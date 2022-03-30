Suns vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (61-14) play against the Golden State Warriors (28-28) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Phoenix Suns 16, Golden State Warriors 7 (Q1 06:23)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Warriors come out of timeout and turn ball over.
After Paul missed 3, Green scores to end #Suns 10-0 run. – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors don’t look down during timeout. Instead, look focused and attentive toward Steve Kerr. Team is trying, just not playing well to start so far. – 10:23 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Some early cold reality for the Warriors. Suns are having their way at both ends. – 10:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With the Timberwolves losing to the Raptors tonight, a Warriors win against the Suns will clinch them a playoff spot. That being said, they currently trail Phoenix 12-2 early on. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That Ayton dive drew Draymond and Paul found Booker.
#Suns on 10-0 run.
“Come on Warriors!!!” fan. – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Suns 12, Warriors 2
8:22 left in the first
PHX 5/9 FG, 1/3 3p
GSW 1/6 FG, 0/2 3p – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Strong 12-2 start fo the Suns. Warriors start 1-for-6 with 3 TOs – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. #Suns up 10. Timeout #Warriors with 8:22 left in 1st. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson picks up his second foul with 8:46 left in the first quarter. Kerr keeps him on the floor. – 10:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Tough start for Klay so far. Two fouls, two missed shots and a back-court violation – 10:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay picks up his second foul, 8:46 left in the first quarter. Stays in . . . for now – 10:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins misses an easy layup opportunity over Chris Paul, then Paul knocks down a middy over Wiggins.
Suns up 6-2 early. – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Green not on CP3 to start the game. Wiggins has got that assignment.
Thompson on Booker and Booker on Thompson.
Bridges on Poole. CP3 on Wiggins. – 10:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors win the tip… then get called for a halfcourt violation. Suns get the first possession of the night. – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some things never change: Warriors fans save the loudest boos for Chris Paul – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Cam Johnson, JaVale McGee out vs. Warriors, made trip azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“THE WORD FOR TODAY IS WIN!!”
Javale McGee still leading the pregame huddle in street clothes.
Three people to watch.
Mikal Bridges.
Deandre Ayton.
Iffe Lundberg in his first one in his first #NBA game.
His look after it’s over is priceless.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors dropped an ugly blowout loss to the Grizzlies, the NBA Twitter community exploded with different reactions on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges incoming.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GO TIME.
StatMuse @statmuse
The Raptors have won 10 of their last 12.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anyone on Dec 31 thinking the Mavs might be in 3rd in the West on March 31? If PHX runs their winning streak to nine by beating GS, you won’t have to think it. It will be fact. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
These are starting to look like the old Mavs as far as their explosiveness goes. You know they’re going to want to get back to their defensive standard before too long. But other than the Celtics and maybe PHX it seems like no one can stop any NBA offense right now. – 9:45 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Excited to be back in the bayyyy and back in the analyst seat and on the call for Warriors vs Suns on ESPN Radio! Great night for NBA hoops, Let’s go! 🏀🙌🏽☺️ – 9:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated standings as Minnesota’s gonna lose badly to Toronto:
3. GSW, 48-28
4. DAL, 48-29
5. DEN, 46-31
6. UTA, 45-31
7. MIN, 43-34
The Nuggets’ Magic Number to clinch a Playoff Spot will drop to 3 when the MIN game goes final.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/FZLkHWtYCl – 9:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against Phoenix:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors go back to traditional starters tonight vs Suns
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig enters the building. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/nWnU2KlHlC – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He’s been here before.
JaVale McGee in the building.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks now 48-29 with five games left after win at Cleveland. Could be in third in the West by the end of the night, pending Golden State’s outcome against Phoenix. – 9:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Locked in.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams thinks Landry Shamet has more in him “on both sides of the ball.”
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Greatest 3-point shooters of all-time
5. Klay Thompson
4. Reggie Miller
3. Ray Allen
2. Steph Curry
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry still has not returned to on-court activity. He’s working with head trainer Rick Celebrini in the weight room and in the pool. His official re-evaluation date is Friday. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is doing pool work, treadmill, weight room. Not yet on the court. pic.twitter.com/VBhxdTmDYI – 8:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has done some rehab work in the weight room, treadmill and pool. No basketball work, but Kerr said Steph is progressing well – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Steve Kerr looked back at #Suns games and noticed #Warriors were “a different team defensively.”
Golden State hasn’t played Phoenix since Christmas.
Warriors are 2-1 vs. Suns.
Kerr said seeing it means he knows it is in the Warriors to defend. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/b1RVBOKidR – 8:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr with lots of compliments for the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/HMQcZXrSFw – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday getting up shots as #Suns face #Warriors tonight. pic.twitter.com/T9Zc9kjvST – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Hawks:
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Waters, Sarr and Robinson-Earl are the only players available off the bench. – 7:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay on top but Bucks, Mavericks climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/nba… – 7:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The newest addition to our locker room, @IffeLundberg! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oo1WQlviy3 – 7:10 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
The Suns are one of the greatest clutch teams in NBA history.
More here: https://t.co/tHWaZe3zkF pic.twitter.com/xKXS5YfK8B – 6:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Tonight is going to be a big game. Phoenix has the best record in the league. They’re a good team, but we believe we can beat anybody.”
Andrew Wiggins heading into #Warriors matchup against #Suns tonight at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/jTGnXxuAjy – 5:04 PM
“Tonight is going to be a big game. Phoenix has the best record in the league. They’re a good team, but we believe we can beat anybody.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins on his recent slump: “I’m doing my part. I’m in the gym working hard, and I know eventually they’ll fall. They’ll fall at the right time.” sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:51 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Tom Meschery pic.twitter.com/syWyW4igpF – 4:30 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
🌞 MVP Backcourt
🌞 Two-way dominance
🌞 Clutch gods
🌞 Elite coaching
🌞 Weak Western Conference
This week’s @FOXSports/@FOX Sports News Starting Five is on how the Suns have become a juggernaut.
Video: youtube.com/watch?v=VTrT-R…
Words: foxsports.com/stories/nba/fi… – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Games that pertain to the Nuggets today:
*Denver v Indiana*
Dallas v Cleveland
*Minnesota v Toronto*
Phoenix v Golden State – 4:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After arguing a call at the halftime buzzer, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/28/war… – 4:00 PM
