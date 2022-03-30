Robert Williams could be back in a month

After undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to return within four to six weeks — a timetable that could land him back in the lineup as soon as the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, sources told ESPN. Williams suffered the tear Sunday night, but the extent of the injury allowed for a procedure that won’t require him to be sidelined for several months, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Rob Williams will be back in 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on torn meniscus. More on that and a breakdown of how that recovery timetable falls within the Eastern Conference playoff calendar masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:44 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Assessing the risk/reward of a potential playoff return for Robert Williams with @Brian Robb, plus how the Celtics hold the fort without him.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Boston Celtics center Robert Williams undergoing left knee surgery — with the possibility of a return in a month: es.pn/3NAZTYA – 8:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four weeks would have Rob Williams back towards the end of the first round. But it’s likely he’ll need some ramp-up time.
Start of the second round seems feasible, but some point in the second round certainly seems doable.
Best news possible for Boston, all things considered. – 8:30 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A 4-6 week timetable, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, is best case scenario for Robert Williams. Tremendous news for Boston, which can cling to hope that its shot blocking Center can return during the playoffs. – 8:28 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Robert Williams would be returning right around a potential Heat-Celtics series… – 8:26 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee this morning, Boston Celtics C Robert Williams is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks – a timetable that could land him back in the lineup as soon as the second-round of Eastern Conference playoffs. – 8:24 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast — a Lakers post-title abyss, plus Tales of Embiid, Rob Williams goes down, Will Smith Day 3, ‘Winning Time’ and 2022 Lakers fans with @Chris Mannix + @larrywilmore
open.spotify.com/episode/4veY7n… – 12:54 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Can the Celtics Raise Banner 18 Without Robert Williams? a-list.libsyn.com/can-the-celtic… – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Miami on Wednesday:
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – PROBABLE
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – PROBABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Meniscal Tear – OUT – 4:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat:
Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) – PROBABLE
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT – 4:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as probable and Al Horford is not on the injury list. Robert Williams is OUT tomorrow vs. #Heat – 4:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Celtics losing Rob Williams news, Paul George returning, standings watch, awards races, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4HC7KK… – 3:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart ranked first in the league as a defensive duo switching pick-and-rolls. And on offense, Smart-Williams is the 3rd most-efficient scoring duo, per @SecondSpectrum.
New @ringer article on how Celtics will miss Time Lord: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/29/… – 2:17 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Work hard, play hard.
New pod: Celtics-Raps thriller, Robert Williams injury, Jokic thriving, a lost but found wedgie, Thunder-Blazers trivia + more!
📼: https://t.co/EPrwn4Uibo
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ClBuXf51fW – 12:14 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Impact of Rob Williams injury in Boston, Miami’s meltdown, brewing All-NBA drama, Nets playoff hopes, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:17 AM
More on this storyline
Robert Williams: Surgery went well, Preciate all the prayers and concern! -via Twitter @rob_williamsIII / March 30, 2022
There’s no set timetable for Williams’ return this season, sources said, although he’s expected to miss several weeks. After greater examination and further consultation with the medical staff, Boston will likely determine over the next week when its starting center can rejoin the team. -via Bleacher Report / March 29, 2022
Brian Robb: Rob Williams will have surgery for his torn meniscus according to Ime Udoka. Will be varying return timetables depending on what type of surgery is decided upon later this week. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 28, 2022
