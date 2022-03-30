Pelicans vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (48-48) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 20, Portland Trail Blazers 20 (Q1 05:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tyus Jones with 23 points. His career high is 27, set Feb. 15 at New Orleans. – 10:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
McCollum has 10 points and it’s 20-20 with 5:55 to go in the first.
If this game remains remotely close, he will get to 40 easily and could mess around and drop 50. – 10:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
All of Portland’s made field goals so far have been three-pointers, game is tied at 20-20 with 5:55 to play in the first quarter – 10:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This was special ❤️
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/5vlt5loqRe – 10:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum’s tribute video from Portland pic.twitter.com/qMigc27YMv – 10:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Cool video tribute video and standing ovation for CJ McCollum in Portland – 10:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Who wins a 7-game series: this Blazers 5 or these guys? pic.twitter.com/vrE8CqmFUP – 10:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Someone get a piece of paper with “100” scribbled on it ready for the postgame New Orleans locker room – 10:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ isn’t going to score 50 because he isn’t going to be playing in the 4th if the Pelicans keep this up – 10:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
All of the Blazers are watching the tribute during this timeout pic.twitter.com/xCt3oD52FV – 10:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans haven’t always come out and just bury a lesser opponent from the tip. They are doing that tonight – 10:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“You don’t spend nine years in a place like this without it having a deep impact on you.” – @CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/wd7CFiBhEg – 10:18 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers fans just cheered when McCollum hit a 3. And then again seconds later when he hit another. – 10:16 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics lose two straight for the first time since Jan. 21 against Portland. – 10:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
#RipCity showing ALL THE LOVE to @CJ McCollum in his return 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aOyUe08qKk – 10:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
CJ McCollum just received a huge, 90 second ovation from fans while being introduced. #Chills #ripcity pic.twitter.com/koJfkPaWgk – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
With the Blazers playing the Pelicans tonight, this would be a pretty important (good) loss for the Kings. – 10:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum being introduced to the Moda Center crowd pic.twitter.com/P6UWz1meTo – 10:10 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Down in Portland for CJ McCollum’s return. He was the last New Orleans starter introduced by longtime Blazers PA announcer Mark Mason and got a lengthy standing ovation from the Portland crowd, including Blazers players and coaches. pic.twitter.com/qchckksCxv – 10:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum gets a standing ovation during the intros for starting lineups pic.twitter.com/nteRSKB3Wh – 10:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Greggy with the start!
8⃣ @TheeBWill
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/dQZ7HOwjmX – 10:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting five 🖐️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/d6Us2Nb3yA – 9:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Benny Buckets is on the mic tonight!🎙 pic.twitter.com/VRDZ7nixM9 – 9:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are 15-point favorites on the road tonight.
Don’t see that very often. – 9:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Huge cheers for CJ McCollum as the Pelicans take the court for warmups pic.twitter.com/nfGgVjvdgx – 9:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum getting a standing ovation as he walks out for warmups. – 9:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans knows this full well, but it needs to echo far and wide on Twitter: the Pelicans have the best tv and radio broadcast coverage in the NBA
@JoelMeyersNBA
@NTGraff
@adaniels33
@JohnDeShazier
@JenHale504
@ErinESummers
@ImErinHartigan
@SrDavidWesley4
@dsallerson – 9:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/AwsmolPZ5R – 9:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels say Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are AVAILABLE. – 9:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas are available to play tonight at Portland – 9:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Portland. – 9:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Update:
Greg Brown III (left eye; corneal abrasion) and Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) are available. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
As expected, quite a few CJ McCollum jerseys in the crowd about an hour before tip here in Portland tonight. – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart is on the Pels bench talking to some of his old teammates and coaches pic.twitter.com/UWandx33j3 – 8:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/17dqQEntUG – 8:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lottery odds after 2 games against Portland and Sacramento pic.twitter.com/Aqj6mzuARN – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is out on the court warming up before his first game back in Portland pic.twitter.com/1pp6VfAleN – 8:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance and Jonas Valanciunas will warm up and see how they are feeling before deciding if they can go. – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Head coach Willie Green speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans 9 p.m. tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers
@Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Didi Louzada will make his @Portland Trail Blazers debut tonight. It will be his 6th career game. He played 5 games with the Pelicans: 3 last season and 2 earlier this season. Chauncey Billups says Louzada will play around 15 minutes tonight against his old team. #RipCity – 8:27 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Full starting lineup for the #Blazers tonight against the #Pelicans: Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown III, and Drew Eubanks. It will be the 32nd different starting lineup for Portland this season, tying the franchise record (1997-98 & 2005-06). #RipCity – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chauncey Billups says in pregame that he imagines CJ McCollum is going to feel some different emotions for the first time in his pro career.
“It’s going to be very weird for him playing against us.”
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trail Blazers starters, per Chauncey Billups:
Brandon Williams
Keon Johnson
CJ Elleby
Greg Brown III
Drew Eubanks
Also, be prepared for the Didi Louzada revenge game. He’s active. – 8:21 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Greg Brown III will make his first career start tonight against the Pelicans. He’ll be the 22nd different player to start a game for the @Portland Trail Blazers this season, extending the franchise record. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620 – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s do this..
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/R3CnIZwxPM – 7:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
welcome back, @CJ McCollum 😌 pic.twitter.com/xXqJ7PaMQl – 7:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
All the April Fool’s ‘jokes’ and tweets about Zion is going to be so annoying – 7:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
LIVE show here from Gordon Biersch Brewery in New Orleans starting in a couple minutes.
The great thing? This place is RIGHT across from Harrah’s Casino.
The bad thing? This place is RIGHT across from Harrah’s Casino.
Swing by and hang out with us all week!!!!! – 6:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During his first three NBA seasons, Anfernee Simons had just five games with 20+ points. This season, he did it 19 times in just 57 contests.
Portland was 7-1 when Simons scored at least 29 points this season. He averaged 22 PPG and 5.5 APG as a starter: basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 6:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jose Alvarado got a chunk of the remaining MLE from the New Orleans Pelicans in his four-year deal:
21-22: $1,500,000
22-23: $1,563,518
23-24: $1,836,096
24-25: $1,988,598
22-23 is guaranteed for $1.1M. 23-24 & 24-25 are non-guaranteed. 24-25 is also a team option.
@spotrac – 6:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jose Alvarado’s four-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans includes $1.1 million guaranteed for next season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Year 3 is non-guaranteed. Year 4 is non-guaranteed and includes a team option. – 6:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s Pelicans Podcast, Trail Blazers radio announcer @travisdemers joins @dsallerson and @Jim Eichenhofer to discuss CJ McCollum’s return to Portland tonight.
Full episode: https://t.co/QYHWannRlY
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/YMaOtlNxtT – 5:57 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hey! There’s a new @polkandkush today!
– The Pelicans are FUN
– The home games were FUN
– The local TV issue sucks.
– Is Taysom a failed QB or a good TE?
– Cox customer service is a clown show
– Jim Carey is bonkers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pol… – 5:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans team physician Dr. Gottschalk concludes our fit week series with a tip on overall health & wellness.
Don’t miss you final chance to enter to our fit week sweeps for an autographed jersey, tickets, & a VIP Pels experience! https://t.co/ucQtF0SAiK
#WBD | @AmeriHealthLA pic.twitter.com/9VDOhMs6G7 – 4:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
From being a visiting player in Moda Center for the first time as a pro, to preparing to play against his former team, #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum describes his return to Portland today as a surreal experience: https://t.co/j5MVFRXKKo pic.twitter.com/lItw13G3JP – 4:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans 4-game road trip starts tonight in Portland — here’s @ErinESummers with today’s game day rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/MTtoxl0n1F – 4:14 PM
