (4th)
FT percentage (1st)
TS percentage (2nd)
EFG percentage (3rd)
He is also 3rd in points per game.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole added another moment to his highlight reel with a must-see display of handles to get by two defenders against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/29/wat… – 1:00 PM
