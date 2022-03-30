Rudy Gobert after brutal loss to Clippers: 'We never get our hands dirty'

Andy Larsen: Gobert: “We never get our hands dirty. … We’re a really good basketball team and we have a lot of great basketball players, but we need to figure out a way to get that mindset, of doing things for each other more.”
Source: Twitter @andyblarsen
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on blowing another 25-point lead to the Clippers: “It hurts. I hate to lose. I can’t speak for everybody. But for me, it hurts.” – 1:30 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: we don’t get our hands dirty. We never get our hands dirty – 1:28 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: “I get fucked up every night. I get beat up every night — as I should. Basketball’s a physical game. We’ve got to get to the point of doing that to the other team, too.” – 1:27 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … We get disconnected. We lose the values of this team which is moving the ball. … Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:27 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: “We get disconnected more and more and more. Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:26 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: we get disconnected. We lose the balance of this team which is moving the ball and that really affects our defense. – 1:25 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … It’s the essence of the way we play, I think, it bites us…. It’s like we just let go.” – 1:24 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Pretty ridiculous that Gobert called a timeout he didn’t have. Bench him for the next game. – 12:44 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The call is upheld. Offensive foul on Gobert. Clippers ball and they are within 109-106 – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Snyder risking his 2nd to last timeout on this challenge of Gobert’s 5th foul, an elbow that wiped out his layup. High stakes challenge, but seems pretty unlikely he’ll succeed as Gobert clearly elbowed Hartenstein – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein might have lost a tooth absorbing another Rudy Gobert offensive foul (Gobert’s 5th)… but he’s smiling.
Quin Snyder is not smiling. He’s challenging the play. – 12:18 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jazz guard Trent Forrest has been hospitalized after being accidentally hit in the face by teammate Rudy Gobert.
➡️ https://t.co/KXQ0m10a34 pic.twitter.com/HK8bWEkisf – 11:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Things Greg Monroe can’t do. Defend pick and roll like Rudy Gobert – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Batum wound up hitting a jumper, but Gobert stopped three easier potential buckets earlier in that possession. He’s been everywhere tonight. – 11:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Needs Jackson/Morris to help him. Jackson picked it up some in second quarter, but Morris has one point and has missed all four shots. – 11:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers shooting 11 of 31 with Gobert on the floor tonight and 5 of 9 when he is on the bench – 11:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-48 at the half. Some of this is 3-point variance, but wow, some of it isn’t. Jazz’s defense has been really great, Gobert’s been awesome down low. – 11:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nic Batum blocked a Rudy Gobert dunk attempt and Steve Ballmer went berserk. – 11:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert was very average last Friday night against charlotte. He’s been amazing tonight – 11:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
National team on national team block as Batum comes over with help defense to stuff Gobert’s shot at the rim. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico Batum rim protection against Rudy Gobert… pic.twitter.com/W95xnnQ8Mm – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson is going to get credit for Gobert’s tip in…
Silver lining after Jackson took a low blow there… – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Rudy Gobert is 1-6 from the free-throw line and two of those misses have been airballs. Just visibly, it looks like he’s throwing it up at the rim with more hope than confidence. – 10:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert was battling down low with Hartenstein and accidentally caught Forrest in the head. – 10:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Trent Forrest headed to the locker room, rubbing his elbow, after getting smacked in the head by teammate Rudy Gobert on that last play. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Forrest got poked in the eye by Gobert when he flopped trying to draw a foul. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley puts an exclamation point on a phenomenal first quarter by draining a 41-foot running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jazz up 32-14 after 1. Conley, Mitchell and Juancho all have 6 points; Gobert has 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Really curious what a defensive lineup with House Jr., Hernangomez, and Gobert would look like for the Jazz.
You could throw O’Neale in there and either Mitchell or Conley at PG and to get some shooting and see where it takes you. – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, after missing the last game, has been very active tonight — 4p, 5r, 1b already. – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A) Gobert has looked very good coming back from his one-game absence
B) Mitchell has looked a bit less spry than he is when healthy
C) PG looks great on defense and so far hasn’t finished at the rim well – 10:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House, hasssan Whiteside and dok are all out. Rudy Gobert is available for the Utah Jazz tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers – 8:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup tonight. Danuel House and Bojan Bogdanovic have been ruled out. – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Still no Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., or Hassan Whiteside.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert will play vs. LAC, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House have been downgraded to out. – 8:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The top 8 in double-doubles are all international players.
1. Jokic 🇷🇸
2. Valanciunas 🇱🇹
3. Gobert 🇫🇷
4. Sabonis 🇱🇹
5. Vucevic 🇨🇭
6. Giannis 🇬🇷
7. Embiid 🇨🇲
8. Luka 🇸🇮
Seven of the 8 are European. pic.twitter.com/6oTKVtlhyM – 11:54 AM
More on this storyline
Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell: I don’t know what to say….this is the same shit….this is literally the same thing as last year… -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / March 30, 2022
Eric Pincus: I don’t have benefit of watching the broadcast while at the game, don’t know what they reported as it happened. But told Snyder informed his team they didn’t have any timeouts left, but Donovan Mitchell, in the moment, called for time -via Twitter @EricPincus / March 30, 2022
