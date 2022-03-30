New York City crowd boos Julius Randle

Fred Katz: Boos for Julius Randle in starting lineup intros.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM
Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s only one Julius Randle trade to consider — a salary dump. That’s all you can get right now, which is why you shouldn’t make that trade – 3:35 PM
There’s only one Julius Randle trade to consider — a salary dump. That’s all you can get right now, which is why you shouldn’t make that trade – 3:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ – 10:12 AM
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ – 10:12 AM
More on this storyline
Stefan Bondy: I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer: “Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 30, 2022
But some people around the league feel he’s acting in a “James Harden type of way” that suggests he wants a new place of work next season. Randle has lost his strongest ally in assistant coach Kenny Payne, his former mentor at Kentucky who left this month to be the head coach at Louisville. Some NBA sources believe the Knicks will shop Randle for a package revolving around a center if they lose Mitchell Robinson. -via New York Post / March 30, 2022
Stefan, do you think there’s a possibility Randle could be traded this summer? Bondy: Yeah, I think there’s a possibility, but I will caution that any talk of Randle getting traded at the deadline, I think there wasn’t much to it. There might have been some calls here and there, but nothing ever got serious at all. I think the Knicks are smart enough to understand why would they trade this guy at his lowest point when we wouldn’t get much back for him? -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.