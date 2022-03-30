Paul George feels he's a better player after injury

Malika Andrews: Paul George tells ESPN that he became “a better player through this (elbow rehab) process because I had to use my left hand a lot more… to the point where I feel confident shooting threes with my left.” Catch our full one-on-one from his return on NBA Today and @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/oxk3hkBBjv
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Three months after thinking about “just getting surgery,” Paul George returned and had 34 points, six assists and four steals. Now the Clippers are thinking about their postseason possibilities. Ty Lue: “It changes for us big time” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George had a comeback. In turn, the Clippers had a comeback.
I spoke to Paul George Sr. about both.
theathletic.com/3218890/2022/0… – 3:49 AM
Paul George had a comeback. In turn, the Clippers had a comeback.
I spoke to Paul George Sr. about both.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George scored 25 of his game-high 34 points AFTER Jazz took a 25-point lead with 8:07 left in 3rd quarter. – 2:20 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers were +24 in Paul George and Robert Covington’s 13 minutes. Clippers shot 73% in that span while holding Utah to 40% with 6 turnovers.
“Having Cov, PG, is going to be hard to score against us,” Isaiah Hartenstein said. – 2:11 AM
The Clippers were +24 in Paul George and Robert Covington’s 13 minutes. Clippers shot 73% in that span while holding Utah to 40% with 6 turnovers.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
NBA.com tracking data credited Paul George with 8 deflections tonight — equal to how many the Jazz deflected, all their players combined.
Lue called PG’s defense “incredible.”
Nico Batum also had 5 deflections. – 2:08 AM
NBA.com tracking data credited Paul George with 8 deflections tonight — equal to how many the Jazz deflected, all their players combined.
Lue called PG’s defense “incredible.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George scores 34, sparks 25-point comeback as Clippers top stumbling Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/pau… – 2:06 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Paul George tells ESPN that he became “a better player through this (elbow rehab) process because I had to use my left hand a lot more… to the point where I feel confident shooting threes with my left.”
Catch our full one-on-one from his return on NBA Today and @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/oxk3hkBBjv – 2:02 AM
Paul George tells ESPN that he became “a better player through this (elbow rehab) process because I had to use my left hand a lot more… to the point where I feel confident shooting threes with my left.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George issues loud reminder in first game back, leads Clippers out of 25-point hole to defeat Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 1:47 AM
Paul George issues loud reminder in first game back, leads Clippers out of 25-point hole to defeat Jazz
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
More to come, but for starters: Paul George returns as Clippers stun Jazz with another big comeback win ocregister.com/2022/03/29/pau… – 1:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein on Paul George: “Well, I didn’t see THAT coming.” – 1:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s last three games before 3-month injury layoff: 6/19 3s
Paul George tied season-high for 3s made tonight: 6/9, all makes in last three quarters – 1:07 AM
Paul George’s last three games before 3-month injury layoff: 6/19 3s
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George looked like himself again.
His team does, too.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:06 AM
Paul George looked like himself again.
His team does, too.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George said that he seriously considered surgery so that he would not compromise next season.
“Immediately, I wanted to get surgery.”
But said doctors told him that the ligament would heal itself. – 1:00 AM
Paul George said that he seriously considered surgery so that he would not compromise next season.
“Immediately, I wanted to get surgery.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George credited a number of staffers with getting him up to speed but singled out Brian Shaw who “really whipped me into shape.” – 12:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George says he was hopeful that he could return before the regular season ended. By coming back, he hopes it will boost morale and let the Clippers know they have a “fighting chance” in the postseason. – 12:54 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 121, Jazz 115 | Final | Paul George: “I was always optimistic I could come back and play … I’ve always played through some sort of injury … I just kept the guys encouraged, ‘At some point I will return.'” – 12:53 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Spectacular Win for Clippers. Come from 25 down to beat Utah 121-115. 34 for Paul George in his come back game. Very encouraging as we look ahead at the Play-in tournament. – 12:48 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Paul George credited God and Kobe Bryant when asked why he chose to return this season. pic.twitter.com/OVxb2l3yox – 12:45 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Utah led the Clippers by 25 with 8 mins left in the 3Q & by 16 with 9 mins left in the game. The Clippers came back to win behind 34 from Paul George in his return after missing 3 months with an elbow injury. Final, Clippers 121 Jazz 115. – 12:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul George in his first game of 2022:
34 PTS (20 in the 3rd)
6 AST
5 STL
6-9 3P
In 31 minutes. pic.twitter.com/rzuM45Ppmu – 12:38 AM
Paul George in his first game of 2022:
34 PTS (20 in the 3rd)
6 AST
5 STL
6-9 3P
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Paul George back, who is now the most dangerous first round opponent for #Suns? – 12:37 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
FINAL: Clippers 121, Jazz 115. The Clippers comeback from 25 points down in the second half to beat the Jazz behind Paul George’s 34 points in his return. The Clippers also came back from 25 points down to beat the Jazz in Game 6 last year to advance to the conference finals. – 12:37 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
What a return for Paul George (34 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, 6 assists and 4 steals). This Clippers team just got a hell of a lot better heading into the playoffs… – 12:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With Paul George back, the #Clippers earn a huge comeback win over the #Jazz. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks about his hopes for the franchise if he can get the entire band back together and much more in @andscape. bit.ly/3iRMwoJ #nba – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George back with 34 points after a 96-day layoff.
Comeback Clippers back after Jazz take another ill-fated 25-point lead, just like their last time in this building for Game 6.
And Clippers back in W column after 5 straight lozenges. 121-115 Clippers W to improve to 37-39 pic.twitter.com/wRsGIGjibU – 12:35 AM
Paul George back with 34 points after a 96-day layoff.
Comeback Clippers back after Jazz take another ill-fated 25-point lead, just like their last time in this building for Game 6.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers complete a 25-point comeback to beat Utah, 121-115.
Paul George with 34 points. – 12:35 AM
Final: Clippers complete a 25-point comeback to beat Utah, 121-115.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George, who returned tonight from a 43-game absence, has 31 points in 26 minutes on 9-for-17 shooting, including 6-for-8 from beyond the arc, to go along with 4 assists and 4 steals. The Clippers have cut their 25-point hole against the Jazz to 3 pts, 109-106, with 4:09 left – 12:18 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is a wild Paul George performance. One of the best long term injury returns we’ve seen in awhile. – 12:16 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Said this before, but while I don’t think Paul George can be the #1 on a title team (not an insult, few players can), I feel the best is brought out of him when he’s a #1, whether by design or circumstance. Makes his return interesting for the Clips. AK – 12:15 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is now up to 31 points and four steals. With 4:56 left, Clippers are within 109-104 and the place is ready to erupt if the Clippers somehow can make it all the way back from 25 down. – 12:15 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has 31 points on 9-17 shooting, including 6-8 from three, to go with 6 rebounds and 4 steals in his return after a 43-game absence. 4:56 still to play. – 12:13 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With under 8 to go, Clippers making a run. They’ve cut the 25-point deficit to 103-94. Paul George has 28 points in 24 minutes. – 12:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Three straight scoreless possessions for Utah, the first time in seemingly forever the Clippers have strung together stops, and they’ve capitalized to pull within 103-94 with 7:54 to play after a 7-0 run. Paul George is at 24 minutes. Covington’s minutes have been game-changers. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: first 20-point quarter since Game 5 in Phoenix last June.
Jazz lead 94-82 at the end of three quarters.
George has game-high 28 points. He did not score in the first quarter. – 11:55 PM
Paul George: first 20-point quarter since Game 5 in Phoenix last June.
Jazz lead 94-82 at the end of three quarters.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Amir Coffey just got the defensive rebound, flipped it to Paul George, Paul George takes it coast to coast and Coffey got an assist lmfao – 11:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers close the third quarter on a 12-4 run after Paul George’s and-1. A 20-point quarter for PG. – 11:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has 17 points in this third quarter.
It ties his most points in a quarter all season (17 points in third quarter of home opener vs Grizzlies). – 11:53 PM
Paul George has 17 points in this third quarter.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight has reminded me of Paul George’s Clippers debut in 2019 in New Orleans, when he absolutely went off scoring and looked no worse the wear after months of recovery. Since the start of the 2Q, George has made 7 of his 11 shots. – 11:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Paul George has 17 points in the 3Q, but the Jazz have been so good offensively (beautiful ball movement!) that they’ve outscored them in the quarter anyway. – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Needs Jackson/Morris to help him. Jackson picked it up some in second quarter, but Morris has one point and has missed all four shots. – 11:15 PM
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
What Paul George’s return means for the Clippers, who’ve hung in best as they could without him:
ocregister.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 11:08 PM
What Paul George’s return means for the Clippers, who’ve hung in best as they could without him:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Jazz 61, Clippers 48
LAC finished first half 9-22 inside the arc, 7-18 from three.
Paul George has eight points on 3-8 shooting, with four assists, three steals, two turnovers and a block. – 11:05 PM
Halftime: Jazz 61, Clippers 48
LAC finished first half 9-22 inside the arc, 7-18 from three.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George must officially feel as though he is back now, after driving to the rim and not getting a foul call. Both he and Ty Lue were animated asking how it didn’t trigger free throws. – 11:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has been active. He has three steals, four assists and eight points. One of his assists when to Robert Covington for a 3. This is their first game together with the Clippers. – 10:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George isn’t going to be credited with that last steal but he should have four after that last strip. He’s begun to make shots, and use his gravity to find kick-out lanes to other shooters as well, and the Clippers have cut their deficit from 21 to 12. – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s first made bucket in his return is a three-pointer from the top of the arc. The bad news is it barely made a dent into a 16-6 Utah run. – 10:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Despite Paul George’s return, the Clippers struggled badly in the first quarter and trail Utah, 32-14. They shot 4-for-18. PG played six minutes in the first and is 0-for-3 so far. – 10:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s mostly about the big picture, what with getting Paul George back and ramping up minutes for Reggie, Morris and Nico and what it could mean for their postseason success. But in the short-term, Ty Lue and LAC need wins to create a sense of momentum and they’re down 12. – 10:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George played 5:44 in his first shift tonight. The defense picked up right where he left off in December. 0-3 shooting. – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Jazz have doubled Clips on glass and lead 11-6 with 6:48 left in first quarter – 10:12 PM
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There have been four steals in this game and Paul George has three of them. IMO, this is where he should be expected to have the most noticeable impact early on amid this return. Working him into the offense will take some time, but he can be a force defensively right now. – 10:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George is back for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/wXGCLraA7G – 10:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
He’s back! Paul George introduced in the starting line up for the Clippers pic.twitter.com/qoNxwRBVzA – 10:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George receives enormous applause during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/Q4VDCWk8pt – 10:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
Clippers with Kawai I would think will be the odds on favorite to start the 2022-23 season – 9:39 PM
Clippers get Paul George back tonight. They were 14-12 on December 6th when PG missed his first game, but have to assume Suns and Grizzlies would like to avoid them in 1st round.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue singles out Paul George’s rebounding as one of the things he’s most excited to have back. He notes that, obviously, rebounding has been a struggle for the Clippers. – 8:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ty Lue says that he wants to make sure one of Reggie Jackson and Paul George is on the floor at all times vs. UTA tonight. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We’re not going to ride him too hard,” Ty Lue said of Paul George. “It’ll be an adjustment period.” – 8:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Paul George will be starting for the Clippers vs. the Jazz tonight. He will be on a minutes restriction, per coach Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George is returning tonight for the Clippers, per Ty Lue. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says his starters are: Reggie, Nico, Marcus, Zu and PAUL GEORGE. – 8:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will return tonight vs. Utah, barring setback pregame. After missing over three months with UCL tear in elbow, a major comeback for one of the NBA’s best. – 5:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 5:33 PM
Paul George injury update: Clippers star likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz, per report
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George will “likely” return tonight barring feeling something with his elbow after practicing and scrimmaging over the last two days. Also, if all continues to progress, Norm Powell could be back and practicing within 7-10 days. Clips getting healthier as play-in approaches pic.twitter.com/nudhp5hsd6 – 5:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Celtics losing Rob Williams news, Paul George returning, standings watch, awards races, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4HC7KK… – 3:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to @andscape about mentoring black coaches, coping without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, how Las Vegas has helped him mentally, why he doesn’t drink or smoke and overcoming the dark challenges of his youth. #nba bit.ly/3iRMwoJ – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers Paul George listed as questionable vs. Jazz Tuesday, return this week likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/cli… – 8:03 AM
