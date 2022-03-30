Pelicans vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Jose Alvarado got a chunk of the remaining MLE from the New Orleans Pelicans in his four-year deal:21-22: $1,500,00022-23: $1,563,51823-24: $1,836,09624-25: $1,988,59822-23 is guaranteed for $1.1M. 23-24 & 24-25 are non-guaranteed. 24-25 is also a team option.