Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,648,153 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,245,624 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?