Stephen Curry hasn't returned to on-court activity, to be re-evaluated on Friday

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Greatest 3-point shooters of all-time
5. Klay Thompson
4. Reggie Miller
3. Ray Allen
2. Steph Curry
1. March 2022 De’Anthony Melton – 8:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry still has not returned to on-court activity. He’s working with head trainer Rick Celebrini in the weight room and in the pool. His official re-evaluation date is Friday. – 8:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has done some rehab work in the weight room, treadmill and pool. No basketball work, but Kerr said Steph is progressing well – 8:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins doesn’t think Stephen Curry being out is why he’s struggling to find a rhythm offensively.
“I’ve still got great looks. It just hasn’t been going my way.” pic.twitter.com/cUtQQxMsgh – 2:53 PM
Andrew Wiggins doesn’t think Stephen Curry being out is why he’s struggling to find a rhythm offensively.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors need to change some minds tonight about the deterioration of their season, even without Curry and against mighty Phoenix. – 2:15 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Championship SZN is finally here!! The @underrated Tour is back and I can’t wait to see some of the best young hoopers in the game lace em up in The Town 💯🙌🏽 It’s time to Make Them Believe!! #StayUnderrated @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/puTlHIw3U2 – 1:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That last possession is what the Nets hope they can continue building on as the postseason gets rolling. Pistons can’t slack off KD, Kyrie — Dragic creates some space and finds Curry open in the corner. Doesn’t matter how well a team plays defensively, that will be tough to stop – 9:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marvin Bagley’s foul on Seth Curry got upgraded to a Flagrant 1 for sliding under his foot while landing on a 3. Curry shot him a little side eye walking back to the huddle, not shocking since he’s playing in pain on that ankle already. – 8:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Officials are reviewing Marvin Bagley sliding under Seth Curry’s foot when landing on a 3. Curry looks like he took exception to the play, given he’s playing on an injured ankle, and looked Bagley’s way a number of times on the way to the huddle. – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley’s foul on Curry is being reviewed for a flagrant. Landing space scenario. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Everyone besides James Wiseman and Steph Curry are available for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Suns. First time Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be on the floor together since 2019. – 8:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Seth Curry expects to play through pain for rest of season nypost.com/2022/03/29/net… via @nypostsports – 7:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets starters for Tonight vs Detroit:
Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for Tonight vs Detroit:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Get used to these Nets starters: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Pistons. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But this is the nature of the NBA… If you’re not playing through something, that’s almost more unique than to carry an injury w/ you this time of year.”
-Steve Nash was asked if Seth Curry will have to manage his ankle injury until the off season or even need procedure. pic.twitter.com/nFUKN7Pndt – 6:50 PM
“But this is the nature of the NBA… If you’re not playing through something, that’s almost more unique than to carry an injury w/ you this time of year.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry said he’s been playing through pain in his ankle for awhile, and probably will be for the rest of the season. He adds it needs about a month of rest to heal, which he won’t get until the summer, but should be able to avoid needing surgery. #Nets – 12:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors fall to the Grizzlies 123-95 and are now 3-9 without Stephen Curry. Memphis is 18-2 without Ja Morant. – 10:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s tonight
Warriors: Payton, Poole, Wiggins, Kuminga, Looney
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Anderson, Adams.
Jaren Jackson is OUT tonight for the Grizzlies, and Brandon Clarke is available. Green, Porter, Thompson, and Curry all out for the Warriors – 7:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No Seth Curry on the Nets status report for Detroit:
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 5:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest players to average 30 ppg in a season
37 – LeBron James (for now)
36 –
35 –
34 –
33 –
32 – Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry
31 – Jerry West – 5:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. tonight.
Grizzlies will be heavy favorites tonight at FedExForum. – 3:10 PM
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. tonight.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Queen of Basketball wins Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal among the executive producers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:01 AM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Like everybody..I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!” 📢 – 1:52 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 1:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shaq, Stephen Curry win Oscars for ‘Queen of Basketball’ documentary nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/sha… – 10:09 PM
