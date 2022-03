Pelicans vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) at Moda Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,197,932 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,611,744 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andy Larsen

@andyblarsen

Also, we probably need to have a discussion about why two players who have left the Jazz (Joe Ingles, Miye Oni) this year have seemed to take such schadenfreude in the losing that they tweet about it.

Is their ire directed at Quin? Donovan? Rudy? Danny? Everyone? – Also, we probably need to have a discussion about why two players who have left the Jazz (Joe Ingles, Miye Oni) this year have seemed to take such schadenfreude in the losing that they tweet about it.Is their ire directed at Quin? Donovan? Rudy? Danny? Everyone? – 3:49 AM