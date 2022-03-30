Nuggets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (45-31) play against the Indiana Pacers (51-51) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Denver Nuggets 21, Indiana Pacers 10 (Q1 04:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker has 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 7 minutes. Decent start. – 7:25 PM
Joker has 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 7 minutes. Decent start. – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This is Lance Stephenson’s 35th game of the season with the Pacers, who have had 29 different players. He’s still receiving the loudest ovation. Not even close. – 7:24 PM
This is Lance Stephenson’s 35th game of the season with the Pacers, who have had 29 different players. He’s still receiving the loudest ovation. Not even close. – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
During the last timeout, lead assistant Lloyd Pierce sat down and passionately said something to the guys after falling behind 10-2 — with all 10 Nuggets points scored in the paint.
Defense has to be better. – 7:16 PM
During the last timeout, lead assistant Lloyd Pierce sat down and passionately said something to the guys after falling behind 10-2 — with all 10 Nuggets points scored in the paint.
Defense has to be better. – 7:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic with six early points, and the Nuggets are out to a 10-2 lead over the Pacers three minutes in. – 7:16 PM
Nikola Jokic with six early points, and the Nuggets are out to a 10-2 lead over the Pacers three minutes in. – 7:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Jeff Green is starting for the #Nuggets, but as you can see, someone here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse got the photo wrong. That’s Danilo Gallinari from Monday’s game against the #Hawks. 😂😂
Tonight is already off to an interesting start. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/i3gcF819hF – 7:10 PM
Lol Jeff Green is starting for the #Nuggets, but as you can see, someone here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse got the photo wrong. That’s Danilo Gallinari from Monday’s game against the #Hawks. 😂😂
Tonight is already off to an interesting start. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/i3gcF819hF – 7:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is there a new front runner in MVP race?
@Hoophall @DanIssel44 tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how impressed he is with @Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QUvxi2LzIE – 7:00 PM
Is there a new front runner in MVP race?
@Hoophall @DanIssel44 tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how impressed he is with @Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QUvxi2LzIE – 7:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Caesar’s now lists Nikola Jokic as the MVP favorite. I haven’t checked the other books yet, but this is the first time all season I’ve seen Jokic as the favorite. pic.twitter.com/tPAB2YFXOL – 6:58 PM
Caesar’s now lists Nikola Jokic as the MVP favorite. I haven’t checked the other books yet, but this is the first time all season I’ve seen Jokic as the favorite. pic.twitter.com/tPAB2YFXOL – 6:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nikola Jokic averaging 27-12-8 over his last 10 games, likely headed for a second straight MVP season. pic.twitter.com/I8QvRTiKuS – 6:48 PM
Nikola Jokic averaging 27-12-8 over his last 10 games, likely headed for a second straight MVP season. pic.twitter.com/I8QvRTiKuS – 6:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Terry Taylor
— Goga Bitadze
📸 me pic.twitter.com/JNEUL5Iudi – 6:47 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Terry Taylor
— Goga Bitadze
📸 me pic.twitter.com/JNEUL5Iudi – 6:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A few more pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Nuggets | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/g3xdI506OD – 6:34 PM
A few more pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Nuggets | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/g3xdI506OD – 6:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/6WT7cvacB9 – 6:33 PM
Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/6WT7cvacB9 – 6:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for the pregame show. Come join us!
✅ Straw Poll Takeaways
✅ MPJ setback?
✅ #AllRookieBones
youtube.com/watch?v=CMKXW4… – 6:30 PM
We are live for the pregame show. Come join us!
✅ Straw Poll Takeaways
✅ MPJ setback?
✅ #AllRookieBones
youtube.com/watch?v=CMKXW4… – 6:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The (two-time?) MVP is here.
#Pacers | #Nuggets | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/gvTeojk1Vj – 6:26 PM
The (two-time?) MVP is here.
#Pacers | #Nuggets | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/gvTeojk1Vj – 6:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic netted his 6th 25+ point outing of the season on 3/28, tallying 29 PTS against IND. His 6 25+ point games are tied for the 3rd-most amongst all bench players this season. Over his last 5 outings, Bogi’s averaging 25.0 PPG on .494 FG%, .475 3FG% and .889 FT%. – 6:13 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic netted his 6th 25+ point outing of the season on 3/28, tallying 29 PTS against IND. His 6 25+ point games are tied for the 3rd-most amongst all bench players this season. Over his last 5 outings, Bogi’s averaging 25.0 PPG on .494 FG%, .475 3FG% and .889 FT%. – 6:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh UM 6-pack, including what Sean McVay told me he thought leaving UM’s practice last weekend; Pro Day nuggets; Canes set to audition for Dolphins; coach pursuit clarity; and UM pursues Power 5 linebacker in the transfer portal: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:59 PM
NEW: A fresh UM 6-pack, including what Sean McVay told me he thought leaving UM’s practice last weekend; Pro Day nuggets; Canes set to audition for Dolphins; coach pursuit clarity; and UM pursues Power 5 linebacker in the transfer portal: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone comments on the turnover issues, saying the Nuggets simply have to be better at avoiding some of the bad turnovers they have.
He acknowledged that some of the turnovers are because they have a high number of passes, but that they still need to clean it up. – 5:34 PM
Michael Malone comments on the turnover issues, saying the Nuggets simply have to be better at avoiding some of the bad turnovers they have.
He acknowledged that some of the turnovers are because they have a high number of passes, but that they still need to clean it up. – 5:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rick Carlisle on Nikola Jokic: “He’s reinvented the center position on certain levels.”
“He’s a beast of a player. He’s a killer. Looks like a nice guy, but as a competitor he’s a killer.” – 5:27 PM
Rick Carlisle on Nikola Jokic: “He’s reinvented the center position on certain levels.”
“He’s a beast of a player. He’s a killer. Looks like a nice guy, but as a competitor he’s a killer.” – 5:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. are IN. Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. are IN. Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Good to catch up with former Pacers asst Popeye Jones, who’s in year 1 with the Nuggets. He’s doing well, enjoying Denver and working with the likely back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.
He also filled in as interim head coach when omicron hit the league. Special to see him celebrated – 5:24 PM
Good to catch up with former Pacers asst Popeye Jones, who’s in year 1 with the Nuggets. He’s doing well, enjoying Denver and working with the likely back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.
He also filled in as interim head coach when omicron hit the league. Special to see him celebrated – 5:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thought this was a really good piece from @TommyKnow303 on how the Nuggets can finish the year strong.
Mentions the Nuggets are averaging the 3rd most turnovers in the second half on the season. That’s absurdly high. Need to be more precise than that.
denverstiffs.com/2022/3/30/2300… – 5:00 PM
Thought this was a really good piece from @TommyKnow303 on how the Nuggets can finish the year strong.
Mentions the Nuggets are averaging the 3rd most turnovers in the second half on the season. That’s absurdly high. Need to be more precise than that.
denverstiffs.com/2022/3/30/2300… – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/nPNt7FH9OI – 4:38 PM
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/nPNt7FH9OI – 4:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Park Tudor and La Lumiere standout, and #Cavs star Darius Garland, a Gary native, are finalists for a pair of #NBA awards.
Both players have played well against the #Pacers this season. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:36 PM
#Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Park Tudor and La Lumiere standout, and #Cavs star Darius Garland, a Gary native, are finalists for a pair of #NBA awards.
Both players have played well against the #Pacers this season. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Games that pertain to the Nuggets today:
*Denver v Indiana*
Dallas v Cleveland
*Minnesota v Toronto*
Phoenix v Golden State – 4:06 PM
Games that pertain to the Nuggets today:
*Denver v Indiana*
Dallas v Cleveland
*Minnesota v Toronto*
Phoenix v Golden State – 4:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Denver (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Duane Washington Jr. – Questionable (bruised right hip)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (rest)
Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (headache) pic.twitter.com/1kejtdXTRW – 3:58 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Denver (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Duane Washington Jr. – Questionable (bruised right hip)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (rest)
Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (headache) pic.twitter.com/1kejtdXTRW – 3:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
brighten up that lock screen with @Oshae Brissett ⚪️🟡
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/xtHFlQKTuX – 3:25 PM
brighten up that lock screen with @Oshae Brissett ⚪️🟡
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/xtHFlQKTuX – 3:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Lookin’ to freshen up those phone screens? We got you⬇️
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/dMQWvM30N2 – 3:18 PM
Lookin’ to freshen up those phone screens? We got you⬇️
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/dMQWvM30N2 – 3:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tony Brothers is the crew chief for Nuggets-Pacers tonight in Indiana. – 3:14 PM
Tony Brothers is the crew chief for Nuggets-Pacers tonight in Indiana. – 3:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some interesting single game +/- stats for Nikola Jokić:
When Jokić has a +/- of +10, the Nuggets are 27-0.
When Jokić has a +/- of +9 to +1, the Nuggets are 13-9.
When Jokić has a +/- of 0 or worse, the Nuggets are 3-17.
When Jokić doesn’t play, the Nuggets are 2-5. – 2:51 PM
Some interesting single game +/- stats for Nikola Jokić:
When Jokić has a +/- of +10, the Nuggets are 27-0.
When Jokić has a +/- of +9 to +1, the Nuggets are 13-9.
When Jokić has a +/- of 0 or worse, the Nuggets are 3-17.
When Jokić doesn’t play, the Nuggets are 2-5. – 2:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
With such a diverse team that has players from all over the world, we partnered with @uchealth to quiz Jamal and our fans to see how well they knew some fun facts about our players’ home countries and Denver with a little “Cultura” trivia! pic.twitter.com/3B3JLn76Oa – 2:23 PM
With such a diverse team that has players from all over the world, we partnered with @uchealth to quiz Jamal and our fans to see how well they knew some fun facts about our players’ home countries and Denver with a little “Cultura” trivia! pic.twitter.com/3B3JLn76Oa – 2:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Via @tankathon, #Nuggets have the easiest remaining schedule among West playoff teams outside of Dallas. T-Wolves right there, too. pic.twitter.com/ZnRvH4zjAb – 1:34 PM
Via @tankathon, #Nuggets have the easiest remaining schedule among West playoff teams outside of Dallas. T-Wolves right there, too. pic.twitter.com/ZnRvH4zjAb – 1:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have signed Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Welcome back to PDX, Reggie! rip.city/3JNnV0l – 1:20 PM
We have signed Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Welcome back to PDX, Reggie! rip.city/3JNnV0l – 1:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers are back in action tonight against the #Nuggets.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting Monday.
“Nineteen shots is a lot of shots, but when your best players are taking them and they’re good looks, that’s what you want.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:10 PM
#Pacers are back in action tonight against the #Nuggets.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting Monday.
“Nineteen shots is a lot of shots, but when your best players are taking them and they’re good looks, that’s what you want.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:10 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.