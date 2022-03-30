Michael Porter Jr. suffers injury setback

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a minor setback in recent weeks amid his rehab from back surgery, league sources told The Denver Post, and no decision has been made about his immediate future. The setback, according to one source, stemmed from overcompensation and overwork amid his rehab. Another source familiar with Porter’s injury called it “nothing major.”
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The MPJ setback news is not surprising. Anticipation was ramping up and then took a step back. That said – rehab is not a straight line, and @Michael Singer reports it’s not serious. Assuming it’s just the stated overcompensation it doesn’t bode ill at all for next year. This one tho… – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
News: #Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a minor setback amid his rehab from back surgery, sources told @denverpost. No decision has been made yet on whether to shut him down for the season or not.
News: #Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a minor setback amid his rehab from back surgery, sources told @denverpost. No decision has been made yet on whether to shut him down for the season or not.
Michael Singer @msinger
And here’s Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight’s game in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/njrfWGaUEu – 6:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/sBhMDrpV3D – 6:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
The Nuggets only have six games remaining in the regular season and haven’t yet determined whether he’ll be shut down for the remainder of the season, sources said. During a national TV broadcast a week ago, TNT reported Porter’s had some “ups and downs” amid his rehab. That same report suggested Jamal Murray had jumped Porter in terms of his return date. -via Denver Post / March 30, 2022
Porter, 23, has endured back surgery before and is more comfortable with the recovery process related to surgery. With only 125 NBA games under his belt, Porter is perhaps more conditioned to accept a limited role off of Denver’s bench. He played nine games this season before his injury, and, sources told The Athletic, he is targeting a return to play before the playoffs. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: Not included in the story: Michael Porter Jr. will not be traveling with Murray, who is further away in his rehab. Porter is close, and a return is on the table as soon as next week. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 16, 2022
