Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-33) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 26, Cleveland Cavaliers 22 (Q1 02:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That Love to LeVert connection! 👍
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ZuxXOve84G – 7:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka throws behind-the-back, no-look, just flat-out wild passes easier than most of us blink.
That dime to DFS for a three was a beaut. Mavs have scored on their last 5 possessions. – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Moses to the rack!
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/p2fZQuKTn0 – 7:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to an OK start, tied at 12 at the first timeout. Former Mav Moses Brown having an impact around the rim for the Cavs. – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back to his bucket getting ways 🔥
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GQlDAbZ44s – 7:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Special pregame moment with Luka Doncic:
He reunited with Joey Tromba, a Slovenian fan from CLE who was diagnosed w/ non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during Luka’s rookie yr.
Now, Joey is almost 1 yr removed from chemo and with his fam to continue the annual Mavs-Cavs catch-up with Luka. pic.twitter.com/UGvTAlbmOK – 7:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A Mavs win in Cleveland and a Minnesota loss in Toronto clinches a playoff spot for the Mavs tonight. Mavs at Cavs getting started in a few minutes on BSSW. – 7:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying Mobley is not in a walking boot: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next three games beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 7:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs lineup vs. Mavericks: Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Moses Brown, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland – 6:49 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CLE starters: LeVert, Markkanen, Brown, Okoro, Garland
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/amjrcIqwxm – 6:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Brandon Knight will make his re-debut tonight and play 12-15 mins in the rotation. Knight signed his second 10-day contract yesterday, met Mavs in Cleveland.
Kidd joked: “We need someone to dribble” with PGs Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina out. – 6:30 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Add Frank Ntilikina to the group out for the Mavs tonight in Cleveland (right ankle sprain). Jason Kidd said newly signed Brandon Knight will be in the rotation, anticipating 12-15 mins. Knight played 3 games with the Mavs in December. – 6:28 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff on Moses Brown, who signed his second 10-day contract on March 21st:
“He has a high level motor & when you mix that size & the motor that he has, it can be productive. He’s willing to do whatever we’ve asked him to do… We are going to need him w/ our guys down.” – 6:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against Dallas: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Moses Brown – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Moses Brown at center tonight in place of star rookie Evan Mobley, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the house with us for #CavsMavs?
The first 200 fans to swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 can try their luck tonight with an @OHLottery $1 Scratch-Off ticket with one lucky fan receiving $50 worth of tickets 👀
*Must be 18+ to play* pic.twitter.com/yZNX7WG1i6 – 6:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is not in a walking boot. The MRI looked “pretty clean,” a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But he won’t travel to Atlanta or New York on this coming road trip, meaning he’s out at least the next three games
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/e… – 5:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Heard some Mavs calling this “Luka’s second home,” and they’re not wrong.
Cleveland has the largest Slovenian population in the U.S., and there’s a big crowd watching Luka Doncic warm up more than an hour before tip vs. Cavs. pic.twitter.com/uwqsLCaAjG – 5:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“He’s playing with a joy where he’s celebrating his teammate’s successes.”
We’d definitely cast our vote for @Kevin Love as the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/Npsf5n4t4M – 5:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (health & safety protocols), Trey Burke (not with team), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will be out in Cleveland. – 5:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) is not in a walking boot – 5:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
Danilo Gallinari
Rajon Rondo
Spencer Dinwiddie
Evan Fournier
More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 4:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Park Tudor and La Lumiere standout, and #Cavs star Darius Garland, a Gary native, are finalists for a pair of #NBA awards.
Both players have played well against the #Pacers this season. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Games that pertain to the Nuggets today:
*Denver v Indiana*
Dallas v Cleveland
*Minnesota v Toronto*
Phoenix v Golden State – 4:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Compete 👊
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/s5VvLbAeUb – 4:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain, which an MRI confirmed yesterday) will not travel with the team to Atlanta or New York.
Mobley (OUT tonight vs. Dallas)
will now undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
There is currently no timetable set for his return at this time. #Cavs – 3:45 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs are starting their final playoff push without the Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley, who will continue to recover from an ankle sprain. Photo: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CvzNCGm3SH – 3:44 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with announcement Mobley will not accompany the team to Atlanta and New York to face the Hawks and Knicks: Cleveland #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next three games beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce rookie C/F Evan Mobley (sprained right ankle) will not accompany the team on the trip to Atlanta and New York for games against the Hawks Thursday and Knicks Saturday. Underwent an MRI – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Evan Mobley had an MRI for the left ankle sprain, which confirmed the injury. Mobley will go through treatment and rehab and his return to play will be updated.
He is out for tonight against Dallas, and will not travel with the Cavs to Atlanta and New York. – 3:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Remember Josh Richardson, who spent last season with the Mavericks? He’s quietly averaged 18.3 points and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range in the Spurs’ four-game win streak that has put them into the play-in picture. Good dude. Glad he is having some success. – 3:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Evan Mobley will be out the next three games rehabbing his sprained left ankle, Cavs say. – 3:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s sitdown with Doris Burke was really cool: espn.com/video/clip/_/i… – 3:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spots are still open in this weekend’s @PlayApex tournament with @EGL!
Gather your squad and sign up for FREE for a chance to win great prizes including a cash prize pool and signed Cavs merch 🎮💰
DETAILS: https://t.co/1hkdS2ENSo pic.twitter.com/dledQeBxXa – 3:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“What I was told from someone familiar w/ the situation was that the back thing got tweaked during during his 1st times and days on the court with Steve Nash….”
@Jake Fischer offers intel on Ben Simmons back flare up.
Plus a Jalen Brunson FA nugget.
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 2:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1979, the @Golden State Warriors Robert Parish had 30 points, 32 rebounds, and five assists in a 114-98 win over the Knicks.
Parish is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 30p/30r/5a in a game (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Love). pic.twitter.com/4cSTpAuIH0 – 2:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Brought a game of @NBAMathHoops to life yesterday with @RocketMortgage and a little help from @Lauri Markkanen and @Cedi Osman! 🏀
Students worked to solve math problems to determine where our guys would shoot from for a chance to score points!
#CavsCare | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6JcvKBrk3c – 2:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s home game against Dallas. – 1:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo, who went through a post-shootaround workout to test his ankle, has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. RJ Nembhard, who was going to be on G League Assignment, Will technically be available. – 1:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Via @tankathon, #Nuggets have the easiest remaining schedule among West playoff teams outside of Dallas. T-Wolves right there, too. pic.twitter.com/ZnRvH4zjAb – 1:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Last night I complimented @seanheath on bilingual skills when introducing Mavs and Jazz lineups in Spanish a couple of nights earlier on Los Mavs Night.
“Or is it trilingual?” I asked.
He held up 5 fingers. Not bragging. Hey, I asked.
He’s the Luka Doncic of P.A. announcers. – 1:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The last time the Lakers were in Dallas, they enjoyed one of their few triumphs of the season with Austin Reaves’ game-winning 3.
This time, they suffered their latest tribulation, falling out of the Play-In tournament with only seven games left: theathletic.com/3217621/2022/0… – 1:16 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Just when we might expect some clarity in the Rookie of the Year race, things get knotted for a stretch run at the award by Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. This week’s Rookie Ladder: nba.com/news/kia-rooki… – 1:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Can the #Pistons make the kind of leap next season that division rival Cleveland took this year?
That and a lot more about what the future holds for the Pistons in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.
@Keith_Langlois’ article 🗞: https://t.co/1oSqQOdenw pic.twitter.com/qbH1ZerQ5N – 1:00 PM
