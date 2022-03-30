Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 30, 2022- by

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,648,153 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,245,624 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

